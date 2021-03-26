RRB Group D 2021 Exam from April Onwards: Practice General Awareness (GA)/GK Important Days Questions to Score High Marks in Computer Based Test (CBT)

RRB Group D 2021 Exam from April Onwards: RRB Group D 2021 Computer Based Exam (CBT) will be conducted from April 2021 to June 2021 tentatively as per the official notification for total 103769 Vacancies. To score high marks in the exam candidates must start practicing the important topics and questions for RRB Group D 2021 Exam. For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled Important Days Topics & Questions from the General Awareness (GA)/GK Section based on the latest exam pattern of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam.

RRB Group D 2021 General Awareness/GK - Important Days & Dates

General Awareness/GK is considered to be one of the highest-scoring sections of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam and will be of 20 marks. Let’s look at the important General Awareness/GK - Important Days topics that have appeared frequently in RRB GROUP D Exam over the last few years.

RRB Group D 2021 General Awareness/GK Important Days & Dates Questions

1. On which date World Children's Day is celebrated?

a) 14th November

b) 16th November

c) 18th November

d) 20th November

Answer: d)

Explanation: World Children’s Day is celebrated every year on November 20 with an aim to promote togetherness and awareness among the children and boost children's welfare.

2. When is World Environment Day observed?

(A) 8th March

(B) 22nd April

(C) 5th June

(D) None of the above

Answer: C

Explanation: Every year, World Environment Day is observed on June 5. This day is celebrated to encourage awareness and environmental protection.

3. World Tourism day is observed on:

(A) 27th December

(B) 4th October

(C) 27th September

(D) 6th September

Answer: C

Explanation: World Tourism Day (WTD) has been commemorated on 27 September each year since 1980. The date marks the anniversary of the adoption of the UNWTO Statutes in 1970.

4. When is the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought observed every year?

a) June 16

b) June 17

c) June 18

d) June 19

Answer: B

Explanation: The United Nations General Assembly declared 17 June to be "World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought" by its resolution A/RES/49/115 adopted in December 1994.

5. The International Day for Biological Diversity is observed on:

(A) 4th June

(B) 22nd May

(C) 24th April

(D) None of the above

Answer: B

Explanation: The United Nations has proclaimed May 22-The International Day for Biological Diversity (IDB) to increase understanding and awareness of biodiversity issues.

6. When is United Nations Day observed?

October 24th October 23rd October 22nd October 21st

Answer: A

Explanation: 24th October has been celebrated as United Nations Day since 1948.

7. UN General Assembly declared 21st June as

(a) International Youth Day

(b) International Literacy Day

(c) International Day of Yoga

(d) International Day of Peace

Answer: C

Explanation: The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated annually on 21 June since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.

8. World Blood Donor Day is observed on:

(A) 12th June

(B) 13th June

(C) 14th June

(D) 15th June

Answer: C

Explanation: 14 June is World Blood Donor Day Every year countries around the world celebrate World Blood Donor Day (WBDD). The event serves to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products and to thank voluntary, unpaid blood donors for their life-saving gifts of blood.

9. National Voters' Day is celebrated on:

(A) 24th January

(B) 25th January

(C) 26th January

(D) 27th January

Answer: B

Explanation: National Voters Day is celebrated every year on 25 January to raise awareness among youth to participate in the electoral process.

10. World Tuberculosis (TB) Day:

(A) 22nd March

(B) 23rd March

(C) 24th March

(D) 25th March

Answer: C

Explanation: March 24 - to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic consequences of TB, and to step up efforts to end the global TB epidemic. The date marks the day in 1882 when Dr. Robert Koch announced that he had discovered the bacterium that causes TB, which opened the way towards diagnosing and curing this disease. The theme of World TB Day 2020 - ‘It’s time’ – puts the accent on the urgency to act on the commitments made by global leaders.

Practicing Important Topics & Questions of the RRB Group D Exam can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs. Your job is to simply maximize your score however you can.