Economics MCQs for Class 11 for CBSE Exams 2024, Download PDFs

Class 11 Economics MCQ: Here, students of Class 11 can find Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for Class 11 Economics along with a PDF download link for the same. Check chapter-wise MCQs for Class 11 Economics.

Economics MCQs for Class 11: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) are an objective form of assessment included in the school curriculum by the CBSE Board. MCQs are a great form of assessment since they pose difficulty in answering questions, understanding the practical applications imposed by the theoretical concepts, and testing various soft skills in students.

Here, students can find MCQs for Class 11 Economics along with a PDF download link for the same. Check chapter-wise MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Economics. These MCQs have been picked up from the CBSE Class 11 Economics NCERT textbook chapters and the list has been prepared with the motive of preparing students for exams.

How to download MCQs for Class 11 Economics?

Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to download MCQs for Class 11 Economics:

Scroll through the article to find a table with PDF links for Class 11 Economics

Click on the link of MCQs for the chapter you need to refer to

As soon as you click on the link, a new page will be opened

Scroll to the bottom of the article and find a PDF download link

Click on the link

A new window with PDF will appear on the screen

Click on the downward arrow sign to download the MCQs for the chapter.

Follow the same procedure for all chapters

CBSE Class 11 Economics Exam Highlights

Here, check the CBSE Class 11 Economics Exam Highlights. This will ensure that you get a clear understanding of the exam and question paper.

Subject Economics Subject Code 030 Total Marks Theory Project Work 100 80 20 No. Of Books 2 Exam Duration 3 hours Typology of Questions Remembering and Understanding: 55% Applying: 22.5% Analysing, Evaluating and Creating: 22.5% Marks Division 40 from each book

MCQs for Class 11 Economics

Find links to chapter-wise MCQs for Class 11 Economics. Class 11 Economics CBSE Syllabus has been divided into two books, Statistics for Economics and Introductory Microeconomics. Links for MCQs of each chapter has been attached below.

Indian Economic Development MCQs for Class 11 Economics Chapter 1 Introduction MCQs for Class 11 Economics Chapter 2 Consumer’s Equilibrium and Demand MCQs for Class 11 Economics Chapter 3 Producer Behaviour and Supply MCQs for Class 11 Economics Chapter 4 Forms of Market and Price Determination under Perfect Competition with Simple Applications

We hope this article will help you prepare well for your examinations. A few links are yet to be attached in the article. We will update them soon.

