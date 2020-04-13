Bank of Baroda BOB Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Chief Risk Officer Post

Bank of Baroda BOB Recruitment 2020: Bank of Baroda (BOB) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Cheif Risk Officer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 22 April 2020.

Important Date

Last date for submission of application submission: 22 April 2020

Bank of Baroda BOB Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Chief Risk Officer - 1 Post

Bank of Baroda BOB Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Graduation/Post Graduation in any stream (recognized/approved by Govt., Govt. bodies / AICTE)

Bank of Baroda BOB Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - Less than 60 years

Experience - Minimum of 25 years of experience in Bank/Financial Sector

Bank of Baroda BOB Recruitment 2020 Official Notification

Online Application Link

Official Website

Bank of Baroda BOB Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 22 April 2020. Candidates can also refer to the provided links for reference.

Latest Government Jobs:

NDMC Recruitment 2020: Walk in Interview for 19 Sr Resident Posts in Delhi

MAP IT Recruitment 2020 Online Registration ongoing for 166 District E-Governance Manager, Senior Trainer and Other Posts, Direct Link Here

East Coast Railway Recruitment2020 for 36 Doctor Posts, Download ECR Recruitment Notification @eastcoastrail.indianrailways.gov.in

RRC/RRB Railway Recruitment 2020: Interview for 900+ Vacancies for Paramedical and Doctor Posts Across India for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Duty

RPF Constable 2020 Fake Recruitment Notification Viral on Social Media for 19952 Vacancies

Western Railway Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 22 Contract Medical Practitioner and Staff Nurse Posts

MPSPPC Recruitment 2020: 31 Vacancies Notified for Consultant Posts, Apply Online by 16 April

Central Railway Doctor Recruitment 2020: Attend Skype Interview, Download Notification @cr.indianrailways.gov.in