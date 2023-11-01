ADRC Recruitment 2023 Notification Out for 5000 Grade 4 Vacancies, Registration begins on November 10

Assam ADRC Recruitment 2023 Notification is released for Grade 4 posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms from November 10 to December 29. Read on to know everything about Assam Direct Recruitment 2023 here.

Get all the details of ADRC Grade 4 Recruitment 2023 here.

ADRC Recruitment 2023: The Assam Direct Recruitment Commission (ADRC) has released 5000 Class 4th vacancies in the different government departments and establishments in Assam. Interested candidates can check their eligibility for ADRC Recruitment 2023 here and submit their application from November 10 onwards on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education Assam at aasc.assam.gov.in.

As per the official Assam Direct Recruitment 2023 Notification, the registration process will commence on November 10 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 29. In this article, we have covered all the necessary information like eligibility, category-wise vacancy, steps to apply, selection process etc, regarding the Assam Grade 4 Recruitment 2023.

Assam Direct Recruitment 2023

The Assam Direct Recruitment Notification 2023 PDF has been issued announcing the 5000 vacancies for Grade 4 on the official website of Assam Direct Recruitment Commission at aasc.assam.gov.in. Selection of the candidates will be based on the candidate's performance in online test and skill test. Interested candidates who want to appear for the exam must submit their application form by December 29. Check out all the key details regarding Assam Direct Recruitment 2023 in the table below.

Assam Direct Recruitment 2023 Overview Conducting Body Assam Direct Recruitment Commission (ADRC), Assam Administrative Staff College (AASC Assam) Exam Name Assam Direct Recruitment 2023 Post Name Grade 4 Registration date November 10 to December 29 Official website assam.gov.in

ADRC Notification 2023 PDF

The exam conducting authority uploaded the ADRE Notification 2023 PDF on its official website. You can access the official notification PDF via the direct link shared below.

Assam Direct Recruitment Notification 2023 PDF

Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 4 Vacancy 2023

The officials announced a total of 12,600 vacancies for Class 3 and 4 posts. Of these, 5000 are reserved for Class 4 and 7600 vacancies for Class 3 posts. Check out the Assam Direct Recruitment 2023 below.

ADRC Grade 4 Post List Number of vacancies HSLC or equivalent exam passed 1060 HSLC or equivalent exam passed along with ITI Certificate 1990 Read up to Class-VlI 1950

ADRC Grade 4 Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

Candidates who want to apply for the Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 4 can check the educational qualifications and age limit through the official notification provided above.

How to Apply Online for ADRC Recruitment 2023

Upon the activation of ADRC Recruitment 2023 apply online link, candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to submit their application form.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Assam Direct Recruitment Commission (ADRC) at aasc.assam.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, ‘Assam Direct Recruitment 2023 for Grade 3 & 4 posts’.

Step 3: Enter the basic registration and contact details to generate login credentials.

Step 4: Log in with your registered ID and password.

Step 5: Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Make the payment and submit the application form.