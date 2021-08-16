OSSC JE Mains Admit Card 2021 for Junior Engineer (Civil) Released @ossc.gov.in, Direct Link Available Here

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Mains Admit Card for Junior Engineer (Civil) post on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Check direct link here.

OSSC JE Mains Admit Card 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Admit Card for the Main Written Examination for Junior Engineer (Civil) - 2019. All those candidates who have qualified for Main Written Examination for Junior Engineer (Civil) can download their OSSC JE Mains Admit Card 2021 from the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission i.e-ossc.gov.in.

According to the short notification released, Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has uploaded the Admission letter for Main Written Examination for Junior Engineer (Civil) post on its official website.

Candidates who have qualified for the mains round for Junior Engineer (Civil) post against Advt No-2747/OSSC Dated 29.08.2019 can download their OSSC JE Mains Admit Card 2021 from the official website.

In a bid to download OSSC JE Mains Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application Number and Date of birth on its official website. You can download the OSSC JE Mains Admit Card 2021 from the link available on the official website Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC). However you can download the OSSC JE Mains Admit Card 2021 admit card from the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OSSC JE Mains Admit Card 2021 for Junior Engineer (Civil)





You May Read Also

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for 385 Assistant Professor Posts @opsc.gov.in

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for 320 Associate Professor Post @opsc.gov.in

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

How to Download: OSSC JE Mains Admit Card 2021 for Junior Engineer (Civil)