Kerala ITI Rank List 2023 Released, Know How to Check Here

Kerala ITI Rank List 2023: The Directorate of Technical Education, (DTE) Kerala has released the rank lists for the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in online mode. Those candidates who have qualified for the class 10th exams can check the rank list from the official website - itiadmissions.kerala.gov.in.

The rank list is prepared on the basis of the marks obtained by the candidates in their class 10th examinations. After the allotment of the trade, candidates are required to deposit the specified amount of the application fee along with the other relevant documents. They need to undergo a medical examination to ensure that the candidates are physically fit to pursue/continue the trade they have been allotted.

Kerala ITI Rank list 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Details mentioned on the Kerala ITI rank list 2023

The Kerala ITI rank list pdf comprises the below-given details mentioned on it.

Rank number Application number Candidate's name Gender Date of birth Category Mindex TC1 TC2 TC3

How to check and download the Kerala ITI rank list 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the steps that are given below to know how to check and download the rank lists online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala ITI - itiadmissions.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to check the Kerala ITI rank lists available on the homepage

Step 3: Select your applied ITI

Step 4: Download the rank list pdf for future use

Kerala ITI 2023

Industrial Training Department, Kerala functions with the major objectives of providing vocational and apprenticeship training courses to the youths in Kerala State. In order to achieve the objectives, the ITD runs a variety of long-term and short-term training programmes in Industrial Training Institutes (ITI)/ Centers in the state.

