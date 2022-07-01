RRB Group D 2022 Exam Dates OUT (CEN RRC 01/2019): Railway Recruitment Board to hold Single CBT for Over 1 Lakh Vacancies in August

RRB Group D 2022 Exam Dates OUT (CEN RRC 01/2019): Single Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) will be conducted by Railway Recruitment Board for 103769 Vacancies under RRC/RRB Group D Level 1 of 7 th CPC Pay Matrix from 17 th August 2022 onwards.

RRB Group D 2022 Exam Dates OUT (CEN RRC 01/2019): Railway Recruitment Board is going to conduct RRB Group D 2022 Exam tentatively from 17th August 2022 onwards in multiple phases, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. More than 1.15 crores candidates applied for the RRB Group D Level-1 2022 Recruitment. The CBT Exam Schedule and Admit Card will be released at the official regional website of Railway Recruitment Board. RRB will be conducting the online Exam on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) this year for 103769 Vacancies under Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways.

RRB Group D 2022 CBT Exam from 17th August Onwards

The Official notification released by Railways stated “The single stage CBT is scheduled to be held tentatively from 17th August 2022 and onwards in multiple phases subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

In pursuance of Sub-clause (ii) of Clause (b) of Sub-section (4) of Section 4 of Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services Act, 2016 (as amended) read with Rule 5 of the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Rules, 2020, the Railway Recruitment Boards are allowed to perform Aadhaar Authentication, on voluntary basis, for establishing identity of each candidate to avoid impersonation and other malpractices during the examination and to ensure fair conduct of examination. Accordingly, Aadhaar based Biometric Authentication of candidates will be carried out before/during course of Computer Based Test.

RRB Group D 2022 Exam Dates, City Intimation Link, Admit Card Release (CEN RRC 01/2019 Level -1 Posts)

The applications were invited from eligible candidates for various posts in level -1 of the 7th CPC Matrix under CEN No. RRC-01/2019. The CBT as per details provided in CEN No. RRC-01/2019 will commence tentatively from 17th August 2022 onwards in multiple phases. The link of viewing Exam City and Date and downloading of Travelling Authority of SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites

in due course i.e. 10 days prior to the start of the exam. Downloading of E-call letters will start 4 days prior to the CBT date mentioned in the exam city and date intimation link.

RRB Group D 2022 Exam - Single Stage CBT

Railway Committee has addressed this concern and has made the following decision regarding the RRB Group D CEN RRC 01/2019 Exam:

S. No. Railway Committee Decision for RRB Group D CEN RRC 01/2019 Exam 1. CEN RRC-01/2019 (Level-1) will be a single-stage exam. There will be no second-stage CBT. 2. RRC wise CBT will be held for Level-1. Also, maximum available capacity is recommended to be used, to significantly reduce the number of shifts involved for each RRC and to speed up the examination process. 3. Percentile-based normalization, which is simple and easy to understand, will be used wherever the number of shifts involved is more than one. 4. Medical standards as prescribed in Indian Railway Medical Manual (IRMM) will be used for different posts of Level-1. 5. Any available Income and Asset Certificate for candidates, who have applied under Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), will be considered as Valid. 6. It has been decided to follow a revised methodology with special conditions for the conduct of CBT for Level-1 due to the elimination of 2nd stage CBT etc 7. This will involve mobilizing additional infrastructure and logistics to conduct CBT for Level-1 with the significant increase in per shift requirement. Efforts will be made to have the exam conducting agency (ECA) on board to conduct the CBT for Level-1 as early as possible. 8. Hence, CBT for Level-1 is planned to be held tentatively from July 2022 onwards.

RRB GROUP D 2022 EXAM PATTERN

The entire recruitment process shall involve Computer Based Test(s), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification and Medical Examination. The Question Paper for Single Stage CBT will be of 90 minutes duration for 100 questions and 120 minutes for PwBD candidates who are availing the Scribe facility. The section-wise number of questions and marks are indicated below:

RRC Level 1 Posts Computer Based Test (CBT) 2022 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration General Science 25 1 hour 30 minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) Mathematics 25 General Intelligence & Reasoning 30 General Awareness & Current Affairs 20 Total 100 Questions of 100 marks Note: - The Question Papers shall be of objective multiple-choice type. - Each question will be of one mark each. - The standard of questions for the Single Stage CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts. - There will be negative marking and 1/3rd mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer. - The section-wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers. - Minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories: UR-40%, EWS40%, OBC (Non creamy layer) -30%, SC-30%, ST-25%. These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of a shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

RRB Group D Level-1 2022 Recruitment can be a great opportunity for candidates who are aspiring for a government job in Indian Railways with a good salary.