SSC CGL 2021 Registration @ssc.nic.in: Candidates between age group 20-27 years are eligible to apply for all posts under SSC Combined Graduate Level 2021 Recruitment

Created On: Jan 8, 2021 16:37 IST
Modified On: Jan 8, 2021 16:37 IST
SSC CGL 2021 Registration @ssc.nic.in: SSC CGL 2020-21 Online Registration has been commenced will last till 31st January 2021. Candidates under five age groups can apply for various Group “B” and Group “C” posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Govt. of India as given below in the table:

S. No.

Age Limit as on 1st January 2021

Remarks

1

18-27 years

Candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1994 and not later than 1st January 2003

2

20-27 years

Candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1994 and not later than 1st January 2001

3

20-30 years

Candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1991 and not later than 1st January 2001

4

Upto 30 years

Candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1991 and not later than 1st January 2003

5

Upto 32 years

Candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1989 and not later than 1st January 2003

In this article, we are going to give the details of the post for which candidates under the age limit of 18 to 27 years can apply for SSC CGL 2020-21 Exam.

SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment for Age Limit 20-27 Years as on 1st Jan 2021

So, let’s look at the various posts under for candidates belonging to the 20-27 years category under SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment Process:

SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment

Name of Post/ Name of Ministry/ Department/ Office/ Cadre

Classification of Posts/ Nature of Physical Disabilities permissible for the post

Pay Level-8 (Rs 47600 to 151100)/ Grade Pay-4800

Assistant AUDIT Officer in Indian Audit & Accounts Department under CAG

Group “B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial)/

OH (OA, OL, BL) & HH

Assistant ACCOUNTS Officer in Indian Audit & Accounts Department under CAG

Group “B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial)/

OH (OA, OL, BL) & HH

Pay Level-7 (Rs 44900 to 142400)/ Grade Pay-4600

Assistant Section Officer in CENTRAL SECRETARIAT SERVICE

Group “B”/

OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH

Assistant SECTION Officer in INTELLIGENCE BUREAU

Group “B”/

Post not identified suitable for

PwD candidates

Assistant Section Officer

 in MINISTRY OF RAILWAY

Group “B”/

B, LV, FD (Fully Deaf), HH (Hard of Hearing, OA, OL, OAL, BL, MW (Muscular Weakness), Leprosy cured, Dwarfism, Acid Attack Victims, & (OA, LV), (OL, LV), (OA, HH), (OL,HH) and (LV, HH)

Assistant Section Officer in MINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS

Group “B”/

OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH

Assistant Section Officer in AFHQ (Armed Forces Headquarters)

Group “B”/

B, LV, Deaf, HH, OA, OL, OAL, BL, Cerebral Palsy, Leprosy cured, Dwarfism, Acid Attack Victims, Muscular Dystrophy, Specific Learning Disability, Multiple Disabilities from amongst above except Deaf-Blindness

Assistant in Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations

Group “B”/

OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH

Assistant in Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations

Group “B”/

OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV &

HH

Assistant Section Officer in Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations

Group “B”/

OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV &

HH

Inspector of Income Tax in CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes)

Group “C”/

 OA, OL, BL, OAL, HH

Inspector (Central Excise) in CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)

Group “B”/

OA, OL, OAL, HH

Inspector (Preventive Officer) in CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)

Group “B”/

OA, OL, OAL, HH

Inspector (Examiner) in CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)

Group “B”/

OA, OL, OAL, HH

Assistant Enforcement Officer in DIRECTORATE OF ENFORCEMENT, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE

Group “B”/

Post not identified suitable for

PwD candidates

Sub Inspector in CENTRAL BUREAU OF

INVESTIGATION

Group “B”/

Post not identified suitable for

PwD candidates

Inspector Posts in DEPARTMENT OF POST

Group “B”/

LV, Hard of Hearing (HH), OA, OL, OAL, Leprosy cured, Dwarfism, Acid Attack Victims and multiple disabilities from amongst disabilities mentioned above

Inspector in CENTRAL BUREAU OF

NARCOTICS

Post not identified suitable for

PwD candidates

Pay Level-6 (Rs 35400 to 112400)/ Grade Pay - 4200

Assistant in Other Ministries/

Departments/ Organizations

Group “B”/

OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH

Assistant [Geological Survey of India (GSI)]

OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH, BLOA, Acid Attack Victims (AV), AV+HH, HH+OA, HH+OLA, AV+B, AV+LV

