Indian Navy Sailor AA SSR 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: Check Age Limit & Educational Qualification, Physical Standards|12th Pass can Apply Online!

Indian Navy Sailor AA SSR 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: Check the age limit, upper age limit relaxation, educational qualification & Physical Standards required to be fulfilled before applying for the Indian Navy Sailor AA SSR 2500 Vacancies.

Created On: Oct 25, 2021 15:53 IST
Indian Navy Sailor AA SSR 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: Indian Navy has invited online applications from unmarried male candidates for enrolment as sailors for Artificer Apprentice (AA) & Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) — FEB 2022 Batch, Course commencing from February 2022. Eligible unmarried male candidates can apply online at the official website - joinindiannavy.gov.in. Below are the important dates for the Indian Navy 2021 AA SSR Sailor Recruitment Process:

Indian Navy 2021 Sailor AA SSR Recruitment

Important Dates

Recruitment Notification Date

16th October 2021

Online Application Opening Date

16th October 2021

Online Application Closing Date

25th October 2021

Direct Link to Apply Online

Written Test & Physical Fitness Test (PFT) Dates

To be notified later

Indian Navy 2021 Sailor AA SSR Merit List Announcement

Jan/Feb 2022

Course Commencement

Feb 2022 Batch

INDIAN NAVY 2021 SAILOR AA SSR 2500 Vacancies

Online applications are invited from unmarried male candidates (who fulfill eligibility conditions as laid down by the Government of India) for enrolment as sailors for AA and SSR for 500 & 2000 vacancies (Approximately) respectively in the Feb 2022 batch. The vacancies will be earmarked in a state-wise manner. For the total of 2500 vacancies, approximately 10000 candidates will be called for written examination and Physical Fitness Test (PFT). The cut-off marks for appearing in the written examination may vary from state to state.

Post

Number of Vacancies

Merit List Criteria

Artificer Apprentice (AA)

500 (approx.)

Top 600 candidates (approx.) on All India Order @merit who meet the eligibility criteria for AA will be issued call up letter for Enrolment Medical Examination at INS Chilka

Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR)

2000 vacancies (approx.)

Approximately 2500 candidates will be issued call up letter for Enrolment Medical Examination at INS Chilka on the basis of a state-wise merit list

The Job specifications of the 2500 Vacancies under the Indian Navy Sailor AA SSR 2021 Recruitment are given below:

Specifications

INDIAN NAVY 2021 SAILOR AA SSR

Pay & Allowances

During the initial training period, a stipend of Rs.14,600/- per month will admissible. On successful completion of initial training, they will be placed in Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix (Rs.21,700- 69,100). In addition, they will be paid MSP @Rs.5200/- per month plus DA (as applicable) plus X’ Group pay (only for Artificer Apprentice (AA)) Rs.3600/- per month plus DA (as applicable) as under trainee and Rs.6200/- per month plus DA on successful completion of AICTE recognized Diploma Course

Promotion

Promotion prospects exist up to the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer-I, i.e. Level 8 of the Defence Pay Matrix ( 47,600- 1.51,100) plus MSP @ 5200/- per month plus DA (as applicable). Opportunities for promotion to commissioned officer also exist for those who perform well and qualify the prescribed examinations and clear Services Selection Boards.

Perquisites

(a) During the entire period of training and thereafter1 sailors are given books, reading material, uniforms, food, and accommodation as per entitlement.

(b) Sailors are entitled to medical treatment. Leave Travel Concessions for self and dependents. Group Housing Benefits and other privileges. Sailors are also entitled to Annual and Casual Leave. Children Education and House Rent Allowances. Post-retirement benefits include pension, gratuity, and Leave encashment. All perquisites are extended as per service conditions and their eligibility/ admissibility Is regulated as per Government orders in force and amended from time to time.

Insurance Cover

Insurance cover (on contribution) of 50 Lakhs for sailors is applicable

TraIning

The training for the course will commence in Feb 2022 with 09 weeks for AA and 22 weeks for SSR Basic Training at INS Chilka followed by Professional training in the allotted trade in various Naval Training Establishments. Branch/Trade will be allocated as per the requirement of Service

Discharge as “Unsuitable”

Trainees are liable to be discharged as “UNSUITABLE” if their progress (including academic) and/or conduct is unsatisfactory at any time during training. Trainees are also liable to be discharged at any stage of training and thereafter if their documents are found to be falsified at the stage of the recruitment

Initial Engagement

The initial engagement is subject to the successful completion of training. The initial engagement Is for a period of 20 years for AA and 15 years for SSR

So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for Posts under the Indian Navy Sailor AA SSR 2021 Recruitment drive:

AGE LIMIT

Candidates should be born between 1st Feb 2002 to 31st Jan 2005 - Both dates inclusive.

