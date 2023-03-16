CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam 2023 Today: Check Important Resources and Tips for Last Minute Revision

CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam 2023 : The CBSE board exams are here and the next paper is of Economics on 17 March. Check here the important resources and tips for last minute revision of the 2023 CBSE Class 12th Economics Exam.

CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams are in full swing, and the next paper is of the important commerce and humanities stream subject, Economics on March 17, 2023. Economics is a scoring subject in CBSE Class 12 and is also a favourite graduation course for students. It’s essential to master the subject if you wish to pursue a lucrative career in banking, accountancy, and management fields.

The 2023 CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam is almost here now, and the time to cover new ground has long gone. In these final moments, students need to focus on what they already know instead of learning new concepts. On that note, we bring you the most important resources required to ace the CBSE class 12 economics paper this year. You can also check the list of the entire CBSE 12th economics study material available, along with tips to write answers and present them to fetch full marks. Practice is the key to success anywhere in life, and the same applies to studies. Be sure to go through the following CBSE Class 12 economics important resources and tips for last-minute revision for today's exam.

CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam 2023 Important Resources and Revision Tips

CBSE Class 12 Economics 2023 Sample Papers

The best way to prepare for the CBSE Class 12 Economics Board Exams is by solving the official sample papers, practice papers and previous year papers. Ofcourse you need to have the basic fundamental knowledge as well but if you want to improve your chances of scoring top marks or just want to pass by a hair, the sample papers can help tremendously. You can check the CBSE Class 12 Economics papers for practice and last minute preparation below.

CBSE Class 12 Economics 2023 Syllabus

It’s necessary to know the correct syllabus before beginning your exam preparation. CBSE has made the official revised syllabus available for the 2023 12th Economics exam and the deleted syllabus. Be sure to take a look at them before sitting for the exam.

CBSE Class 12 Economics Marks Distribution 2023

Units Marks Periods Part A Introductory Macroeconomics National Income and Related Aggregates 10 30 Money and Banking 06 15 Determination of Income and Employment 12 30 Government Budget and the Economy 06 17 Balance of Payments 06 18 40 Part B Indian Economic Development Development Experience (1947-90) and Economic Reforms since 1991 12 28 Current Challenges facing Indian Economy 20 50 Development Experience of India – A Comparison with Neighbours 08 12 Theory Paper (40+40 = 80 Marks) 40 200 Part C Project Work 20 20

Presentation and Writing Tips for CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam

The teacher’s mood is put off by bad handwriting and disorderly answer sheets. An appealing, coherent, and concise answer sheet makes a good impression on teachers and can fetch you high marks even if the content of your answers lags. Here are some presentation tips to keep in mind for the CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam.

Write in legible handwriting.

Avoid overwriting and crossing words.

Draw margins on both sides of the answer sheet and a double line after to denote the end of an answer.

Write in short paragraphs and use bullet points where possible. Start a new paragraph if the answer is getting longer than 4-5 lines.

Underline important points with a pencil or pen.

Clearly state which answers you’re writing, and don’t use texting language.

Answer Writing Tips To Keep in Mind

Follow the Word Limit Prescribed for the answers. If you write beyond the word limit, it won’t get you more marks. Attempt the questions in order. 15 minutes are allotted to all students for reading the exam. Use them to decide which questions you know the best and attempt them accordingly. Try to stay relaxed during the exam. Take deep breaths and look away from the sheet, preferably out of the window if possible, to relax your eyes. Stress will cause you to make silly mistakes so it’s important to keep it at bay. Make sure to revise your answers once you are done.

Additional resources for CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2023.