Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Allotment Results Out on rajpgneet2023.com; PDF Here

Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2023: The authorities have published the NEET PG 2023 round 2 seat allotment results. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the results on the official website: rajpgneet2023.com. As per the reports, a total of 1,346 candidates have been allocated MD and MS seats.

The process for reporting and joining the institute began on September 7 and will end at 5 PM on September 11. Candidates from Round 1 who are upgraded must present the fee receipt issued by the Round 1 joined college; the original copies of their documents will be sent directly to the upgraded college.

Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2023 Results- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access seat allotment is given below:

Rajasthan NEET PG Round 2 Allotment CLICK HERE

How to Check Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2023 Results?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: rajpgneet2023.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the provisional allotment list round 2 link

Step 3: A PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Press Ctrl+F to search for name

Step 5: View results and download PDF

Details Mentioned on Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2023 Results

Check out the details that will be written on the results below:

Category

Name

Combined Merit Number

Gender

Father’s Name

Course

College

Seat Resignation for Round 1 of the Rajasthan NEET PG Counseling 2023

The counseling authority has notified that a Round 1 joined applicant who wishes to quit but was not upgraded in Round 2 may do so without forfeiting the security deposit by submitting an email to resigns.rajpgneet2023@gmail.com on or before September 8 at 5 PM. This email must also include a copy for the principal of the Round 1 assigned college.

