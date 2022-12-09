SBI CBO Cut Off 2022: Check Expected and Previous Years’ Cut Off Marks

SBI CBO 2022 Exam was successfully held on 4th December 2022 for the recruitment of 1422 vacancies of Circle Based Officers in State Bank of India. Candidates reported that the exam was Moderate to Difficult.

SBI CBO Expected Cut Off 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) successfully held the SBI CBO 2022 exam on 4th December 2022 for the selection of 1422 posts of Circle Based Officers (CBO) across different branches of State Bank of India. Candidates reported that the exam was Moderate to Difficult and they were able to make overall good attempts of 85 to 94 good attempts.

In this article, candidates can check the Category-wise (Gen/OBC/EWS/SC/ST/PWD) expected cut off marks for SBI CBO 2022 as well as previous years’ cut-off marks.

SBI CBO 2022 Calendar

SBI CBO 2022 Events Important Dates Online Application Start Date 18th October 2022 Online Application End Date 7th November 2022 Payment of Fees Last Date 7th November 2022 SBI CBO Admit Card 2022 Download Date 18th November to 4th December 2022 SBI CBO 2022 Written Exam 4th December 2022

SBI CBO Exam Pattern 2022

Online Written Exam

SBI CBO CBT Sections No of Questions Max Marks Duration English Language 30 30 30 mins Banking Knowledge 40 40 40 mins General Awareness/Economy 30 30 30 mins Computer Aptitude 20 20 20 mins Total 120 120 2 hours

SBI CBO Descriptive Test Topics No of Questions Max Marks Duration Letter Writing 01 25 30 mins Essay-250 words on banking related 01 25 Total 02 50 30 mins

Interview

SBI CBO Interview round is held for the candidates who qualify the written exam. The Interview shall carry 50 marks which will test the candidate's psychological ability. The final merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in the written exam and interview.

Also Read: SBI CBO Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Age, Qualifications, Selection, Application Process

Also Read: SBI CBO Salary 2022: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Promotion, Job Profile

Also Read: SBI CBO 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

Factors Affecting SBI CBO Cut Off 2022

The candidates will have to qualify both in Online Test and Interview separately. The marks obtained in Online Test, both in the Objective Test and the Descriptive Test, will be added to the marks obtained in Interview for preparing the final merit list.

Final merit list would be prepared based on normalization of marks scored in Online Test and Interview with 75:25 weightage respectively. Marks secured by the candidates in the Online Test (out of 170 marks) are converted to out of 75 marks and Interview scores of candidates (out of 50 marks) are converted to out of 25 marks.

The final merit list (Circle wise and category wise) is arrived at after aggregating (out of 100) converted marks of Online Test and Interview. Selection will be made from the top ranked candidates in merit list prepared on Circle wise and Category wise.

There are several factors that are considered while deciding the cut-off marks for SBI CBO 2022:

1. Number of Vacancies

2. Number of Candidates appearing for the exam

3. Difficulty Leve of Exam

SBI CBO 2022 Expected Cut-off Category-wise

Category Cut Off Marks (Out of 200) General 101-105 OBC 91-96 EWS 87-94 SC 75-85 ST 72-76 PWD 72-76

Also Read: SBI CBO 2022 Exam Analysis (4th December): Check Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Questions Asked

SBI CBO Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks (2021)

Category Expected Cut-off (Out of 200) General 100-105 OBC 90-100 EWS 85-95 SC 70-80 ST 70-75 PWD 70-75

SBI CBO Admit Card 2022 Download Link