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

Post

Educational Qualification

AA

Qualified in 10+2 examination with 60% or more marks in aggregate with Maths & Physics and at least one of these subjects:- Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognized by MHRD, Govt. of India.

SSR

Qualified in 10+2 examination with Maths & Physics and at least one of these subjects:- Chemistry/Biology/Computer science from the Boards of School Education recognized by MHRD, Govt. of India.

HEIGHT AND WEIGHT STANDARDS, MALE (WEIGHT IN KILOGRAMS) AGE IN YEARS

Physical Standards

Details

Minimum height

157 cms

Chest

Weight and Chest should be proportionate (Minimum chest expansion of 5 cms)

Running

1.6 Km in 7 mins

Squats (Uthak Baithak)

20      

Push Ups

10

Age/Height

15

16

18

20

22

24

26

28

30

32

34

36

38

40

152

43

44

45

46

47

48

48

49

49

50

50

50

51

51

155

44

45

46

47

49

50

50

51

51

52

52

52

53

53

157

45

46

47

49

50

51

51

52

53

53

53

54

54

55

160

46

47

48

50

51

52

53

53

54

54

56

56

56

57

162

47

48

50

52

53

54

54

55

55

56

56

57

57

58

165

48

50

52

53

55

56

56

57

57

58

58

58

59

59

168

50

51

53

55

57

58

58

58

59

59

60

60

61

61

170

52

53

55

57

58

59

60

60

61

61

62

62

62

63

173

54

55

57

59

60

61

62

62

62

63

64

64

65

65

175

56

57

59

61

62

62

63

64

65

64

66

67

67

67

178

58

59

61

62

63

64

65

66

67

67

68

69

69

70

180

60

61

62

64

65

66

67

68

69

70

71

71

72

72

183

62

63

65

67

67

68

70

71

72

72

73

74

75

75

185

  

66

67

69

70

71

72

73

74

75

76

77

77

78

188

  

68

70

71

72

74

75

76

77

78

79

80

81

81

190

  

70

72

73

74

76

78

79

80

81

82

82

83

84

193

  

72

74

76

77

78

80

81

82

83

84

85

86

87

195

  

75

77

78

79

81

82

83

85

86

87

88

89

90

NOTE:-

- Heights and Weights as shown are for men fully stripped. The principle of averages will be utilized for calculating body Weight for in-between Heights.

- Less Height. The minimum height permitted to a candidate for enrolment in the Navy is 157 cms. Tribal Candidates who pass the written exam and PFT are to be granted relaxation in height as follows:-

Candidates from

Min height standard after relaxation for induction/ recruitment into Indian Navy as a Sailor (in cms)

Tribals from the Ladakh region

155

Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep, and Minicoy Islands

155

Gorkhas, Nepal, Assam, Garhwal, Kumaon, and Uttarakhand

152

Bhutan, Sikkim, and NE Region

152

Less height candidates other than mentioned are not acceptable and unfit for recruitment. No appeal medical examination is to be accorded in such cases. The procedure includes cases, if any, detected during final medical
examination held at INS Chilka.

Medical Standards

Below are the Medical Standards:

Medical Standards

1

Minimum height 157 cms

2

Weight and Chest should be proportionate

3

Minimum chest expansion of 5 cms

4

The candidate must be in good physical and mental health, free from any defect likely to interfere with the efficient performance of duties both ashore and afloat under peace as well as war conditions as per Navy Order (Special) 01/2008. Extract of the Navy Order can be accessed from the official Indian Navy recruitment website.

Visual Standards (Distant Vision Only)

Without Glasses

With Glasses

Better Eye

Worse Eye

Better Eye

Worse Eye

6/6

6/9

6/6

6/6

Tattoos

Permanent body tattoos are only permitted on the inner face of forearms i.e from the inside of the elbow to the wrist and on the reversed side of the palm/ back (dorsal) side of the hand. Permanent body tattoos on any other part of the body are not acceptable and candidates will be barred from recruitment.

So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for the Indian Navy Sailor AA SSR 2021 Recruitment Exam.

