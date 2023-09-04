Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling 2023 Schedule Released, Check Dates Here

Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling Schedule 2023: The Rajasthan NEET Ayush UG / PG Counselling Board has released the counselling schedule in online mode. Once the registration starts, candidates who are interested in applying for state medical counselling can fill out the registration form through the official website - rajugpgayushcounselling.in.

As per the given schedule, the counselling committee will start the AYUSH counselling for BAMS, BHMS and BUMS courses from September 8, 2023.

Check the official notice here

Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling Schedule 2023

Candidates can check the complete schedule for the Rajasthan AYUSH counselling 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Round 1 registration starts September 8, 2023 Last date of joining September 20, 2023 Round 2 registration starts September 28, 2023 Last date of joining October 12, 2023 Round 3 registration starts October 19, 2023 Last date of joining October 30, 2023 Stray vacancy round November 4 to 18, 2023 Last date of joining November 18, 2023

Who is eligible for Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling 2023?

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria in the table below:

Candidate must have passed NEET 2023

Candidate must have qualified the Class 12 or equivalent examination from a recognised board with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English as core subjects

Also Read: NBU PG 2023 Registration Commences, Get Direct Link To Apply Here

