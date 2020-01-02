CBSE 10th Science Board Exam 2020: Important MCQs from Chapter 12 Electricity

To prepare for the objective type questions to be asked in CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2020, we are providing here a set of important Multiple Choice Type Questions (MCQs) from Science Chapter 12: Electricity. All these MCQs are based on the important topics and concepts explained in the chapter. Answer of each question is also provided here. So, practice with the important MCQs given below to increase your chances of performing well in the exam and score good marks.

MCQs from CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 12: Electricity

1. What is the amount of current flowing through an electric press, if the amount of charge passing through a conductor in 10 minutes is 300 C?

(a) 30 A

(b) 0.3 A

(c) 0.5 A

(d) 5 A

Answer: (c) 0.5 A

2. An electrical appliance has a resistance of 25 Ω. When this electrical appliance is connected to a 230 V supply line, the current passing through it will be:

(a) 0.92 A

(b) 2.9 A

(c) 9.2 A

(d) 92 A

Answer: (c) 9.2 A

3. When a 4 Ω resistor is connected across the terminals of a 2 V battery, the number of coulombs passing through the resistor per second is:

(a) 0.5

(b) 1

(c) 2

(d) 4

Answer: (a) 0.5

4. Keeping the potential difference constant, the resistance of the circuit is halved. The current will become:

(a) One-fourth

(b) Four times

(c) Half

(d) Double

Answer: (d) Double

5. If in the given arrangement, the three resistors are to be replaced by a single resistor. What will be the value of this resistor?

(a) 4Ω

(b) 6Ω

(c) 9Ω

(d) 18Ω

Answer: (c) 9Ω

6. The potential difference across the 3 Ω resistor in the following diagram is:

(a) 1/9 V

(b) 1/2 V

(c) 2V

(d) 1V

Answer: (d) 1V

7. V 1 , V 2 and V 3 are the potential differences across the 1Ω, 2Ω and 3Ω resistors in the following diagram, and the current is 5A.

Which of the following shows the correct values of V 1 , V 2 and V 3 measured in volts?

(a) V 1 =1, V 2 = 2 and V 3 = 3

(b) V 1 =5, V 2 = 10 and V 3 = 15

(c) V 1 =5, V 2 = 2.5 and V 3 = 1.6

(d) V 1 =4, V 2 = 3 and V 3 = 2

Answer: (b) V 1 =5, V 2 = 10 and V 3 = 15

8. A wire of resistance R 1 is cut into five equal pieces. These five pieces of wire are then connected in parallel. If the resultant resistance of this combination be R 2 , then the ratio R 1 / R 2 is:

(a) 1/25

(b) 1/5

(c) 5

(d) 25

Answer: (d) 25

9. Two appliances of rating 200 watt-250 volts and 100 watt-250 volts are joined in series to a 250 volts supply. Total power consumed in the circuit is

(a) 46 watt

(b) 67 watt

(c) 10 watt

(d) 30 watt

Answer: (b) 67 watt

10. When a current 'I' flows through a resistance 'R' for time 't' the electrical energy spent is given by

(a) IRt

(b) I2Rt

(c) IR2t

(d) I2R/t

Answer: (b) I2Rt

11. Two electric bulbs have resistances in the ratio 1:2. If they are joined in series, the energy consumed in them is in the ratio.

(a) 2:1

(b) 1:2

(c) 4:1

(d) 1:1

Answer: (b) 1:2

12. At a given time, a house is supplied with 100 A at 220 V. How many 75 W, 220 V light bulbs could be switched on in the house at the same time (if they are all connected in parallel)?

(a) 93

(b) 193

(c) 293

(d) 393

Answer: (c) 293

13. If the current flowing through a fixed resistor is halved, the heat produced in it will become:

(a) One-fourth

(b) One-half

(c) Double

(d) Four times

Answer: (a) One-fourth

14. You are given four ammeters A, B, C and D having least counts mentioned below:

(I) Ammeter A with least count 0.25 A

(II) Ammeter B with least count 0.5 A

(III) Ammeter C with least count 0.05 A

(IV) Ammeter D with least count 0.1 A

Which of the ammeters would you prefer for doing an experiment to determine the equivalent resistance of two resistances most accurately, when connected in parallel?

(a) Ammeter A

(b) Ammeter B

(c) Ammeter C

(d) Ammeter D

Answer: (c) Ammeter

15. In the given figure, the resistors

(a) 6 Ω, 3 Ω and 9 Ω are in series

(b) 9 Ω and 6 Ω are in parallel and the combination is in series with 3 Ω

(c) 3 Ω, 6 Ω and 9 Ω are in parallel

(d) 3 Ω and 6 Ω are in parallel and the combination is in series with 9 Ω

Answer: (d) 3 Ω and 6 Ω are in parallel and the combination is in series with 9 Ω

