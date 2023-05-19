CSIR CSIO Recruitment 2023 Out: Apply Online for 44 Technician Post Vacancies

CSIR CSIO Recruitment 2023 is out for 44 technician vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check here the detailed information mentioned below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for CSIR CSIO Recruitment 2023.

CSIR - Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO), has released the recruitment notification 2023 for 44 vacancies on its official website - https://www.csio.res.in

As per the notification, the application process started from May 12, 2023 and will end on June 12, 2023. Interested candidates for CSIR CSIO can check the detailed article here for vacancy, age limit, salary etc.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the CSIR CSIO Recruitment Notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.

As per the recruitment notification, all the vacancies will be filled after clearing the trade test and written Test.

Candidates can check here the detailed information according to the notice released by CSIR CSIO for Technician posts. For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the official Notification PDF and visit the official website.

CSIR CSIO Recruitment 2023: Overview

A CSIR CSIO Recruitment will fill 44 positions for technicians across a variety of disciplines. Check out the important details for the CSIR CSIO Recruitment 2023 listed here.

CSIR CSIO Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Central Scientific Instruments Organization (CSIO) Posts Name Technician Total Vacancies 44 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on May 12, 2023 Selection process Trade Test and Written Test

CSIR CSIO Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 44 vacancies announced for the posts of Technician by CSIR CSIO. Download the official notification through the link given below.

CSIR CSIO Recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

CSIR CSIO Recruitment Notification Important Dates and Details

Candidates can check the important dates in the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification.

CSIR CSIO Recruitment Important Dates Notification Release May 12, 2023 Online Application Begins May 12, 2023 Online Application closes on June 12, 2023 (5 PM) Written Test To be announced soon

CSIR CSIO Technician Application Fees

The category wise application fees for CSIR CSIO recruitment 2023 is tabulated below

Category Application Fees Gen/ OBC/ EWS Rs. 500 SC/ST/ PwD/ ESM/ Female/ CSIR Employees Nil

CSIR CSIO Technician Vacancy 2023 Details

A total of 44 vacancies are available under the recruitment notice. The number of vacancies announced is tabulated below

CSIR CSIO Recruitment 2023 Post Name Number of Posts Technician 44 Total 44







CSIR CSIO Technician Educational Qualification, Eligibility and Age Limit

The candidates applying for the post of educational qualification should have done ITI relevant trade with a minimum score of 55% in their SSC/Class 10th and a minimum of 1 years of experience in the relevant trade.

As per the notification, on June 12, 2023 the upper age of the candidate should not exceed 28 years. However, age relaxation will be provided to the candidates as per govt. norms

CSIR CSIO Technician Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done through:

Trade Test

Written Test (Paper I, Paper II and Paper III)

Document Verification

Medical Test

CSIR CSIO Technician Salary

As per the recruitment notification, the pay scale of the candidates will be of Level-2, Cell-1 as per Pay Matrix Level of 7th CPC which concludes to approx. pay of Rs. 37,092 at Chandigarh location and Rs. 39,531 at Chennai location.