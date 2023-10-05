Rajasthan AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Choice Filling For Round 2 Ends Today, Check Details Here

  1. Home
Rajasthan AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Rajasthan NEET AYUSH UG/PG Counselling Board will close the registration and choice filling facility for the AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2023 round 2 today: October 5, 2023. Candidates who are yet to register for the round 2 counselling and haven't made the choices yet can do the same at rajugpgayushcounselling.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Oct 5, 2023 14:19 IST
Rajasthan AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Rajasthan NEET AYUSH UG/PG Counselling Board will close the registration and choice filling facility for the Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) NEET UG counselling 2023 round 2 today: October 5, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are yet to register for the round 2 counselling and haven't made the choices yet can do the same by visiting the official website - rajugpgayushcounselling.in.

As per the schedule, the counselling committee will release the allotment on October 7, 2023 (after 5 pm). Candidates can download the allotment letter on October 9, 2023 (after 12 noon). Shortlisted candidates are required to report to the allotted colleges from October 10 to 11, 2023. 

Rajasthan AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration and Choice Filling Window - Direct Link (Click Here)

Candidates can go through the schedule related to the Rajasthan AYUSH NEET UG counselling round 2 in the table below:

Events

Dates

Registration and Choice Filling process ends on 

October 5, 2023

Allotment for 2nd Round of Counselling 

October 7, 2023 (after 5 pm)

Download Allotment Letter for 2nd Round

October 9, 2023 (after 12 noon)

Reporting and joining of the candidates

October 10 to 11, 2023

How to fill choices for Rajasthan AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2023? 

Candidates can go through the steps that are mentioned below to fill their choices for Rajasthan AYUSH UG counselling. 

Step 1: Go to the official website - rajugpgayushcounselling.in

Step 2: Login using the login details

Step 3: Check the list of available medical colleges, seats and courses

Step 4: Select and prioritise the preference of MBBS colleges and programmes 

Step 5: Lock the preferred choices made 

Step 6: Print a hardcopy of the submitted choices for future use

