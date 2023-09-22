ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

ISC Class 12 Paper Pattern 2024: Here, students can find the ISC Class 12 Paper Pattern with Marking Scheme for the current academic session 2023-2024. Students can find the PDF download attached link below.

Exam Patterns and Marking Schemes are important resources for the preparation of examinations since they assist students in preparing a layout of their study schedule on the basis of priority. The exam pattern presents the typology of questions, marks allotted to each section, and details about the question paper. Similarly, a marking scheme is an elaborative representation of marks allotted per question. Marking distribution is important for understanding the number of words to be written for an answer and the preparation that needs to be done as per the marking scheme.

Indian School Certificate (ISC) has released its exam pattern and marking scheme for all the subjects for the current academic session 2023-2024. Students can check the exam pattern and marking scheme of their respective subjects in the article.

ISC Class 12 Exam Highlights

Exam Name Indian School Certificate (ISC) Conducting Body Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Exam Duration 3 hours Total Marks 100

Benefits of ISC Exam

Indian School Certificate(ISC) is a national Board with multiple schools across India. Here are some benefits of the ISC exam that students should know:

Provides opportunities for holistic education

Focuses on the development of soft skills in students

Equips students with sufficient knowledge and resources for tackling various competitive exams

Caters to the needs of all students

Focuses on preparing students for competency-focused questions in the exam, thus ensuring the development of practical knowledge in students

ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern 2024 and Marking Scheme

Here, ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024 for all subjects have been presented below. Click on the link of your subject to check the updated and revised exam pattern and marking scheme.

ISC Class 12 English Language Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024 ISC Class 12 Maths Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024 ISC Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024 ISC Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024 ISC Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024 ISC Class 12 Commerce Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024 ISC Class 12 Accounts Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024 ISC Class 12 Computer Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024 ISC Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024 ISC Class 12 History Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024 ISC Class 12 Geography Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024 ISC Class 12 Hindi Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024 ISC Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024

