AIIMS Madurai Recruitment 2022 for Teaching Posts, Download AIIMS Notification @jipmer.edu.in/aiims-madurai

AIIMS Madurai Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on jipmer.edu.in/aiims-madurai for various posts of Associate Professor & Assistant Professor. Check details here.

AIIMS Madurai Recruitment 2022: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Madurai has issued a short notice for recruitment to the post of Associate Professor & Assistant Professor against the advertisement number [No.JIP/AIIMS(Madurai)/CF/2022]. Candidates holding the required qualification can submit applications latest by 18 February 2022. The detailed notification containing the details of pay scale, age qualification, experience, qualification, other terms and conditions etc will be uploaded in due course of time. Candidates can check important dates, vacancy details below.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 18 February 2022

AIIMS Madurai Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Post Name Vacancies Associate Professor 04 Assistant Professor 04 Total 08

AIIMS Madurai Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Check Official Notification for more details.

Download AIIMS Madurai Recruitment Notification PDF

How to apply for AIIMS Madurai Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts latest by 18 February 2022. Candidates are advised to check on the official website for the latest updates. The details regarding pay scale, age qualification, experience, qualification, other terms and conditions etc are available on the official website. The last date of submitting the applications is 18 February 2022.

