UGC NET 2023 Application Correction Window Opens @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Last Chance to Make Changes in Online Form

UGC NET 2023 Application Correction Window Opens @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the online application correction window for UGC NET June 2023 exam. If candidates have mistakenly filled wrong in the application form, here is an opportunity for them to make corrections in their online application form. UGC NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

UGC NET June 2023 exam will be held in online mode in multiple shifts across different exam centres from June 13 to June 22, 2023. Here are the important dates of the UGC NET 2023 Exam:

UGC NET June 2023 Exam Cycle Dates Online registration and submission of Application Form May 10 - 31, 2023 (upto 05:00 PM) Last date for successful transaction of exam fee (through Credit Card/ Debit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI Payment Modes) June 01, 2023 (upto 11:50 P.M.) Correction in the particulars of application form online only June 02 -03, 2023 (upto 11:50 P.M) Intimation of cities of exam centres To be intimated later Downloading of admit card by the candidate from NTA website To be Intimated Later Dates of examination June 13 - 22, 2023

UGC NET 2023 Application Correction Process: Know How to Make Changes in Online Form

Here is the step-by-step process to make corrections in the NTA UGC NET 2023 Application Form:

1. For making any corrections or modifications in the UGC NET June 2023 online application form, candidates are required to visit the official website of NTA, i.e., ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

2. At the home page, candidates are required to click on the link “UGC-NET JUNE 2023 (Correction Window)”.

3. A new page will open which will ask the already registered candidates to sign in.

4. Candidates who want to make any corrections or modifications must log in with the details: application number, password, and security pin shown in CAPTCHA.

5. Candidates can make corrections in their particulars, in their respective registration forms, wherever incorrect or incomplete. Also, candidates may correct/modify/edit any of the particular(s) in the application form online, excluding the fields mentioned in the below guidelines:

Query Action For candidates who have verified AADHAR No change allowed in mobile number, email address, permanent address & correspondence address No change allowed in candidate’s name, date of birth, and gender No change allowed in the photo Change is allowed either in father’s name or mother’s name (any one only) For candidates who have not used Aadhar for modification No change allowed in mobile number, email address, permanent address & correspondence address No change allowed in the photo Change is allowed either in candidate’s name or father’s name or mother’s name (any one only)

The candidates are allowed to make the corrections by June 3, 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M.). Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances.

The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through credit/ debit card/ net banking and UPI. Since it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates.

Also, corrections sent by the candidate through post/ fax/ whatsApp/ email/ by hand will not be entertained by NTA. For further clarification related to UGC-NET December 2021 & June 2023, the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.