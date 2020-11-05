SBI SO Interview Dates 2020 Announced @sbi.co.in, Check Specialist Cadre Officer Roll Number Wise Schedule Here

SBI SO Interview Date 2020: State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the SBI SO Interview Dates at its website. All candidates who applied for the posts of Specialist Cadre Officer (Data Protection Officer) of Advt No. 26/2020-21 can now appear for the interview round scheduled by SBI.

According to the recent release of SBI, The SBI SO Interview 2020 Round is scheduled to be held from 9 to 11 November 2020 at various exam centres. The roll number wise SBI SO Interview 2020 Schedule has been uploaded at the official website. Candidates can check interview date and time along with their registration number at the official website of SBI.

The SBI SO Interview 2020 is going to be held through video conferencing. Candidates can check Roll Number Wise SBI SO Interview 2020 Date and Timing in the provided link given below.

Download Roll Number Wise SBI SO Interview 2020 Schedule

Download SBI SO Interview 2020 Schedule

Official Website

This recruitment is being done to recruit 33 vacancies of Deputy Manager and Data Protection Officer Posts Specialist Cadre Officers in SBI ADVERTISEMENT No. CRPD/SCO/2020-21/26.

