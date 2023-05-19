CSIR CSIO Recruitment 2023 Out: Apply Online for 44 Technician Post Vacancies

CSIR CSIO Technician Jobs 2023 for 44 Vacancies

CSIR CSIO Recruitment 2023 is out for 44 technician vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check here the detailed information mentioned below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for CSIR CSIO Recruitment 2023.

CSIR - Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO), has released the recruitment notification 2023 for 44 vacancies on its official website - https://www.csio.res.in

As per the notification, the application process started from May 12, 2023 and will end on June 12, 2023. Interested candidates for CSIR CSIO can check the detailed article here for vacancy, age limit, salary etc. 

Candidates are advised to carefully read the CSIR CSIO Recruitment Notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post. 

As per the recruitment notification, all the vacancies will be filled after clearing the trade test and written Test.

Candidates can check here the detailed information according to the notice released by CSIR CSIO for Technician posts. For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the official Notification PDF and visit the official website. 

CSIR CSIO Recruitment 2023: Overview

A CSIR CSIO Recruitment will fill 44 positions for technicians across a variety of disciplines. Check out the important details for the CSIR CSIO Recruitment 2023 listed here.

CSIR CSIO Recruitment 2023

Recruitment Authority

Central Scientific Instruments Organization (CSIO)

Posts Name

Technician

Total Vacancies

44

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancy Announced on

May 12, 2023

Selection process

Trade Test and Written Test

 

CSIR CSIO Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 44 vacancies announced for the posts of Technician by CSIR CSIO. Download the official notification through the link given below. 

CSIR CSIO Recruitment 2023 Notification

Download PDF

 

CSIR CSIO Recruitment Notification Important Dates and Details

Candidates can check the important dates in the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification. 

CSIR CSIO Recruitment Important Dates

Notification Release

May 12, 2023

Online Application Begins

May 12, 2023

Online Application closes on

June 12, 2023 (5 PM)

Written Test

To be announced soon

 

CSIR CSIO Technician Application Fees

The category wise application fees for CSIR CSIO recruitment 2023 is tabulated below

Category

Application Fees

Gen/ OBC/ EWS

Rs. 500

SC/ST/ PwD/ ESM/ Female/ CSIR Employees

Nil

 

 CSIR CSIO Technician Vacancy 2023 Details

A total of 44 vacancies are available under the recruitment notice. The number of vacancies announced is tabulated below

CSIR CSIO Recruitment 2023

Post Name

Number of Posts

Technician

44

Total

44



CSIR CSIO Technician Educational Qualification, Eligibility and Age Limit

The candidates applying for the post of educational qualification should have done ITI relevant trade with a minimum score of 55% in their  SSC/Class 10th and a minimum of 1 years of experience in the relevant trade.

As per the notification, on June 12, 2023 the upper age of the candidate should not exceed 28 years. However, age relaxation will be provided to the candidates as per govt. norms

 

CSIR CSIO Technician Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done through:

  • Trade Test
  • Written Test (Paper I, Paper II and Paper III)
  • Document Verification
  • Medical Test

CSIR CSIO Technician Salary

As per the recruitment notification, the pay scale of the candidates will be of Level-2, Cell-1 as per Pay Matrix Level of 7th CPC which concludes to approx. pay of Rs. 37,092 at Chandigarh location and Rs. 39,531 at Chennai location.

FAQ

What is the selection process for CSIR CSIO Technician recruitment 2023?

Candidates will be selected after assessment with Trade Test, Written Test

What is the age limit to apply for technician recruitment?

The upper age as June 12, 2023 should not exceed 28 years. However, relaxation in the age will be provided as per government norms.

ow many posts have been announced in CSIR CSIO Technician recruitment?

A total of 44 posts have been announced in the CSIR CSIO Technician recruitment notification.

When will the detailed notification for CSIR CSIO Technician recruitment 2023 be released?

The CSIR CSIO Technician recruitment 2023 detailed notification is announced by the recruitment authority, CSIR CSIO on its official website.
