Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
School Assembly News headlines Today 18th July, 2025: Akash Prime Successfully Tested: Air Defence Trial Held At 15,000 ft In Ladakh, Get Important News Updates Here

School Assembly: The purpose of the morning school assemblies is to educate, motivate, and engage students in the latest global events. Every day, several important announcements and events occur that all students need to be aware of. Check the important news headlines for today.

Jul 17, 2025, 18:25 IST

School Assembly News Headlines: Need a screenplay to portray yourself as the speaker for the news headline of tomorrow's school assembly? Don’t worry, we have got you covered.  All of the important news events that you can address at your school assembly will be covered in this article, with a focus on sports, the national economy, and international politics. This allows you to write your screenplay the day before the school assembly. The news highlights offer valuable information that keeps young minds grounded in reality, ranging from environmental projects and awareness days to national education reforms and adjustments to school policies.

National News Headlines For School Assembly

  • The Karnataka government holds RCB accountable for the Bengaluru stampede

  • Nimisha Priya case: In constant touch with Yemeni authorities, offering all possible help, says MEA

  • IndiGo Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Mumbai After Engine Failure

  • Akash Prime successfully tested: Air defence trial held at 15,000 ft in Ladakh; why it matters

  • Amarnath Yatra suspended from Jammu due to bad weather

  • Odisha Bandh Today, Roads Empty In Protest Over Student's Self-Immolation

International School Assembly News Headlines

  • Syria's leader vows to protect Druze after sectarian violence prompts Israeli strikes

  • Senate Approves Trump’s Bid to Cancel Foreign Aid and Funds for NPR and PBS Stations

  • Zelenskyy shakes up Ukrainian Cabinet, appointing new Prime Minister to reinvigorate war effort

  • Barack and Michelle Obama address divorce rumours on podcast

  • Floods trigger ‘emergency’ in parts of Punjab as rains claim dozens of lives in the past 24 hours

  • 10 Days Paid Leave For Marriage: Dubai Ruler Unveils New Leave Policy For Government Workers

Sports News Headlines For School Assembly

  • Andre Russell to retire from international cricket after Jamaica T20Is

  • Chess: Divya Deshmukh stuns World No 2 Zhu Jiner, other Indians settle for draw at FIDE Women’s World Cup

  • Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Lose In Japan Open

  • Chess | Hans Niemann on Magnus Carlsen losing two games in Vegas – 'Best day of my life'

  • From Wickets To Watercolours: Jack Russell Says He Earned More As A Painter Than Playing For England

  • Harbhajan Singh's 13-year-old record broken, Bangladesh spinner scripts history in Colombo, helps Tigers beat Sri Lanka

Thought Of The Day

"Embrace the journey, not just the destination. Every step, even the detours, offers a chance to learn, grow, and discover something new about yourself and the world around you."

This quote reminds us that life isn't just about reaching goals, but about valuing every moment along the way. Each experience, good or bad, teaches us something and helps us grow. So, find joy and lessons in the present, not just in what's next.

