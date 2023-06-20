  1. Home
  2. News
  3. IIT Gandhinagar Introduces BTech in Artificial Intelligence Programme for Upcoming Session, Check Details Here

IIT Gandhinagar Introduces BTech in Artificial Intelligence Programme for Upcoming Session, Check Details Here

IIT Gandhinagar has announced a four-year BTech in Artificial Intelligence programme for the upcoming academic year. Check complete details here

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 20, 2023 16:12 IST
IIT Gandhinagar Introduces BTech in Artificial Intelligence Programme
IIT Gandhinagar Introduces BTech in Artificial Intelligence Programme

IIT Gandhinagar: As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) has introduced a new B.Tech programme in Artificial Intelligence. The 4-year undergraduate programme focuses on students’ overall development and step-by-step value addition. Moreover, the institute will also start a dual degree (BTech-MTech) programme in Mechanical Engineering. With the two new programmes, IITGN has added around a total of 80 new seats in the already running undergraduate programmes.   

BTech in Artificial Intelligence (AI) at IIT Gandhinagar

According to the details provided on the official website, the curriculum for BTech in Artificial Intelligence will have discipline-specific core courses for 44 credits and discipline-specific elective courses for 20 credits. The discipline-specific core courses are as follows-

Courses

Credits

Data Structures & Algorithms I

4 credits

Signals, Systems & Random Processes

4 credits

Digital Systems

4 credits

Theory of Computing

4 credits

Mathematical Foundations

4 credits

Control Systems

4 credits

AI Software Tools & Techniques

4 credits

Computer Organization & Architecture

4 credits

Foundations of AI

4 credits

Machine Learning

4 credits

Introduction to Data Science

4 credits

JEE Open House 2023

The IIT Gandhinagar will host a virtual JEE Open House session for the candidates who have qualified in the JEE Advanced 2023 tomorrow, June 21, 2023. As per the recent updates, the session will be attended by several dignitaries including the director, deans of academic and student affairs, and heads of counselling and career development services.

Also Read: Maharashtra FYJC Merit List 2023: Class 11 First Allotment and Cut-Off List to Release Tomorrow

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023