IIT Gandhinagar Introduces BTech in Artificial Intelligence Programme for Upcoming Session, Check Details Here

IIT Gandhinagar: As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) has introduced a new B.Tech programme in Artificial Intelligence. The 4-year undergraduate programme focuses on students’ overall development and step-by-step value addition. Moreover, the institute will also start a dual degree (BTech-MTech) programme in Mechanical Engineering. With the two new programmes, IITGN has added around a total of 80 new seats in the already running undergraduate programmes.
BTech in Artificial Intelligence (AI) at IIT Gandhinagar
According to the details provided on the official website, the curriculum for BTech in Artificial Intelligence will have discipline-specific core courses for 44 credits and discipline-specific elective courses for 20 credits. The discipline-specific core courses are as follows-
|
Courses
|
Credits
|
Data Structures & Algorithms I
|
4 credits
|
Signals, Systems & Random Processes
|
4 credits
|
Digital Systems
|
4 credits
|
Theory of Computing
|
4 credits
|
Mathematical Foundations
|
4 credits
|
Control Systems
|
4 credits
|
AI Software Tools & Techniques
|
4 credits
|
Computer Organization & Architecture
|
4 credits
|
Foundations of AI
|
4 credits
|
Machine Learning
|
4 credits
|
Introduction to Data Science
|
4 credits
JEE Open House 2023
The IIT Gandhinagar will host a virtual JEE Open House session for the candidates who have qualified in the JEE Advanced 2023 tomorrow, June 21, 2023. As per the recent updates, the session will be attended by several dignitaries including the director, deans of academic and student affairs, and heads of counselling and career development services.
