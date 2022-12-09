SBI CBO Cut Off 2022: Check Expected and Previous Years’ Cut Off Marks

SBI CBO Expected Cut Off 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) successfully held the SBI CBO 2022 exam on 4th December 2022 for the selection of 1422 posts of Circle Based Officers (CBO) across different branches of State Bank of India. Candidates reported that the exam was Moderate to Difficult and they were able to make overall good attempts of 85 to 94 good attempts.
In this article, candidates can check the Category-wise (Gen/OBC/EWS/SC/ST/PWD) expected cut off marks for SBI CBO 2022 as well as previous years’ cut-off marks.
SBI CBO 2022 Calendar
|
SBI CBO 2022 Events
|
Important Dates
|
Online Application Start Date
|
18th October 2022
|
Online Application End Date
|
7th November 2022
|
Payment of Fees Last Date
|
7th November 2022
|
SBI CBO Admit Card 2022 Download Date
|
18th November to 4th December 2022
|
SBI CBO 2022 Written Exam
|
4th December 2022
SBI CBO Exam Pattern 2022
Online Written Exam
|
SBI CBO CBT
|
Sections
|
No of Questions
|
Max Marks
|
Duration
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
30 mins
|
Banking Knowledge
|
40
|
40
|
40 mins
|
General Awareness/Economy
|
30
|
30
|
30 mins
|
Computer Aptitude
|
20
|
20
|
20 mins
|
Total
|
120
|
120
|
2 hours
|
SBI CBO Descriptive Test
|
Topics
|
No of Questions
|
Max Marks
|
Duration
|
Letter Writing
|
01
|
25
|
30 mins
|
Essay-250 words on banking related
|
01
|
25
|
Total
|
02
|
50
|
30 mins
Interview
SBI CBO Interview round is held for the candidates who qualify the written exam. The Interview shall carry 50 marks which will test the candidate's psychological ability. The final merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in the written exam and interview.
Factors Affecting SBI CBO Cut Off 2022
The candidates will have to qualify both in Online Test and Interview separately. The marks obtained in Online Test, both in the Objective Test and the Descriptive Test, will be added to the marks obtained in Interview for preparing the final merit list.
Final merit list would be prepared based on normalization of marks scored in Online Test and Interview with 75:25 weightage respectively. Marks secured by the candidates in the Online Test (out of 170 marks) are converted to out of 75 marks and Interview scores of candidates (out of 50 marks) are converted to out of 25 marks.
The final merit list (Circle wise and category wise) is arrived at after aggregating (out of 100) converted marks of Online Test and Interview. Selection will be made from the top ranked candidates in merit list prepared on Circle wise and Category wise.
There are several factors that are considered while deciding the cut-off marks for SBI CBO 2022:
1. Number of Vacancies
2. Number of Candidates appearing for the exam
3. Difficulty Leve of Exam
SBI CBO 2022 Expected Cut-off Category-wise
|
Category
|
Cut Off Marks (Out of 200)
|
General
|
101-105
|
OBC
|
91-96
|
EWS
|
87-94
|
SC
|
75-85
|
ST
|
72-76
|
PWD
|
72-76
SBI CBO Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks (2021)
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-off (Out of 200)
|
General
|
100-105
|
OBC
|
90-100
|
EWS
|
85-95
|
SC
|
70-80
|
ST
|
70-75
|
PWD
|
70-75