Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling 2023 Schedule Released, Check Dates Here

Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling 2023: Rajasthan NEET Ayush UG / PG Counselling Board has released the counselling dates online. Once the registration starts, candidates can fill out the registration form at rajugpgayushcounselling.in.

Updated: Sep 4, 2023 18:55 IST
Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling Schedule 2023: The Rajasthan NEET Ayush UG / PG Counselling Board has released the counselling schedule in online mode. Once the registration starts, candidates who are interested in applying for state medical counselling can fill out the registration form through the official website - rajugpgayushcounselling.in.

As per the given schedule, the counselling committee will start the AYUSH counselling for BAMS, BHMS and BUMS courses from September 8, 2023. 

Check the official notice here

Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling Schedule 2023

Candidates can check the complete schedule for the Rajasthan AYUSH counselling 2023 in the table below:

Events

Dates

Round 1 registration starts

September 8, 2023

Last date of joining

September 20, 2023

Round 2 registration starts

September 28, 2023

Last date of joining

October 12, 2023

Round 3 registration starts

October 19, 2023

Last date of joining

October 30, 2023

Stray vacancy round

November 4 to 18, 2023

Last date of joining

November 18, 2023

Who is eligible for Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling 2023?

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria in the table below:

  • Candidate must have passed NEET 2023 
  • Candidate must have qualified the Class 12 or equivalent examination from a recognised board with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English as core subjects

