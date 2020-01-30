Search

NTA UGC NET की तैयारी के लिए बेस्ट बुक्स

NTA UGC NET परीक्षा जल्द (National Testing Agency द्वारा) आयोजित कराई जाएगी। इस परीक्षा के लिए उम्मीदवार अपनी शैक्षिक योग्यता के अनुसार कुल 81 विषयों में से पेपर - 2 के लिए अपने विषय का चयन करते हैं। इस आर्टिकल के द्वारा आप NTA UGC NET की तैयारी के लिए इम्पोर्टेन्ट बुक्स के बारे में जानेंगे जिन्हें ज्यादातर टीचर्स और एक्सपर्ट्स पढ़ने की सलाह देते हैं।

Jan 30, 2020 12:19 IST
NTA UGC NET (December) 2019
NTA UGC NET की परीक्षा जल्द आयोजित होगी। NTA, साल में दो बार, Assistant Professor & Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) अथवा Assistant Professor, दोनों पोस्ट के लिए UGC NET परीक्षा आयोजित करता है। इस आर्टिकल के द्वारा हम NTA UGC NET की तैयारी के सब्जेक्ट-वाइज (सभी 81 विषय) इम्पोर्टेन्ट बुक्स के बारे में जानकारी देने जा रहे हैं जिन्हे पढ़ने की सलाह ज्यादातर टीचर्स और सब्जेक्ट एक्सपर्ट्स देते हैं।  जैसा की हम जानते हैं कि UGC NET - पेपर 2 में 100 प्रश्न पूछे जाते हैं और प्रत्येक प्रश्न 2 अंकों का होता है। यहाँ पर बताई गई बुक्स आपको पेपर 2 की तैयारी में बहुत मदद करेंगी।

UGC NET: Teaching और Research Aptitude (Paper 1) की तैयारी के लिए बेस्ट बुक्स

Comprehensive Study Material, Chapter-wise Questions,  Practice Tests और Solved Previous year Papers, कुछ इस तरह की किताबें आपको इस लिस्ट में देखने को मिलेंगी जो तैयारी के लिए बेहद महत्वपूर्ण होती हैं। आपकी सुविधा के लिए हमने यहाँ Links भी प्रोवाइड करे हैं। कुछ लिंक्स आपको एक नए आर्टिकल तक पहुचायेंगे जहाँ आपको विस्तार से मिलेगी वही कुछ लिंक्स आपको डायरेक्ट बुक की डिटेल्स (Amazon) तक पहुचायेंगे। 

UGC NET (Paper 2) की तैयारी के लिए बेस्ट बुक्स (Subject-wise):

Subject Code

Subject

Best Books

1

Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning/ Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics/Development Economics/Business Economics

Click for Best Books, Practice Tests & Solved Papers

2

Political Science

Click for Best Books

80

Geography

Click for Best Books

6

History

Click for Best Books

17

Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing/ Marketing Mgt./Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt./ Personnel Mgt./Financial Mgt./Cooperative Management)

Click for Best Books

63

Mass Communication and Journalism

Click for Best Books, Practice Tests & Solved Papers

5

Sociology

Click for Best Books, Practice Tests & Solved Papers

20

Hindi

Click for Best Books, Practice Tests & Solved Papers

30

English

Click for Best Books, Practice Tests & Solved Papers

14

Public Administration

Click for Best Books, Practice Tests & Solved Papers

87

Computer Science and Applications

Click for Best Books, Practice Tests & Solved Papers

7

Anthropology

Click for Best Books, Practice Tests & Solved Papers

89

Environmental Sciences

Click for Best Books, Practice Tests & Solved Papers

8

Commerce

Click for Best Books, Practice Tests & Solved Papers

92

Human Rights and Duties

Click for Best Books, Practice Tests & Solved Papers

58

Law

Click for Best Books, Practice Tests & Solved Papers

3

Philosophy

Click for Best Books, Practice Tests & Solved Papers

4

Psychology

Click for Best Books, Practice Tests & Solved Papers

59

Library and Information Science

Click for Best Books, Practice Tests & Solved Papers

10

Social Work

Click for Best Books, Practice Tests & Solved Papers

9

Education

Click for Best Books, Practice Tests & Solved Papers

12

Home Science

Click for Best Books, Practice Tests & Solved Papers

49

Arab Culture and Islamic Studies

 

