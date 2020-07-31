RRB Group D Eligibility Criteria 2020: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualifications & Medical Standards for RRC/RRB Group D Level-1 Posts

RRB Group D Eligibility Criteria 2020: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) invited the applications on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) from eligible candidates for Group D Posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. Eligible Candidates applied from 12th March 2019 till 12th April 2019 for total 103769 Vacancies. Below are the details of the total 103769 Vacancies announced by RRCs this year:

Below are the Important Dates of RRB Group D 2020 Recruitment:

RRB Group D 2020 Exam Important Dates Opening of Online Registration of Applications 12th March 2019 (17:00 Hrs) Closing of Online Registration of Applications 12th April 2019 (23:59 Hrs) Closing Date & Time for Payment of Application Fee Online (Net Banking/ Credit Card/ Debit Card/ UPI) 23rd April 2019 at 23:59 hrs. SBI Challan 18th April 2019 at 13:00 hrs. Post Office Challan 18th April 2019 at 13:00 hrs. Closing of online submission of application complete in all respects 26th April 2019 at 23:59 hrs. Computer Based Test (CBT) Postponed to 2020

Before applying for various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways, candidates should satisfy themselves that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit, educational qualification(s) and medical standards. So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for the for various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways under the RRC 2020 Recruitment drive:

AGE LIMIT

As on 1st July 2019 lower and upper age limit indicated for various posts under RRB/RRC in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix are as given below:

Category Age Limit (As on 1st July 2019) General 18 to 33 (1st July 2001 to 2nd July 1986) OBC (NCL) 18 to 36 (1st July 2001 to 2nd July 1983) SC/ST 18 to 38 (1st July 2001 to 2nd July 1981)

UPPER AGE LIMIT RELAXATION

Let’s look at the upper age limit relaxation for different categories under RRB/RRC Level 1 Posts 2019 in the table given below:

S. No. Category Upper Age Limit Relaxation (As on 1st July 2019) 1 Other Backward Classes (OBC) 3 years 2 Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe 5 years 3 Ex-Servicemen candidates who have put in more than 6 months service after attestation General 33 Years of age plus Number of years of service rendered in Defence plus 3 years OBC 36 Years of age plus Number of years of service rendered in Defence plus 3 years SC/ST 38 Years of age plus Number of years of service rendered in Defence plus 3 years 4 Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) General 10 years OBC 13 years SC/ST 15 years 5 Candidates ordinarily been domiciled in the State of Jammu & Kashmir during the period from 01.01.1980 to 31.12.1989 General 38 Years of age OBC 41 Years of age SC/ST 43 Years of age 6 Candidates who are serving Group ‘C’ and Group ‘D’ Railway Staff, Casual Labour and Substitutes and put in minimum of 3 years service (continuous or in broken spells) General 40 Years of age OBC 43 Years of age SC/ST 45 Years of age 7 Candidates who are working in Quasi-Administrative offices of the Railway organization such as Railway Canteens, Co-operative Societies and Institutes General 33 Years of age plus length of service rendered or 5 years, whichever is lower. OBC 36 Years of age plus length of service rendered or 5 years, whichever is lower. SC/ST 38 Years of age plus length of service rendered or 5 years, whichever is lower. 8 Women candidates, who are widowed, divorced or judicially separated from husband but not remarried General 35 Years of age OBC 38 Years of age SC/ST 40 Years of age 9 Course Completed Act Apprentices applying for the posts for which minimum qualification is ITI/ Course Completed Act Apprenticeship General 33 years of age plus extent of Apprentice Training undergone by them under the Apprentice Act 1961 subject to maximum three years. OBC 36 years of age plus extent of Apprentice Training undergone by them under the Apprentice Act 1961 subject to maximum three years SC/ ST 38 years of age plus extent of Apprentice Training undergone by them under the Apprentice Act 1961 subject to maximum three years 10 Candidates who have commenced Act Apprenticeship under the Apprenticeship Act before attaining the age of 25 years General 35 Yrs of age OBC 38 Yrs of age SC/ ST 40 Yrs of age

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

Under RRB/RRC Level 1 Posts 2019 Recruitment Process, different educational qualifications are prescribed for various posts as given below:

S. No. Name of the Post Department Educational Qualification (As on 12th April 2019) 1 Assistant (Workshop) Mechanical 10th pass (OR) ITI from institutions recognised by National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT)/ State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT) (or) equivalent (OR) National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT 2 Assistant Bridge Engineering 3 Assistant C&W Mechanical 4 Assistant Depot (Stores) Stores 5 Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel) Mechanical 6 Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical) Electrical 7 Assistant Operations (Electrical) Electrical 8 Assistant Pointsman Traffic 9 Assistant Signal & Telecom Signal and Telecommunication (S and T) 10 Assistant Track Machine Engineering 11 Assistant TL & AC Electrical 12 Assistant TL & AC (Workshop) Electrical 13 Assistant TRD Electrical 14 Assistant Works Engineering 15 Assistant Works (Workshop) Engineering 16 Hospital Assistant Medical 17 Track Maintainer Grade IV Engineering

Note:

Candidates waiting for final results of prescribed educational qualification should not apply.

