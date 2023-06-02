Govt Exam Calendar for June 2023: Check UGC NET, SSC, UPSC, DSSSB, Teacher Recruitment Exam Dates

Govt Exam Calendar for June 2023: Check the dates of upcoming government exams to be held in June 2023. Download the schedule for UGC NET, SSC, UPSC, DSSSB, and other teacher recruitment exams here.

Govt Exam Calendar for June 2023: Many government exams have been scheduled for June 2023. The major exams that are going to be held this month are UGC NET, CSIR NET, UPSC IES, SSC CHSL, HPTET, and DSSSB PGT/TGT/Assistant Teacher exams. Candidates who have applied for any of these exams can stick to this page to keep a tab on the exam dates.

Government Exam Name Important Dates CSIR UGC NET December 2022/June 2023 Exam June 6-8, 2023 UGC NET June 2023 Exam June 13 - 22, 2023 HPTET June 2023 Exam June 18 to July 02, 2023 UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2023 June 23-25, 2023 UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Mains) Exam 2023 June 24-25, 2023 UPSC Engineering Services (Mains) Exam 2023 June 25, 2023 (Sunday) SSC CHSL Tier-2 Exam 2022-23 June 26, 2023 DSSSB PGT 2023 Exam June 21 to 22, 2023 DSSSB Assistant Teacher 2023 Exam (Nursery) June 24, 2023 DSSSB TGT 2023 exam June 24 to 25, 2023

CSIR UGC NET Exam 2023

CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam will be held by National Testing Agency (NTA) from June 06 to June 08, 2023. National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts Joint CSIR UGC NET Exam for determining the eligibility of Indian Nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and for determining eligibility for appointment as Lecturer (LS) in the areas of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences.

UGC NET Exam 2023

NTA will conduct UGC NET December 2022 & June 2023 Exam from June 13 to June 22, 2023, to determine eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges. UGC NET exam is held for a total of 83 subjects across different exam centres in multiple shifts.

HPTET Exam 2023

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) will be conducting the HPTET 2023 exam from June 18 to July 02, 2023. Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility (HPTET) is a state-level exam and is held to determine the eligibility of candidates as teachers at primary and upper primary levels.

UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2023

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Indian economic service/ Indian statistical service (IES/ISS) exam from June 23 to June 25, 2023. This year, UPSC IES/ISS 2023 exam is being held for the recruitment of 51 vacancies. Out of these vacancies, 18 vacancies are for the IES post and the remaining 33 vacancies are for the ISS post.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Mains) Exam 2023

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Combined Geo-Scientist (Mains) Exam on June 24 and June 25, 2023. Candidates who aspire to get selected for the posts of Geologist, Geophysicist/ Geophysics, and Chemist/ Chemical will be required to appear in the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Mains) 2023 Exam.

UPSC Engineering Services (Mains) Exam 2023

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the engineering services mains exam on June 25, 2023. UPSC ESE is held to recruit candidates in group A and B service posts under civil, mechanical, electrical, electronics, and telecommunication engineering government departments.

SSC CHSL Tier-2 Exam 2023

This year, SSC CHSL Tier-2 2022-23 exam will be held in a new format. The CBT Tier-II comprises objective type, multiple choice questions, except for module-II of section-III. The questions will be asked in English and Hindi except for English Language and Comprehension module as per the new SSC CHSL exam pattern.

DSSSB PGT, TGT & Assistant Teacher Exam 2023

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will conduct the post graduate teacher (PGT) exam from June 21 to June 22, 2023, the trained graduate teacher exam from June 24 to June 25, 2023, and the assistant teacher (nursery) exam on June 24, 2023, in two shifts.