29

Arabic

 

67

Archaeology

 

36

Assamese

Click for Best Books, Practice Tests & Solved Papers

19

Bengali

Click for Best Books, Practice Tests & Solved Papers

94

Bodo

 

NTA UGC NET December Latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus

60

Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian and Peace Studies

 

32

Chinese

 

72

Comparative Literature

 

62

Comparative Study of Religions

 

68

Criminology

Click for Best Books, Practice Tests & Solved Papers

11

Defence and Strategic Studies

Click for Best Books, Practice Tests & Solved Papers

33

Dogri

 

46

Adult Education/ Continuing Education/ Andragogy/ Non Formal Education

Click for Best Books, Practice Tests & Solved Papers

88

Electronic Science

Click for Best Books, Practice Tests & Solved Papers

71

Folk Literature

Click for Best Books, Practice Tests & Solved Papers

82

Forensic Science

Click for Best Books, Practice Tests & Solved Papers

39

French (French Version)

 

44

German

 

37

Gujarati

 

50

Indian Culture

Click for Best Books, Practice Tests & Solved Papers

45

Japanese

 

21

Kannada

 

84

Kashmiri

 

85

Konkani

 

55

Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management

Click for Best Books, Practice Tests & Solved Papers

31

Linguistics

Click for Best Books, Practice Tests & Solved Papers

18

Maithili

 

22

Malayalam

 

35

Manipuri

 

38

Marathi

Click for Best Books, Practice Tests & Solved Papers

66

Museology & Conservation

 

16

Music

Click for Best Books, Practice Tests & Solved Papers

34

Nepali

 

23

Oriya

 

83

Pali

 

65

Performing Art - Dance/Drama/Theatre

Click for Best Books, Practice Tests & Solved Papers

42

Persian

 

47

Physical Education

Click for Best Books, Practice Tests & Solved Papers

90

Politics including International Relations/International Studies including Defence/Strategic Studies, West Asian Studies, South East Asian Studies, African Studies, South Asian Studies, Soviet Studies, American Studies

 

15

Population Studies

Click for Best Books, Practice Tests & Solved Papers

91

Prakrit

 

24

Punjabi

Click for Best Books, Practice Tests & Solved Papers

43

Rajasthani

 

41

Russian

 

25

Sanskrit

Click for Best Books, Practice Tests & Solved Papers

73

Sanskrit traditional subjects (including Jyotisha/Sidhanta Jyotish/ Navya Vyakarna/ Vyakarna/ Mimansa/ Navya Nyaya/ Sankhya Yoga/ Tulanatmaka Darsan/ Shukla Yajurveda/ Madhav Vedant/ Dharmasasta/ Sahitya/ Puranotihasa /Agama)

Click for Best Books, Practice Tests & Solved Papers

Download Previous Year Papers of UGC NET Exam

95

Santali

 

101

Sindhi

 

81

Social Medicine & Community Health

Click for Best Books, Practice Tests & Solved Papers

40

Spanish

 

26

Tamil

Click for Best Books, Practice Tests & Solved Papers

27

Telugu

Click for Best Books, Practice Tests & Solved Papers

93

Tourism Administration and Management

Click for Best Books, Practice Tests & Solved Papers

70

Tribal and Regional Language/Literature

 

28

Urdu

Click for Best Books, Practice Tests & Solved Papers

79

Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art)

Click for Best Books, Practice Tests & Solved Papers

74

Women Studies

Click for Best Books, Practice Tests & Solved Papers

100

Yoga

Click for Best Books, Practice Tests & Solved Papers

 

उम्मीदवार अपनी सुविधा के अनुसार इस लिस्ट से किताब चुन सकते हैं। उम्मीदवारों को किताब चुनने से पहले उसके रिव्यू और उसकी सभी डिटेल्स अच्छे से पढ़ लेनी चाहिए और फिर तभी उसे खरीदना चाहिए।  

