NMAT by GMAC Registration 2023 Ends Today, Check Exam Pattern, Steps To Register Here

NMAT Registrations 2023: GMAC will close the registrations for the NMAT exam today: October 12, 2023. Candidates who are yet to apply for the MBA entrance exam can fill out the registration form through the official website - mba.com. Check the details here.

Updated: Oct 12, 2023 10:41 IST
NMAT Registrations 2023: The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) will close the registrations for the NMAT exam today: October 12, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for the MBA entrance exam can fill out the registration form through the official website - mba.com.

As per the given schedule, the examination authority will also close the test scheduling process today: October 12, 2023. The delivery of exam will end on December 13, 2023. Candidates can click on the direct link provided below to complete their registrations.

NMAT Registrations 2023  - Direct Link (Click Here)

NMAT Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates appearing for the NMAT exam to get admission into various MBA admissions at NMIMS University and other reputed business schools in India as well as abroad. The NMAT by GMAC exam is comprised of three sections including language skills, quantitative skills, and logical reasoning. Each section has a total of 36 questions. Candidates can check the section-wise topics in the table below:

Sections

Topics

Language Skills
  • Reading Comprehension
  • Para Forming
  • Error Identification
  • Prepositions
  • Sentence Completion
  • Analogies

Logical Reasoning
  • Critical Reasoning
  • Analytical Puzzles
  • Deductions
  • Other Reasoning

Quantitative Skills
  • Number Properties
  • Arithmetic
  • Algebra and Probability
  • Data Integration Caselets and Tables
  • Data Integration Graphs and Charts
  • Data Sufficiency

How to fill out the NMAT 2023 registration form online?

Candidates can check the below-given steps to fill out the NMAT 2023 registration form in online mode.

Step 1: Visit the official website - mba.com

Step 2: Click on the direct link to the register tab 

Step 3: After this click on the register for NMAT 2023

Step 4: A new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Enter all the details as asked in the registration form

Step 6: Upload the valid documents and make the payment of the fees

Step 7: Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future use

