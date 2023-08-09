COMEDK Round 2 Phase 2 Result 2023 Released at comedk.org; Get Direct Link, Cut-off Here

COMEDK Round 2 Phase 2 Result 2023: Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka, COMEDK has released the round 2 phase 2 result. Candidates can check out the counselling result for the general merit category on the official website: comedk.org. They can check out the seat allotment result by entering the application number and password.

Shortlisted candidates must report to the allocated colleges along with the required documents. Meanwhile, the authorities have also released the cut-off ranks after engineering allotment along with the COMEDK round 2 phase 2 result 2023. Candidates can check out the complete counselling schedule on the official website.

COMEDK Counselling 2023 Result- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to check results and cut-off ranks is given below:

COMEDK Round 2 Phase 2 Cut-off 2023 Click Here COMEDK Round 2 Phase 2 Result 2023 Click Here

COMEDK Counselling 2023 Important Dates

Check out mandatory events alongside the schedule below:

Particulars Dates Allotment, Decision Making & Fee Payment August 9 to 17, 2023 up to 4.00 PM Reporting to allotted college August 9 to 18, 2023 up to 12.00 PM

How to Check COMEDK Round 2 Phase 2 Result 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned instructions to access the seat allotment result:

Step 1: Visit the official website: comedk.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the login tab

Step 3: Now, submit the application no., and password

Step 4: The seat allotment result will appear on the screen

