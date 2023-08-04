Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 CAP Round 1 Provisional Selection List Out, Reporting To Colleges By August 9

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 (CAP) round 1 provisional selection list has been released for the MBBS and BDS programmes. Candidates who have applied for the MBBS and BDS allotment process can visit the official website to check the selection list.

Candidates allotted seats in the Maharashtra NEET UG CAP round 1 counselling can report to the allotted colleges by August 9, 2023. The Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 seat allotment list has been released as a pdf document. The document includes details such as All India Rank (AIR), NEET roll number, CET form number, candidate name, category, quota and college code.

Candidates interested in securing admission to the medical colleges in Maharashtra and have applied for the admission process can check the CAP round 1 first allotment list on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. A direct link for students to check the CAP round 1 allotment result is also available below.

Maharashtra NEET UG CAP Round 1 Provisional Selection List - Click Here

Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Allotment Instructions

According to the instructions provided on the allotment pdf, the last date for students to join the respective colleges is August 9, 2023, until 5:30 pm. This will also include holidays.

The last date for students the fill out the status retention form at the respective colleges is also August 9, 2023, at 5:30 pm including holidays

Colleges will be required to verify the original documents and ensure the eligibility of the candidates as per the NEET UG 2023 brochure.

Students reporting must submit all the original documents and pay the requisite fees in the selected colleges within the given time. The selection of candidates failing to submit the fees and complete the verification will be cancelled.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 List of Documents

Candidates allotted seats as per their preference in the Maharashtra NEET UG CAP round 1 allotment process are required to report to the allotted colleges by August 9, 2023. The list of documents to be submitted for verification at the institution is given below.

NEET UG scorecard

Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 application form

Photo id proof

Domicile certificate

Class 12 (HSC) or equivalent marksheet

Class 10 (SSC) or equivalent marksheet

Aadhar card

Medical fitness certificate

Category/ caste certificate

PwD certificate

