NTA UGC NET की तैयारी के लिए बेस्ट बुक्स

NTA UGC NET की परीक्षा जल्द आयोजित होगी। NTA, साल में दो बार, Assistant Professor & Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) अथवा Assistant Professor, दोनों पोस्ट के लिए UGC NET परीक्षा आयोजित करता है। इस आर्टिकल के द्वारा हम NTA UGC NET की तैयारी के सब्जेक्ट-वाइज (सभी 81 विषय) इम्पोर्टेन्ट बुक्स के बारे में जानकारी देने जा रहे हैं जिन्हे पढ़ने की सलाह ज्यादातर टीचर्स और सब्जेक्ट एक्सपर्ट्स देते हैं। जैसा की हम जानते हैं कि UGC NET - पेपर 2 में 100 प्रश्न पूछे जाते हैं और प्रत्येक प्रश्न 2 अंकों का होता है। यहाँ पर बताई गई बुक्स आपको पेपर 2 की तैयारी में बहुत मदद करेंगी।
UGC NET: Teaching और Research Aptitude (Paper 1) की तैयारी के लिए बेस्ट बुक्स
Comprehensive Study Material, Chapter-wise Questions, Practice Tests और Solved Previous year Papers, कुछ इस तरह की किताबें आपको इस लिस्ट में देखने को मिलेंगी जो तैयारी के लिए बेहद महत्वपूर्ण होती हैं। आपकी सुविधा के लिए हमने यहाँ Links भी प्रोवाइड करे हैं। कुछ लिंक्स आपको एक नए आर्टिकल तक पहुचायेंगे जहाँ आपको विस्तार से मिलेगी वही कुछ लिंक्स आपको डायरेक्ट बुक की डिटेल्स (Amazon) तक पहुचायेंगे।
UGC NET (Paper 2) की तैयारी के लिए बेस्ट बुक्स (Subject-wise):
|
Subject Code
|
Subject
|
Best Books
|
1
|
Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning/ Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics/Development Economics/Business Economics
|
2
|
80
|
6
|
17
|
Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing/ Marketing Mgt./Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt./ Personnel Mgt./Financial Mgt./Cooperative Management)
|
63
|
5
|
20
|
Hindi
|
Click for Best Books, Practice Tests & Solved Papers
|
30
|
14
|
87
|
7
|
89
|
8
|
92
|
58
|
3
|
4
|
59
|
10
|
9
|
12
|
49
|
Arab Culture and Islamic Studies
|
|
29
|
Arabic
|
|
67
|
Archaeology
|
|
36
|
19
|
94
|
Bodo
|
|
60
|
Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian and Peace Studies
|
|
32
|
Chinese
|
|
72
|
Comparative Literature
|
|
62
|
Comparative Study of Religions
|
|
68
|
11
|
33
|
Dogri
|
|
46
|
Adult Education/ Continuing Education/ Andragogy/ Non Formal Education
|
88
|
71
|
82
|
39
|
French (French Version)
|
|
44
|
German
|
|
37
|
Gujarati
|
|
50
|
45
|
Japanese
|
|
21
|
Kannada
|
|
84
|
Kashmiri
|
|
85
|
Konkani
|
|
55
|
Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management
|
31
|
18
|
Maithili
|
|
22
|
Malayalam
|
|
35
|
Manipuri
|
|
38
|
66
|
Museology & Conservation
|
|
16
|
34
|
Nepali
|
|
23
|
Oriya
|
|
83
|
Pali
|
|
65
|
42
|
Persian
|
|
47
|
90
|
Politics including International Relations/International Studies including Defence/Strategic Studies, West Asian Studies, South East Asian Studies, African Studies, South Asian Studies, Soviet Studies, American Studies
|
|
15
|
91
|
Prakrit
|
|
24
|
43
|
Rajasthani
|
|
41
|
Russian
|
|
25
|
73
|
Sanskrit traditional subjects (including Jyotisha/Sidhanta Jyotish/ Navya Vyakarna/ Vyakarna/ Mimansa/ Navya Nyaya/ Sankhya Yoga/ Tulanatmaka Darsan/ Shukla Yajurveda/ Madhav Vedant/ Dharmasasta/ Sahitya/ Puranotihasa /Agama)
|
95
|
Santali
|
|
101
|
Sindhi
|
|
81
|
40
|
Spanish
|
|
26
|
27
|
93
|
70
|
Tribal and Regional Language/Literature
|
|
28
|
79
|
Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art)
|
74
|
100
उम्मीदवार अपनी सुविधा के अनुसार इस लिस्ट से किताब चुन सकते हैं। उम्मीदवारों को किताब चुनने से पहले उसके रिव्यू और उसकी सभी डिटेल्स अच्छे से पढ़ लेनी चाहिए और फिर तभी उसे खरीदना चाहिए।