Diploma/Degree in Engineering will not be accepted in lieu of course completed Act Apprenticeship/ ITI. Also, Graduate Act Apprentice will not be accepted in lieu of Course Completed Act Apprenticeship.

The vacancies to be filled from among the Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) trained in Railway Establishments and possessing National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) is separately indicated in the vacancy table.

The last date for registration of online application i.e. on or before 12 th April 2019 of this CEN shall be the cutoff date for completion of Apprenticeship . A candidate shall be considered to have completed the Act Apprenticeship training, only if he has appeared in the NCVT examination before the last date for registration of online application, i.e., on or before 12.04.2019 of this CEN and result for which might not have been declared.

The course completed Act Apprentices will be eligible to apply for any RRB/RRC irrespective of the railway establishment in which they have been trained subject to fulfilling other eligibility conditions.

MEDICAL STANDARDS

Candidates must ensure that they fulfill the prescribed Medic Standards for the post(s) for which they are applying:

S. No. Name of the Post Department Medical Standards 1 Assistant (Workshop) Mechanical C1 2 Assistant Bridge Engineering B1 3 Assistant C&W Mechanical B1 4 Assistant Depot (Stores) Stores C1 5 Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel) Mechanical B1 6 Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical) Electrical B1 7 Assistant Operations (Electrical) Electrical B2 8 Assistant Pointsman Traffic A2 9 Assistant Signal & Telecom Signal and Telecommunication (S and T) B1 10 Assistant Track Machine Engineering B1 11 Assistant TL & AC Electrical B1 12 Assistant TL & AC (Workshop) Electrical C1 13 Assistant TRD Electrical B1 14 Assistant Works Engineering B1 15 Assistant Works (Workshop) Engineering C1 16 Hospital Assistant Medical C1 17 Track Maintainer Grade IV Engineering B1

Also read:

Candidates called for DV will have to pass requisite medical fitness test(s) conducted by the Railway Administration to ensure that the candidates are medically fit to carry out the duties connected with the post(s) opted by them. Visual Acuity Standard is one of the important criteria of medical fitness of railway staff. The medical standards are outlined below:

Medical Standard General Fitness Visual Acuity A-2 Physically fit in all respects Distant Vision: 6/9, 6/9 without glasses (no fogging test) Near Vision: Sn. 0.6, 0.6 without glasses and Must pass tests for Colour Vision, Binocular Vision, Night Vision, Mesopic vision etc. A-3 Physically fit in all respects Distant Vision: 6/9, 6/9 with or without glasses (power of lenses not to exceed 2D). Near Vision: Sn: 0.6, 0.6 with or without glasses and Must pass test for Colour Vision, Binocular Vision, Night Vision, Myopic vision etc B-1 Physically fit in all respects Distant Vision: 6/9, 6/12 with or without glasses (power of lenses not to exceed 4D), Near Vision: Sn. 0.6, 0.6 with or without glasses when reading or close work is required and Must pass test for Colour Vision, Binocular Vision, Night Vision, Mesopic vision etc. B-2 Physically fit in all respects Distant Vision: 6/9, 6/12 with or without glasses (power of lenses not to exceed 4D). Near Vision: Sn. 0.6, 0.6 with or without glasses when reading or close work is required and must pass test for Binocular Vision etc. C-1 Physically fit in all respects Distant Vision: 6/12, 6/18 with or without glasses. Near Vision: Sn. 0.6, 0.6 with or without glasses when reading or close work is required. C-2 Physically fit in all respects Distant Vision: 6/12, NIL with or without glasses. Near Vision: Sn. 0.6 combined with or without glasses where reading or close work is required.

NATIONALITY/CITIZENSHIP

A candidate must be either:

a) a citizen of India, or

b) a subject of Nepal, or

c) a subject of Bhutan, or

d) a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or

e) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

f) Provided that a candidate belonging to categories (b), (c), (d) and (e) above shall be a person in whose favor a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India.

A candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary may be admitted to the examination but the offer of appointment may be given only after the necessary eligibility certificate has been issued to him by the Government of India.

Candidates should ensure that they possess/fulfill all eligibility conditions prescribed for the post(s) as on the closing date of online registration (12th April, 2019). On completion of all stages of recruitment process, RRBs/RRCs shall allot post & Railway/Unit as per the option of the eligible candidates ONLY subject to merit, medical standard and vacancy position. Once candidates have been empanelled as per their merit/choice, they will forfeit the right to be considered for any other post/category. Therefore, Candidates are required to go through the Post Parameter Table and Vacancy Table and ascertain their eligibility. Candidates are advised to ensure that they are eligible as per the medical standards for the posts opted by them. Candidates found medically unsuitable for the applied post(s) shall not be given any alternative appointment.