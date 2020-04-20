NMIMS NPAT 2020 BBA Exam Syllabus | Read Detailed Section-wise Syllabus

NMIMS NPAT Entrance Exam is conducted for admission to the undergraduate level BBA course offered by NMIMS at its several campuses located in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, Indore, and Shirpur. The NPAT entrance exam is one of the most sough-after choices among the aspirants as it offers excellent placements at the completion of the course. As far as the BBA program is concerned, there are total 1080 seats for admission. Two more campuses are expected to hold classes in Chandigarh, Punjab and another one in Dhule, Maharashtra.

Aspirants interested to seek admission in the NMIMS NPAT exam have to mandatorily appear for the NPAT exam which is conducted generally in the month of May every year. In this article, you will find out the detailed NPAT BBA exam syllabus, topic-wise description of each section so that you can prepare for the exam effectively.

But, before we move on to elaborate the NPAT BBA 2020 exam syllabus, let us take a look at the highlights of the NPAT BBA exam pattern.

NPAT 2020 – BBA Exam Pattern

Here are some important NPAT exam pattern highlights for you to keep in mind while preparing for the exam:

NPAT BBA 2020 Exam comprises of 3 section namely - Quantitative & Numerical ability, Reasoning & General Intelligence, and Proﬁciency in English Language.

Each section carries 40 questions of 1 mark each. Overall there are 120 questions in each section.

Aspirants will get 100 minutes to solve 120 questions.

There will be only objective type questions in the exam (MCQs)

NPAT 2020 BBA Exam Syllabus

NPAT Exam syllabus will help you prepare for the upcoming BBA Entrance exam in a focused manner. The detailed section-wise and topic-wise discussion of the syllabus is mentioned to ensure that you do not miss out on an important topic expected in the exam. The topics mentioned below are based on the past trends and questions asked in the previous year papers.

Take a look at the NPAT Exam pattern provided below for your reference:-

Section 1: Proficiency in English Language

Error Recognition - It includes recognising grammatical structure and usage.

Applied Grammar – Questions will be based on using prepositions, determiners, connectives, tenses appropriately.

Vocabulary – In this section, candidates’ grasping power to understand the meaning of underlined words in sentences will be tested

Contextual Usage – If you know how to use appropriate words in the given context, you will be able to ace the questions from this topic

Sequencing of Ideas – Here candidates will be required to put ideas into logical sequence by putting jumbled sentences in the correct order

Reading Comprehension – It is the lengthiest section of the exam comprising of atleast 3 passages of 400-500 words with 5 Questions per Passage). RCs will test how good you are at locating Information, grasping ideas, identifying relationships, interpreting ideas, moods, characteristics of characters, tone of passage, inferring, getting the central theme of the passage.

Section 2: Quantitative and Numerical Ability

Number System – It includes questions from topics such as Fractions, Surds and Decimals, Number Series

Arithmetic – Prepare questions from Percentages, Profit & Loss, Discount, Compound Interest & Annuities, Ratio & Proportions, Time, Work & Distance, 2 D & 3D Figures- Areas & Volumes, to score high in this section

Algebra – It comprises of topics such as Basic Algebraic Identities, Equations - Linear & Quadratic sequence and Series (AP, GP).

Sets and Functions – A little advanced level topic that will test your aptitude on topics such as Sets, Operation on Sets and their Applications, using Venn Diagrams, functions

Elementary Statistics & Probability – Here you will see questions from Mean, Mode, and Median, Measures of Dispersion

Trigonometry – This is another higher level topic that required you to be apt at Trigonometric Rations, identities, Height and Distances

Section 3: Reasoning & General Intelligence

Critical Thinking – It will test the aptitude of the candidate basis Decision Making questions. (Take into cognizance various rules/ conditions and take decisions based upon those rules / conditions) Problem Solving (To analyse the given information and condense all the information in a suitable form and answer the questions asked).

Verbal-logical reasoning – Test-takers will be asked to derive conclusions from logical premises or assess the validity of arguments based on statement of facts

Data sufficiency – Here, you judgment ability will be tested based on the information given. You need to zero down whether the info provided is sufficient to answer the question or some additional information is required

Numerical Reasoning – Solve Venn Diagram (Identify the class-sub class relationship among given group of items and illustrate it diagrammatically) Mathematical Equalities

Data Interpretation – As the name suggests, use the information given in graphs and charts to answer the questions

Spatial Reasoning – This area needs attention as it will be quite tricky to solve Figure Analogy (Choosing the figure from the alternatives that match with relationship specified by a given figural pair) Figure Matching / Classification (Notice the common quality in figures to be able to match figures or find the odd one out) Figure Series (To discover a pattern in the formation of figures in a sequence to be able to complete the series / identify the missing figures)

Also Read: NPAT Previous Year Papers – Download for Free

To read more updates on BBA colleges, entrance exams and trivia, keep visiting Jagranjosh.com and Register with us to never miss out on a latest news.