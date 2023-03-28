CBSE Class 12 History Exam 2023: Important Questions (with Solution) for Tomorrow’s Exam

CBSE History Important Questions and Answers: CBSE Board has scheduled the 2023 CBSE Board examination tomorrow from 10.30 am. Find here some of the most important questions to practice before the exam. The answers are also provided.

CBSE Class 12 History Important Questions with Solution: CBSE Class 12 History examination for the 2022-23 session has been scheduled for Wednesday, March 29, 2023, from 10.30 am. The exam will be conducted for 80 marks and students will have 3 hours time to write the paper. The exam will get over at 1.30 pm and students will not be allowed to write beyond that. The question paper will include questions of both objective and subjective types ranging from MCQs, Assertion Reasoning Type questions, Case Study Questions, Short Answer questions, Long Answer questions and so on. In this article, we have provided various types of important questions to be prepared for tomorrow’s CBSE 12th History examination. These questions have been compiled based on the latest syllabus, sample paper and previous year question paper trends. The answers have also been given for the questions. For your practise and revision, we have also given some unsolved questions.

CBSE Class 12 History Question Paper Design 2023

Time Allowed:3hrs

Max. Marks: 80

There will be 34 questions in the question paper. All questions will be compulsory.

Question paper will comprise five Sections – A, B, C, D and E.

Section A – Questions 1 to 21: MCQs of 1 mark each.

Section B – Questions. 22 to 27: Short Answer Type Questions, carrying 3 marks each.

Section C - Questions 28 to 30: Long Answer Type Questions, carrying 8 marks each.

CBSE Class 12 History Important Questions

In the table given you can check Important CBSE Class 12 History Questions with their solutions:

CBSE Class 12 History Important Questions (Unsolved)

1 What were the differences in the techniques adopted by John Marshall and Wheeler in studying Harappan civilization?

2 How can you say that the Harappan culture was urban? Elaborate.

3 Define Dhamma Mahamatta?

4 What are the sources to know out about the Mauryas ?

5 Why is the sixth century BCE regarded as a major turning point in early Indian history?

6 How did the women get their gotra?

7 Mahabharata is a dynamic text. Explain

8 Mention four places associated with the life of the Buddha.

9.Describe the differences between Mahayanam and Hinayanam.

10 “Ibn Battuta found cities in the subcontinent full of exciting opportunities” Support your answer with evidences given by him”

11 What does Bhakti movement mean ?

12 Explain about the Growth of Sufism

13 How did the water requirements problems solved in Vijayanagar empire?

14 Who were zamindars? What were their functions?

15 Explain the formation and functions of Village Panchayat of 16th and 17th centuries.

16 Who were santhals? What are the two features of their lives?

17 Discuss about the life of hill folk of Rajmahal hills, Paharia.

18 What are the problems of using official sources in writing about the history of peasants?

19 Trace the steps by which Awadh was annexed.

20 What were the social, economical religious and military causes of 1857 revolt?

21 Who were Lal-Bal-Pal?

22 How did Gandhiji transform National Movement into mass movement?

23 Name any six leaders who played a very important role in the Constituent Assembly ?

24 How was the term minority defined by different groups?

25 Why did Mahatma Gandhi think Hindustani should be the National language?

