CBSE Class 11 German Syllabus 2023-24: Download Class 11th German Syllabus PDF

CBSE Class 11 German Syllabus 2024: The article provides the updated and detailed syllabus for CBSE German Class 11. Download the 2023-24 unit-wise syllabus pdf.

CBSE German Syllabus for Class 11: With the start of the new academic year 2023-24 the CBSE board has also started to release the syllabus of all the subjects their curriculum covers. A portion of the school curriculum involves teaching the students a new language. There are more than 30 subjects offered by CBSE in the language elective section. One of the language electives that students frequently take is German. The CBSE German syllabus for the academic year 2023-24 is released by CBSE in a combined pdf for class 11 and class 12. Students of CBSE Class 11 students can find the segregated syllabus here. Read this article to know more about the CBSE Class 11 German syllabus.

CBSE German Syllabus Learning Outcomes

1. Listening and responding

By the end of class XII students should be able to:

listen and understand details from an extended dialogue or an informative text

listen to an audio text, comprehend

listen to the conversation and judge someone by their behaviour

2. Speaking

By the end of class XII students should be able to:

talk about a topic explaining the pros and cons of an action or product

debate on a given topic/ participate in group discussions

talk about perspectives and probabilities in the future

talk about historical and personal events in simple language and express opinions

be a part of a formal or informal interview

3. Reading and responding

By the end of class XII students should be able to:

read simple literary texts and comprehend them

understand rules and regulations and respond

read a text/blog and formulate a response with the given information

4. Writing

By the end of class XII students should be able to:

write experiential texts

write about future plans and feelings

formulate texts as per the norms followed in German-speaking countries

5. Intercultural awareness

By the end of class, XII students should be able to:

evaluate various record-breaking events in German-speaking countries and discuss those in India.

compare the school situations, youth scene, social concerns, and social life in German-speaking countries and India

6. Knowledge about language

By the end of class XII, the students should be able to:

understand the importance of grammar in expressing oneself better

understand and draw comparison with unrealistic situations

understand the relation between structures and certain activities (e.g. passive for technical processes or subjunctive structures to express wishes)

understand the sentence structure using subordinate clause

7. Language learning strategies

By the end of class XII, the students should be able to:

use their knowledge of context and grammar to understand texts involving complex language

understand the importance of typical characteristics of text types and use them to understand spoken or written texts and to form new texts.

CBSE Class 11 German Syllabus 2023-24

Subject code: 120

Lesson Topic Communication Structure Lesson 10 Removal of garbage To talk about changes

To debate

To give alternatives

To talk about limitations Temporal subordinate clause with ‘seit/seitdem’

Genetive preposition ‚trotz‘

Double barrel conjunction ‚entweder…oder’ Lesson 11 Transport and technology To summarise a text

To talk about

preferences

To talk about

hypothetical situations

and their consequences

To talk about hobbies Preposition ‘zu’ + Dative

Adjective endings in dative case with definite article

Adjective endings in dative case without article

Hypothetical situation- ‘wenn’ + subjunctive (K II) Lesson 12 Memories To narrate about world records

To remember something

To understand and formulate rules and regulations Comparative and Superlative as adjectives with definite article

Temporal Subordinate clauses with ‘als’ and ‘wenn’

haben+ zu+ infinitive Lesson 13 Travel plans To give suggestions

To question ideas and proposals

To talk about the weather Reflexive Verbs with dative and accussative case

Prepositions of place and time-‘innerhalb, außerhalb’ + genitive

Preposition of place- ‘von’ + dative Lesson 14 Fashion and fitness To correlate something

To express one’s views Double barrel conjunctions ‘je…desto’

Subordinate clause- ‘ohne dass’ and ‘ohne…zu + infinitive Assessment Scheme for Class XI ANNUAL EXAMINATION MAX. MARKS 80 Section A – Reading 15 Marks 1. Comprehension (unseen passage) 10 2. Comprehension (unseen passage) 05 Section B – Writing 10 Marks 3. Based on stimulus compose an e-mail (approx. 80 words) 05 3. Based on stimulus compose an e-mail (approx. 80 words) 05 Section C – Applied Grammar 40 Marks 5. Adjective endings with and without articles (Nominative, accusative and dative) 08 6. Conjunctions (entweder…oder, seitdem, je…desto, ohne...zu, als, wenn) 08 7. Subjunctive (Konjunktiv II) in Hypothetical situation with ‚wenn‘ 08 8. Reflexive verbs and pronouns 08 9. Prepositions (trotz, innerhalb, außerhalb, von, zu) 08 Section D – Textbook 15 Marks 10. Completing a passage with the vocabulary provided (from the text book) 05 11. Completing a passage with the vocabulary provided (from the text book) 05 12. Comprehension (from the text book) 05

Internal Assessment 20 Marks 1. Listening comprehensions 05 2. Speaking activities (debate, express one’s views, presentations, recitation) (It could be conducted as individual or group activity) 05 3. Project Work (An internet research-based project. It may be a power point presentation or an illustrated file. It can be individual or group, on topics related to the history and culture of Germany.) 10

