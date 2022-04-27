Sarkari Naukri 2022 Live Update: TRBT STSE Recruitment 2022

Sarkari Naukri 2022 Live Updates: In a latest update,Teachers’ Recruitment Board, Tripura (TRBT), Education (School) Department is recruiting for 200 Special Educator posts. in another update for today, the National Health Mission (NHM), Madhya Pradesh is recruiting for 1,222 posts of Staff Nurses and Pharmacist. ONGC has released notification for more than 3600 Apprentice vacancies in different trade/disciplines. The staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2022 result on its official website. The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Admit Card for written exam for the post of Assistant Director, Law Officer (Home Jail Department) and others. The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the details interview schedule for the 66th Combined Competitive Exam. The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the mains exam schedule and details exam programme for Odisha Judicial Services (OJS-2021). You can check the official website in this regards.
Sarkari Naukri Exam Result 2022 Live Update::
Sarkari Naukri (Government Job Notification) 2022 Live Update
27 Apr 04:28 PMTRBT STSE Recruitment 2022
Teachers’ Recruitment Board, Tripura (TRBT), Education (School) Department is recruiting for 200 Special Educator posts. Candidates willing to apply for these posts will have to enrolled themselves under “Selection Test for Special Educator (STSE)-2022”. Candidates having certain education qualification can submit applications online on the official website.
27 Apr 02:55 PMNHM MP Recruitment 2022
National Health Mission (NHM), Madhya Pradesh is recruiting for 1,222 posts of Staff Nurses and Pharmacist. These positions are available under Urban Health and Wellness Center under the National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh. You can get the details notification on the official website-sams.co.in.
27 Apr 01:17 PMONGC Recruitment 2022
ONGC is hiring more than 3600 Apprentice vacancies in different trade/disciplines. Candidates having Degree in Commerce or Science/ Diploma/SSLC with ITI trade have golden chance to apply for these recruitment drive. You can check the details advertisement on the official website.
27 Apr 12:42 PMAIASL Recruitment 2022 for 800 Posts
AI Airports Services Limited (AIASL) has released a notification for 800 various ground duties posts. These positions are available on a Fixed Term Contract basis. Selection will be done on the basis of walk-in-interview scheduled on 11 and 14 May 2022. You can check details on the official website.
27 Apr 10:13 AMSSC CGL Tier 2 Result 2022 Declared
The staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2022 result on its official website. SSC had conducted the SSC CGL 2 Exam in January/ February 2022. Candidates appeared in the SSC CGL 2 Exam can download SSC CGL Result from the official website of Commission.
27 Apr 10:06 AMCGPSC Law Officer Admit Card 2022
The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Admit Card for written exam for the post of Assistant Director, Law Officer (Home Jail Department) and others. Commission is to conduct the written exam for these posts on 04 May 2022. You can download the Admit Card from the link available on the official website.
27 Apr 09:13 AMBPSC 66th CCE Interview Schedule 2022
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the details interview schedule for the 66th Combined Competitive Exam. As per the notice, Commission will conduct the interview from 18 May to 22 June 2022. You can check the Admit Card update for the interview round on the official website.
27 Apr 08:35 AMOPSC OJS Mains Exam Schedule 2021
Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the mains exam schedule and details exam programme for Odisha Judicial Services (OJS-2021) on its official website. Commission will conduct the mains exam for OJS from 05-07 June 2022 onwards. You can check the OJS mains exam programme on its official website-opsc.gov.in.