Assistant/ Superintendent in Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organisations

Group “B”/

OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH

Divisional Accountant in Offices under C&AG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India)

Group “B”/

OA, OL, OAL, BL, PD & D

Sub Inspector in National Investigation Agency (NIA)

Group “B”/

Post not identified suitable for

PwD candidates

Junior Statistical Officer in M/o Statistics & Programme Implementation

Group “B”/

Post identified for individuals

with nature of disability*

Statistical Investigator Grade-II in Registrar General of India

Group “B”/

Post identified for individuals

with nature of disability*

Pay Level-5 (Rs 29200 to 92300)/ Grade Pay-2800

Auditor in Offices under C&AG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India)

Group “C”/

OA, OL, OAL, BL & HH

Auditor in Other Ministry/ Departments

Group “C”/

OA, OL, BL & HH

Auditor in Offices under CGDA (Controller General of Defence Accounts)

Group “C”/

OA, OL, BL, HH & VH

Accountant in Offices under C&AG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India)

Group “C”/

OA, OL, OAL, BL & HH

Accountant/ Junior Accountant in Other Ministry/ Departments

Group “C”/

OA, OL, OAL, BL, HH

Pay Level-4 (Rs 25500 to 81100)/ Grade Pay-2400

Senior Secretariat Assistant/ Upper Division Clerks in Central Govt. Offices/

Ministries other than CSCS cadres

Group “C”/

OA, OL, BL, OAL, B, LV, HH

Tax Assistant in CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes)

Group “C”/

BL, OL, PD, D, PB, B, OA, OAL

Tax Assistant in CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)

Group “C”/

OL, OA, BL, OAL, B, LV, HH

Sub-Inspector in Central Bureau of

Narcotics

Group “C”/

Post not identified suitable for PwD candidate

Abbreviation used:

Nature of Physical Disabilities: OA-One Arm affected, OL-One Leg affected, OAL-One Arm and one Leg affected, BL-Both Legs affected, B-Blind, LV-Low Vision, PDPartially Deaf, D-Deaf, PB-Partially Blind, HH-Hearing Handicapped.

Physical Requirements: S-Sitting, ST-Standing, W-Walking, MF-Manipulation by Fingers, RW-Reading and Writing, SE-Seeing, C-Communication, H-Hearing, SP-Speaking.

Upper Age Limit Relaxation

Permissible relaxation in upper age limit as well as category-codes for claiming age relaxation as on the date of reckoning, i.e., 1st January 2021 is as follows:

Category

Age Relaxation

OBC

3 years

SC/ST

5 years

PwD + Gen

10 years

PwD + OBC

13 years

PwD + SC/ST

15 years

Ex-Servicemen

3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date

Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof

3 years

Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a  disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof (SC/ ST)

8 years

Permissible relaxation in upper age limit for Group C posts only

Central Govt. Civilian Employees who have rendered not less than 3 years regular and continuous service as on closing date for receipt of application

Up to 40 years of age

Central Govt. Civilian Employees (SC/ST) who

have rendered not less than 3 years regular and

continuous service as on closing date for receipt of application

Up to 45 years of age

Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially

separated and who are not remarried

Up to 35 years of age

Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially

separated and who are not remarried (SC/ ST)

Up to 40 years of age

Note: For Group ‘B’ Gazetted posts, age relaxation up to a maximum of 5 years in the case of ex-servicemen including Commissioned Officers and ECOs/ SSCOs who have rendered at least 5 years Military Service as on closing date of receipt of applications and have been released.

Below are the Important Registration & Exam dates for SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment:

SSC CGL 2020-21 Exam

Important Dates

SSC CGL 2020-21 Online Application

29th December 2020 to 31st January 2021

Last date for receipt of application

31st January 2021 (11:30 PM)

Last date for making online fee payment

2nd February 2021 (11:30 PM)

Last date for generation of offline Challan

4th February 2021 (11:30 PM)

Last date for payment through Challan

6th February 2021 (During Working Hours of Bank)

SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-I

29th May to 7th June 2021

SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-II Exam

To be notified later

SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-III (Des) Exam

To be notified later

SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-IV Exam

To be notified later

The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. Their admission at all the stages of the examination will be purely provisional, subject to their satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. If on verification, at any time before or after the online examination, it is found that they do not fulfill any of the eligibility conditions, their candidature for the examination will be cancelled by the Commission.

So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above mentioned age limit and posts before applying for SSC CGL 2020-21 Posts.
