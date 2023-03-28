CBSE Class 12 History Exam 2023 on March 29th: Check Important Revision Material and Last-Minute Preparation Tips

CBSE Class 12 History Exam 2023 Last Minute Preparation Tips: Class 12 History Board Exams 2023 of CBSE Board is scheduled to be conducted tomorrow, i.e Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Read this article to check the step-wise checklist for last-minute revision tips and important resources for scoring full marks.

CBSE History Exam 2023 Revision Tips: Central Board of Secondary Education commenced the 2022-23 board examinations for the 12th class candidates on February 15th, 2023 and now we are nearing the end of the exam season. On Wednesday, March 29, students of the Humanities stream will be appearing for their History exam from 10.30 am. In this article, we have curated a special, step-wise last-minute revision checklist for the candidates going to attempt the CBSE Class 12 History exam tomorrow. Using this list, you will know each and every step you need to follow in order to effectively revise your curriculum to ace the examination tomorrow. We have also provided all the necessary for your smart revision.

5 Important Points to Remember in CBSE Class 12 History Exam 2023

Reach the exam centre on time: The examination is supposed to start at 10.30 am and the question paper will be distributed at 10.15 am. Hence you must be seated in the exam hall by 10 am. In the 15 minutes time that you have for reading the questions, you must read all the questions very well and prepare your exam strategy. Pay good attention to all the exam-related instructions provided on the question paper at the beginning of the paper or before a particular question. Especially in questions with internal choice, you must stay careful. Use a pen that works well and you are comfortable. Keep your handwriting neat and legible. Do not overwrite, scribble or smudge the ink. Stick strictly to the word limit to save both time and marks.

Step-wise Revision Checklist and Tips for CBSE Class 12 History Exam

Step 1: Check CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2023

Check CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2022-23 to ensure that you have an idea about all the topics that are to be evaluated in the examination.

Step 2: CBSE Class 12 History DELETED Syllabus 2023

Cross-check with CBSE Class 12 History DELETED Syllabus 2022-23 to be cent per cent sure that you are neither studying anything that has been removed from the syllabus nor missing anything that is supposed to be evaluated for the exam tomorrow.

Step 3: Class 12 CBSE History Sample Papers 2023 & Marking Scheme

Check CBSE Class 12 History Sample Paper 2022-23 to ensure that you are ready to face the type of questions that the board is about to ask in the examination.

Step 4: CBSE Class 12 History Topper Answer Sheet

Check the CBSE Class 12 History Topper Answer Sheet to have a point of inspiration when you write your answers. Analyse how the toppers answered each question, illustrated their viewpoints, included important points in the answer and presented it overall.

Step 5: Class 12 CBSE History Previous Year Question Papers

Check the CBSE Class 12 Previous Year Question Papers to practise the questions that have been asked in the board exams previously. Beware that the exam curriculum has undergone rationalization and pay attention to the questions from the syllabus and deleted syllabus as well.

Step 6: Class 12 CBSE Important Questions

Check CBSE Class 12 Important Questions of all types to give the finishing touch to your exam preparation. These questions have been compiled based on the latest curriculum, sample paper, marking scheme by the board and previous year's question papers. Hence, you will benefit a lot.

Bonus Resource

If you still have some time left in which you would like to practise and revise more, go through the practise question paper published by CBSE Board and check your preparation level.

Check CBSE Class 12 History Practise Paper 2023