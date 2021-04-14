CMRL Recruitment 2021 for Interns: Apply Online @chennaimetrorail.org, Check Stipend, Qualification

CMRL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has released a notification for recruitment of Interns. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application for CMRL Intern Recruitment on or before 30 April 2021 on official website of CMRL i.e. chennaimetrorail.org.

The candidates can check details on CMRL Internship 2021 such as important dates, salary, vacancy details, application link, eligibility criteria and others below.

Important Dates

Last Date for submission of application - 30 April 2021

CMRL Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 19

Electrical - 4

Mechanical - 1

Electronics & Communication - 2

IT - 2

Civil - 6

Environment - 2

Charted Accountant - 2

CMRL Intern Salary/Stipend:

Rs. 10000/-

Eligibility Criteria for CMRL Intern

CMRL Intern Educational Qualification:

Engineering Graduates from college recognized by AICTE or Premier Engineering Institutes, or from government university.

3rd year engineering graduates are also eligible

Students pursuing CA and passed all group of intermediate exam of ICAI

Selection Process for CMRL Intern Posts

Shortlisted candidates shall be called for test/interview.

How to apply for Chennai Metro Rail Limited Intern Recruitment 2021 ?

The candidates willing to undergo internship in CMRL can apply online through CMRL website - chennaimetrorail.org. The last date of receiving online internship applications are 30 April 2021.

CMRL Intern Notification Download

CMRL Intern Online Application link