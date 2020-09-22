NRA CET Exam: National Recruitment Agency to conduct Common Eligibility Test from September 2021 for Group B Posts: Dr Jitendra Singh

NRA CET 2021 Exam Update: Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh has recently in a written reply in Lok Sabha stated that the today that National Recruitment Agency (NRA) is expected to conduct the Common Eligibility Test (CET) from September 2021 onwards. The NRA CET 2021 exam will be held in place of first phase of examinations conducted by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The NRA Common Eligibility Test will shortlist candidates for the recruitment of vacancies in Group 'B' Non-Gazetted posts and Group 'B' Gazetted posts. Candidates who would seek recruitment in banks through IBPS RRB, IBPS PO, IBPS Clerk or SO exams or who would want job in Railways such as RRB NTPC, RRB JE and SSC posts will have to appear for the NRA CET 2021 exam to get selected for the next level of selection rounds which will be conducted by respective agencies itself such as IBPS, RRB and SSC.

NRA CET Exam Updates

The Union Government has constituted the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) through its order dated 28 August 2020. The agency has been set up as an independent and specialist organization that will conduct the Common Eligibility Test (CET) in online mode on computer. The NRA CET will be conducted for preliminary screening of candidates to shortlist them for jobs in Government sector for posts which are recruited by IBPS/SSC/RRB. However, the NRA CET will not be conducted for posts which are filled by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Group ‘C’ posts in the Government.

NRA will provide a common platform to all candidates to appear for the recruitment exams at the nearest districts and will enable transparency in the entire process. For the conduct of the NRA CET exam, the government will be setting up various modern exam centres in every rural and urban districts of the country to enable candidates residing in far away areas to appear for the exam without bearing major travel expenses.

Three levels of NRA CET Exam

The Common Eligibility Test (CET) by the NRA will be held separately for each qualification phase, such as:

-Matriculate (10th Pass)

-Higher Secondary (12th pass)

-Graduates

Posts covered under NRA CET

NRA CET Question Paper to be made available in Regional Languages

Also, the CET exam will be held in various regional languages. For this purpose, the NRA will hire language experts to translate the question paper in regional languages mentioned in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution.