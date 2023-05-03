CBSE Class 11 German Syllabus 2023-24: Download Class 11th German Syllabus PDF

CBSE German Syllabus for Class 11: With the start of the new academic year 2023-24 the CBSE board has also started to release the syllabus of all the subjects their curriculum covers. A portion of the school curriculum involves teaching the students a new language. There are more than 30 subjects offered by CBSE in the language elective section. One of the language electives that students frequently take is German. The CBSE German syllabus for the academic year 2023-24 is released by CBSE in a combined pdf for class 11 and class 12. Students of CBSE Class 11 students can find the segregated syllabus here. Read this article to know more about the CBSE Class 11 German syllabus.
CBSE German Syllabus Learning Outcomes
1. Listening and responding
By the end of class XII students should be able to:
- listen and understand details from an extended dialogue or an informative text
- listen to an audio text, comprehend
- listen to the conversation and judge someone by their behaviour
2. Speaking
By the end of class XII students should be able to:
- talk about a topic explaining the pros and cons of an action or product
- debate on a given topic/ participate in group discussions
- talk about perspectives and probabilities in the future
- talk about historical and personal events in simple language and express opinions
- be a part of a formal or informal interview
3. Reading and responding
By the end of class XII students should be able to:
- read simple literary texts and comprehend them
- understand rules and regulations and respond
- read a text/blog and formulate a response with the given information
4. Writing
By the end of class XII students should be able to:
- write experiential texts
- write about future plans and feelings
- formulate texts as per the norms followed in German-speaking countries
5. Intercultural awareness
By the end of class, XII students should be able to:
- evaluate various record-breaking events in German-speaking countries and discuss those in India.
- compare the school situations, youth scene, social concerns, and social life in German-speaking countries and India
6. Knowledge about language
By the end of class XII, the students should be able to:
- understand the importance of grammar in expressing oneself better
- understand and draw comparison with unrealistic situations
- understand the relation between structures and certain activities (e.g. passive for technical processes or subjunctive structures to express wishes)
- understand the sentence structure using subordinate clause
7. Language learning strategies
By the end of class XII, the students should be able to:
- use their knowledge of context and grammar to understand texts involving complex language
- understand the importance of typical characteristics of text types and use them to understand spoken or written texts and to form new texts.
CBSE Class 11 German Syllabus 2023-24
Subject code: 120
|
Lesson
|
Topic
|
Communication
|
Structure
|
Lesson 10
|
Removal of garbage
|
|
|
Lesson 11
|
Transport and technology
|
|
|
Lesson 12
|
Memories
|
|
|
Lesson 13
|
Travel plans
|
|
|
Lesson 14
|
Fashion and fitness
|
|
|
Assessment Scheme for Class XI
|
ANNUAL EXAMINATION
|
MAX. MARKS 80
|
Section A – Reading
|
15 Marks
|
1. Comprehension (unseen passage)
|
10
|
2. Comprehension (unseen passage)
|
05
|
Section B – Writing
|
10 Marks
|
3. Based on stimulus compose an e-mail (approx. 80 words)
|
05
|
3. Based on stimulus compose an e-mail (approx. 80 words)
|
05
|
Section C – Applied Grammar
|
40 Marks
|
5. Adjective endings with and without articles (Nominative, accusative and dative)
|
08
|
6. Conjunctions (entweder…oder, seitdem, je…desto, ohne...zu, als, wenn)
|
08
|
7. Subjunctive (Konjunktiv II) in Hypothetical situation with ‚wenn‘
|
08
|
8. Reflexive verbs and pronouns
|
08
|
9. Prepositions (trotz, innerhalb, außerhalb, von, zu)
|
08
|
Section D – Textbook
|
15 Marks
|
10. Completing a passage with the vocabulary provided (from the text book)
|
05
|
11. Completing a passage with the vocabulary provided (from the text book)
|
05
|
12. Comprehension (from the text book)
|
05
|
Internal Assessment
|
20 Marks
|
1. Listening comprehensions
|
05
|
2. Speaking activities (debate, express one’s views, presentations, recitation) (It could be conducted as individual or group activity)
|
05
|
3. Project Work (An internet research-based project. It may be a power point presentation or an illustrated file. It can be individual or group, on topics related to the history and culture of Germany.)
|
10
|Download CBSE Class 11 German Syllabus 2023-24 PDF
