DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic merit list 2023 today, download at poly23.dtemaharashtra.gov.in

Maharashtra Polytechnic Admission 2023: DTE will be releasing the provisional diploma merit list for First Year SSC Technical courses in Engineering/Technology today. Candidates can download the DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic merit list online at poly23.dtemaharashtra.gov.in. Know steps to check here

Updated: Jul 17, 2023 14:05 IST
Maharashtra Polytechnic Admission 2023: The Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra will release the merit list of the Post SSC polytechnic diploma course today. Candidates who have registered can check their DTE Maharashtra merit list 2023 online at poly23.dtemaharashtra.gov.in and dtemaharashtra.gov.in. As per the schedule, the final Maharashtra Polytechnic merit lists for candidates of Maharashtra state, all India and J&K and Ladakh migrant candidates will be released on July 21, 2023. 

DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic counselling will be held in three rounds. Earlier, the authorities extended the First Year Post SSC Diploma Technical Courses in Engineering/Technology admission 2023 last date to June 30. Candidates could fill out the online form at the official website. 

DTE Maharashtra 2023 Merit List - Direct Link (Available Today) 

Maharashtra Polytechnic Admission 2023 Dates

Candidates can check below the dates related to DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic admission: 

Events 

Dates 

Final merit lists for candidates of Maharashtra state, all India and J&K and Ladakh migrants

July 21, 2023

Provisional category wise seat matrix for CAP round 1 counselling

July 22, 2023

Confirmation of their option forms

July 23 and 26, 2023

Provisional allotment for the first round

July 28, 2023

How To Apply for DTE Maharashtra First-Year Polytechnic Merit List 2023? 

Candidates can check the DTE Maharashtra Diploma admission merit list online at dtemaharashtra.gov.in. Go through the steps provided below to know how to download merit list of Post SSC Diploma 2023: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: poly23.dtemaharashtra.gov.in and dtemaharashtra.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on DTE First Year Post SSC Diploma Technical Courses merit list

Step 3: Maharashtra Diploma merit list will appear on the screen 

Step 4: Download and save it for future references 

DTE Maharastra Diploma Website 

This year, the directorate has developed a dedicated web portal for polytechnic courses admission. At least 328 facilitation centres have also been established in the state by the Directorate of Technical Education for the convenience of students for first-year post class 10th. Since last four years, the courses have got good response as it provides employment-based skill education.

