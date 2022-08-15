Independence Day 2022: Serve The Nation by Joining Defence and Police Forces, Check Jobs Here

Independence Day 2022: Check major jobs available in the defence and police forces of India.

Independence Day 2022: Today, i.e. on 15 August 2022, the country is celebrating its 75th Independence Day. The day evokes a feeling of Patriotism in the people. It brings the strength to do something for their country. On this independence day, the government of India brought various job opportunities to serve the country. One can join the Armed Forces or Police Forces of India and be part of one of the most powerful forces.

We have provided the list of the jobs available in various defence and police and parliamentary forces of the country. Interested people can check the eligibility, selection processes and other details by clicking on the prescribed links:

Job Number 1: Indian Navy 10+2 Recruitment 2022

Indian Navy has published a notice for four-year B. Tech degree course the 10+2 (B. Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme for the post of Officer. Candidates can apply online from 18 August to 28 August 2022 on joinindiannavy.gov.in.

More Details: Indian Navy 10+2 Recruitment 2022

Job Number 2: SSC CPO SI Recruitment 2022

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published a notice for Female and Male candidates for Sub Inspector (Executive) for Delhi Police and Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPF. Candidates can apply online on ssc.nic.in up to 30 August 2022.

More Details: SSC CPO Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 4300 SI Posts in Delhi Police and CAPF at ssc.nic.in

Job Number 3: Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2022

Indian Army has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Officer for 60th Men Short Service Commission Technical (SSC Tech) & 31st Women Short Service Commission Technical (SSC Tech) Course to be commenced in April 2023. Candidates can apply online on or before 24 August 2022.

More Details: Indian Army SSC Tech 2022 Recruitment for Men 60th & Women 31th Course, Apply @joinindianarmy.nic.in

Job Number 4: BSF Recruitment 2022 for HC and ASI Posts



Border Security Force (BSF) has published the notification for Head Constable (Ministerial) and Assistant Sub-Inspector (Stenographer) on rectt.bsf.gov.in. Eligible persons can submit the application on or before 06 September 2022.

BSF Recruitment 2022 Notification (Out): Apply for 323 Vacancies for HC and ASI Posts @rectt.bsf.gov.in



Job Number 5: ITBP Recruitment 2022 for 10th Passed

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has published a notification for 103 vacancies will be filled Constable (Pioneer) Group C Posts for Carpenter, Mason and Plumber.

More Details: ITBP Constable Recruitment Notification 2022: Apply Online for 103 Vacancies from 19 August, Salary Upto 69100

Job Number 6: ICG AC Recruitment 2022

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has published a notification for the recruitment of Assistant Commandants (Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officer) for General Duty (GD), Commercial Pilot Licence (SSA), and Technical and Law Entry under 02/2023 Batch. Candidates can apply online from 17 August 2022 to 07 September 2022 on its website i.e. joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

More Details: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) AC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for GD, SSA, Technical and Law Officer Posts

Job Number 7: Indian Navy SSC Executive Officer Recruitment 2022

Indian Navy has issued a notice fo Short Service Commission (SSC) in Information Technology (Executive Branch). This is a Special Naval Orientation Course commencing Jan 2023 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala.

More Details: Indian Navy SSC Executive Officer Recruitment 2022: Apply @joinindiannavy.gov.in

Job Number 8: Indian Army HQ Northern Command Recruitment 2022 for 10th Passed

HQ Northern Command, Indian Army, Ministry of Defence, Government of India has vacant posts for Civilian Motor Driver (Ordinary Grade), Vehicle Mechanic, Cleaner and Fireman Posts.

More Details: Indian Army HQ Northern Command Recruitment 2022: Opportunity for 10th Pass!

Job Number 9: BRO Recruitment 2022

Board Roads Wings, Board Roads Organization (BRO), Ministry of Defence is hiring 200+ Draughtsman, Supervisor, Supervisor Stores, Supervisor, Hindi Typist, Operator, Electrician, Welder and Multi Skilled Worker (MSW) under General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF).

More Details: BRO GRSE Recruitment 2022: Short Notice Released for 246 MSW, Hindi Typist and Other Posts

Job Number 10: Bihar Police Recruitment 2022

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has vacant posts of Prohibition Constables in Prohibition, Excise & Registration Dept., Govt. of Bihar. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 13 September 2022.

Bihar CSBC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For 76 Prohibition Constables Post at csbc.bih.nic.in, Download PDF

