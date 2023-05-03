CBSE Class 11 German Syllabus 2023-24: Download Class 11th German Syllabus PDF

Download CBSE Board Class 11th German Syllabus PDF for session 2023-24

CBSE German Syllabus for Class 11: With the start of the new academic year 2023-24 the CBSE board has also started to release the syllabus of all the subjects their curriculum covers. A portion of the school curriculum involves teaching the students a new language. There are more than 30 subjects offered by CBSE in the language elective section. One of the language electives that students frequently take is German. The CBSE German syllabus for the academic year 2023-24 is released by CBSE in a combined pdf for class 11 and class 12. Students of CBSE Class 11 students can find the segregated syllabus here. Read this article to know more about the CBSE Class 11 German syllabus.

CBSE German Syllabus Learning Outcomes

1. Listening and responding 

By the end of class XII students should be able to:  

  • listen and understand details from an extended dialogue or an informative text
  • listen to an audio text, comprehend  
  • listen to the conversation and judge someone by their behaviour

2. Speaking 

By the end of class XII students should be able to:  

  • talk about a topic explaining the pros and cons of an action or product  
  • debate on a given topic/ participate in group discussions  
  • talk about perspectives and probabilities in the future  
  • talk about historical and personal events in simple language and express opinions  
  • be a part of a formal or informal interview

3. Reading and responding

By the end of class XII students should be able to:

  • read simple literary texts and comprehend them
  • understand rules and regulations and respond
  • read a text/blog and formulate a response with the given information

4. Writing

By the end of class XII students should be able to:

  • write experiential texts
  • write about future plans and feelings
  • formulate texts as per the norms followed in German-speaking countries

5. Intercultural awareness

By the end of class, XII students should be able to:

  • evaluate various record-breaking events in German-speaking countries and discuss those in India.
  • compare the school situations, youth scene, social concerns, and social life in German-speaking countries and India

6. Knowledge about language

By the end of class XII, the students should be able to:

  • understand the importance of grammar in expressing oneself better
  • understand and draw comparison with unrealistic situations
  • understand the relation between structures and certain activities (e.g. passive for technical processes or subjunctive structures to express wishes)
  • understand the sentence structure using subordinate clause

7. Language learning strategies

By the end of class XII, the students should be able to:

  • use their knowledge of context and grammar to understand texts involving complex language
  • understand the importance of typical characteristics of text types and use them to understand spoken or written texts and to form new texts.

CBSE Class 11 German Syllabus 2023-24

Subject code: 120

Lesson 

Topic

Communication

Structure

Lesson 10 

Removal of garbage
  • To talk about changes
  • To debate
  • To give alternatives
  • To talk about limitations
  • Temporal subordinate clause with ‘seit/seitdem’
  • Genetive preposition ‚trotz‘
  • Double barrel conjunction ‚entweder…oder’

Lesson 11 

Transport and technology 
  • To summarise a text
  • To talk about
  • preferences
  • To talk about
  • hypothetical situations
  • and their consequences
  • To talk about hobbies
  • Preposition ‘zu’ + Dative
  • Adjective endings in dative case with definite article
  • Adjective endings in dative case without article
  • Hypothetical situation- ‘wenn’ + subjunctive (K II)

Lesson 12 

Memories 
  • To narrate about world records
  • To remember something
  • To understand and formulate rules and regulations
  • Comparative and Superlative as adjectives with definite article
  • Temporal Subordinate clauses with ‘als’ and ‘wenn’
  • haben+ zu+ infinitive

Lesson 13

Travel plans
  • To give suggestions
  • To question ideas and proposals
  • To talk about the weather
  • Reflexive Verbs with dative and accussative case
  • Prepositions of place and time-‘innerhalb, außerhalb’ + genitive
  • Preposition of place- ‘von’ + dative 

Lesson 14

Fashion and fitness
  • To correlate something
  • To express one’s views
  • Double barrel conjunctions ‘je…desto’
  • Subordinate clause- ‘ohne dass’ and ‘ohne…zu + infinitive

Assessment Scheme for Class XI

ANNUAL EXAMINATION

MAX. MARKS 80

Section A – Reading 

15 Marks

1. Comprehension (unseen passage)

10

2. Comprehension (unseen passage)

05

Section B – Writing 

10 Marks

3. Based on stimulus compose an e-mail (approx. 80 words) 

05

3. Based on stimulus compose an e-mail (approx. 80 words) 

05

Section C – Applied Grammar

40 Marks

5. Adjective endings with and without articles (Nominative, accusative and dative)

08

6. Conjunctions (entweder…oder, seitdem, je…desto, ohne...zu, als, wenn) 

08

7. Subjunctive (Konjunktiv II) in Hypothetical situation with ‚wenn‘

08

8. Reflexive verbs and pronouns

08

9. Prepositions (trotz, innerhalb, außerhalb, von, zu)

08

Section D – Textbook

15 Marks

10. Completing a passage with the vocabulary provided (from the text book)

05

11. Completing a passage with the vocabulary provided (from the text book)

05

12. Comprehension (from the text book)

05

 

Internal Assessment

20 Marks

1. Listening comprehensions

05

2. Speaking activities (debate, express one’s views, presentations, recitation) (It could be conducted as individual or group activity)

05

3. Project Work (An internet research-based project. It may be a power point presentation or an illustrated file. It can be individual or group, on topics related to the history and culture of Germany.)

10

 

Download CBSE Class 11 German Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

 

