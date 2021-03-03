RRB Group D 2021 Exam from April Onwards: Practice Important General Awareness (GA)/GK History Topics & Questions to Score High Marks in Computer Based Test (CBT)

RRB Group D 2021 Exam from April Onwards: RRB Group D 2021 Computer Based Exam (CBT) will be conducted from April 2021 to June 2021 tentatively as per the official notification for total 103769 Vacancies. To score high marks in the exam candidates must start practicing the important topics and questions for RRB Group D 2021 Exam. For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled Important History Topics & Questions from General Awareness (GA)/GK Section based on the latest exam pattern of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam.

Check RRB Group D 2021 Exam & Admit Card Updates

RRB Group D 2021 General Awareness/GK - Important History Topics & Questions

General Awareness/GK is considered to be one of the highest scoring sections of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam and will be of 20 marks. Let’s look at the important General Awareness/GK - History topics that have appeared frequently in RRB GROUP D Exam over the last few years.

Section Subject Sub-Topics General Awareness (GA)/GK Practice General Awareness/GK Mock Test with Answers History Facts about Harappa Civilization Vedic culture Name of the Kings who built important ancient Temples and Institutions like Nalanda Chronology of Medieval India and their important systems India’s freedom movement and their leaders

Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts 2021 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

RRB Group D 2021 General Awareness/GK History Important Questions

1. In which year the Indian National Congress was formed?

(a) 1811

(b) 1858

(c) 1885

(d) 1895

Answer: C

Explanation: 28 December 1885

2. The leader of Cochin who fought with Velu Thampi Dalwa aganist the British:

(a) Kunhali Maracker

(b) Paliath Achan

(c) Pazhassi Raja

(d) Chirakkal Raja

Answer: B

Explanation: the leader of cochin who fought with velu thampi dalwa against the british was paliath achan.

Check RRB Group D 2020 Preparation tips & Strategy

3. The first Viceroy of British India:

(a) Lord Cornwallis

(b) Lord Ripon

(c) Lord Canning

(d) Lord Dalhousie

Answer: C

Explanation: The first Viceroy of India was Lord Canning.

4. Who was the first king presided the court of Kanauj?

(a) Samudra Gupta

(b) Chandragupta

(c) Harsha

(d) Kanishka

Answer: C

Explanation: The first king who presided over the court of Kannauj was Harsha.

Get RRB Group D Free Study Material

5. The leader who is known as ‘The Grand old man of India’:

(a) Sardar Vallabhai Patel

(b) Dadabai Naoroji

(c) Balgangadhar Tilak

(d) Bipin Chandrapal

Answer: B

Explanation: Dadabhai Naoroji (4 September 1825 – 30 June 1917) also known as the "Grand Old Man of India" and "Unofficial Ambassador of India" was an Indian scholar, trader, and politician.

6. In which year the University of Travancore was established?

(a) 1935

(b) 1937

(c) 1939

(d) 1941

Answer: B

Explanation: The University of Travancore was established in 1937 by a promulgation of the Maharajah of Travancore, Sri Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma who was also the first Chancellor of the University.

Get RRB Group D Exam 30 Days Study Plan

7. The year in which the postal stamp was introduced first:

(a) 1840

(b) 1845

(c) 1850

(d) 1855

Answer: A

Explanation: On January 10, 1840, the postage for all half-ounce letters was set at one penny.

8. Who translated Bhagavad Gita into Persian language?

(a) Abdul Fazal

(b) Dara

(c) Dadu

(d) Balban

Answer: B

Explanation: Dara translated the Upanishads and the Bhagavad-gita into Persian.

Download Previous Year Papers of RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Exam

9. Al Biruni came to India with:

(A) Timur

(B) Babur

(C) Alexander

(D) Mahmud Ghazni

Answer: D

Explanation: Alberuni (Abu Rayham Beruni) was a persian scholar who came to India with Mahmud of Ghazni in 1017.

10. The Fort at Pulicat was built by:

(A) Portuguese

(B) British

(C) French

(D) Dutch

Answer: A

Explanation: The Portuguese established a trading post in Pulicat in 1502 with the help of the Vijayanagar rulers.

Check RRB Group D 2021 Minimum Qualifying Marks

11. Kabir was the disciple of:

(A) Ramanuja

(B) Ramananda

(C) Shankaracharya

(D) Chaitanya

Answer: B

Explanation: Kabir is widely believed to have become one of the many disciples of the Bhakti poet-sant Swami Ramananda in Varanasi.

12. Chand Bibi was the ruler of:

(A) Ahmednagar

(B) Bijapur

(C) Gondwana

(D) Warangal

Answer: A

Explanation: Chand Bibi was an Indian Muslim official and champion. She was the Regent of Bijapur from 1580 to 1590 and the Ruler of Ahmednagar from 1596 to 1599.

Know RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile & Promotion Policy

13. The Nagarjuna Inscriptions provide information about:

(A) Jainism

(B) Buddhism

(C) Brahmanism

(D) None of the above

Answer: B

Explanation: The inscriptions are associated with the blossoming of Buddhist structures and the rule of the Ikshvaku, in the period covering approximately 210-325 CE.

14. Who laid the foundation of Portuguese power In India?

(A) Yasco de Gama

(B) St Thomas

{C) Bartholomew Dias

(D) Alfonso-de-Albuquerque

Answer: D

Explanation: Alfonso de Albuquerque who replaced Almeida as the governor in 1509 AD, and captured Goa from the Sultan of Bijapur in 1510 AD is considered the real founder of the Portuguese power in India.

15. Who gave the title 'Sardar' to Vallabhbhai Patel?

(A) J.L. Nehru

(B) M.K. Gandhi

(C) Maulana Azad

(D) Sarojini Naidu

Answer: B

Explanation: Mahatma Gandhi gave Vallabhbhai Patel the title of 'Sardar'.

Also Read:

Check RRB Group D 2021 FAQs

Check RRB Group 2021 Exam & Admit Card Rules

Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Region-wise Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

RRB Group D 2021 Recruitment Update: 20000+ Vacancies to be filled through Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs)

Practicing Important Topics & Questions of the RRB Group D Exam can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs. Your job is to simply maximize your score however you can.