KVS 2020 Latest News: 23 New Kendriya Vidyalayas to be step-up in Jammu & Kashmir Remote Areas

KVS 2020 Latest News: The Principal Secretary School Education, Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon, said in a meeting that to augment the education infrastructure of Jammu & Kashmir 23 New Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) would be set up in remote areas of J&K. Presently, 36 KVs are functional in various regions of J&K. Setting up of 23 new KVs will help in imparting education in remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

Check KVS 2020 Recruitment Updates

23 New Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) in remote areas of Jammu & Kashmir

The 23 remote areas of J&K where it has been proposed to set-up new KVs are Verinag, Ranipora, Gandoh, Kastigarh, Ganderbal, Jagti, Bani, Ramkote, Kupwara, Azote, Galander, Rinipora, Nowshera, Doongi, Ramban, Gool, Reasi, Katra, Kakryal, Vijaypur, Shopian, Shadat Karewa, Mantalai.

Click here to know the latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus of KVS PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Exam

The Principal Secretary has directed the Deputy Commissioners to expedite the process of identification of land for the new schools instead of finalizing the temporary accommodation for the new KVs. This process is a prerequisite for the sanction of any Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) GOI school set-up.

Check Eligibility Criteria for KVS 2020 PGT/ TGT/ PRT/ Librarian Recruitment

KVS Regional Office JAMMU is nurturing the education of more than 39,000 students studying in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) under its supervision. The Region has been expanding with more and more number of Schools with a common syllabus and bilingual instruction in all schools. They are all co-educational and affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Click here for Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) for KVS PGT/TGT/PRT Recruitment

The schools admit the wards of the employees of Defence Personnel, Central Government organizations, Central Government Autonomous Bodies, and state government offices. Its objective is to educate the children of the Indian Defence Services personnel, Para-Military Personnel, Central Government employees who are often posted to remote locations.

Click here to know the KVS 2020 Zone Preference List for PGT/TGT/PRT Postings

Here is the brief detail of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Operations across India:

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Total Number of Schools 1240 Number of Students 1315216 Number of Employees 48314 Number of Regions 25 Number of Zonal Institute of Education and Training (ZIETs) 5

Click here to know the Pay Scale and Salary Details of KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT Teachers after 7th Pay Commission

Earlier the Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal also appreciated the Recruitment Process of Kendriya Vidyalayas by sharing the below data:

Teachers Recruited in KVS across India Year Number of Teachers Recruited 2019-20 8420 2018-19 760 2017-18 6225 2016-17 421 2015-16 763

He stated in his tweet that “With a sole focus on enhancing the quality of education provided to students in schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas across the nation worked towards amplifying their recruitment processes”.

Download Previous Year Papers of KVS PGT/TGT/PGT Exam

KVS 2020 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Primary Teacher (PRT) Posts can be an excellent opportunity for those candidates who aspire to become a Government School Teacher with a good salary package and perquisites.