ICSE Class 10 Biology 2023 Exam Tomorrow: Check Important Topics and Tips for Last Minute Revision

ICSE Class 10 Biology Paper 2023: The ICSE board exams are going on and the next paper is of Biology. Find here ICSE Class 10 Biology exam 2023 important topics and last minute revision tips.

ICSE Class 10 Biology Exam 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is one of the top-most school boards in India and conducts the secondary ICSE class 10 exams every year. The 2023 ICSE Class 10 exams commenced in February, and the next and final paper is of Biology on March 29, 2023. Biology is a main paper of the Science course (Code: 52) in ICSE Class 10. It’s an essential subject for students who wish to opt for the science stream in the future and pursue careers in medical science. Biology is paper 3 of the science course of ICSE Class 10 and is much easier and scoring than physics or chemistry. However, Biology consists of more theoretical portions and also requires good presentation skills in answers. Consistent practice and well-written answers are a great way of excelling in the ICSE 10th biology exam. Check here the important questions and topics for practice and last-minute revision for ICSE Class 10 Biology exam 2023.

ICSE Class 10 Biology Syllabus 2023

ICSE Class 10 Biology has been revised and reduced for the session year 2023, but not by much. The essential topics still remain and are necessary to study to pass in the ICSE Class 10 Biology exam. You can check the entire syllabus and all the topics to study for Biology paper below.

ICSE Class 10 Biology Syllabus 2022 - 2023

ICSE Class 10 Biology Paper 2023

The ICSE Board class 10 Biology exam carries 80 marks and a duration of two hours.

15 minutes will be given to candidates before the exam to read the question paper.

The ICSE Class 10th Biology paper will feature two sections: A & B of 40 marks.

Section A will be mandatory for all students but they will be allowed to pick any four questions from Section B per their choice.

Read and download the ICSE Class 10 Biology specimen paper below to get a better idea of the exam pattern and the expected difficulty level of tomorrow’s paper.

ICSE Biology Specimen Paper 2023

ICSE Class 10 Biology Exam 2023 Last Minute Revision Tips

Biology is a tough but scoring subject in ICSE Class 10. There are various scientific names and anatomical designs students have to learn and recall in the exam. Diagrams, charts and figures also comprise a major portion of the ICSE 10th Biology curriculum, which is significantly more advanced than other boards. Students have to learn the fundamentals by heart. However, you can exponentially increase your chances of succeeding in the exam by going through the specimen papers and the previous year papers.

ICSE Class 10 Biology Previous Year Question Papers

Here are all the tips to remember in and before the ICSE Class 10 Biology exam 2023.

Don’t try to learn new concepts during exams. You’ll confuse yourself and get stressed.

Focus on solving as many previous year papers, sample papers and mock tests as you can. Doing so boosts confidence and prepares students mentally for the final board exam.

Memorise important scientific names, definitions and diagrams. Examiners tend to reward students who draw neat diagrams in answers.

Revise all the important topics as best as you can, no matter how comfortable you are with them. Human Anatomy and Plant Physiology are the most important and asked topics for the 2023 ICSE 10th Biology paper.

During the exam, start with the easy questions first.

If you get stuck on a question, save it for later and move on to the next one.

Keep 10-15 minutes for revising the paper and checking for errors. It’s better to make sure what you’ve done is correct rather than haphazardly attempting questions you don’t know in the final moments of the exam.

When you feel stressed or overwhelmed, inhale deep breaths and take your eyes and mind off the paper for a little while.

Good Luck!

