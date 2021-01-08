SSC CGL 2021 Registration @ssc.nic.in: Candidates between age group 20-27 years are eligible to apply for all posts under SSC Combined Graduate Level 2021 Recruitment

SSC CGL 2021 Registration @ssc.nic.in: SSC CGL 2020-21 Online Registration has been commenced will last till 31st January 2021. Candidates under five age groups can apply for various Group “B” and Group “C” posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Govt. of India as given below in the table:

S. No. Age Limit as on 1st January 2021 Remarks 1 18-27 years Candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1994 and not later than 1st January 2003 2 20-27 years Candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1994 and not later than 1st January 2001 3 20-30 years Candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1991 and not later than 1st January 2001 4 Upto 30 years Candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1991 and not later than 1st January 2003 5 Upto 32 years Candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1989 and not later than 1st January 2003

Know how to apply online for SSC CGL 2020-21 Exam

In this article, we are going to give the details of the post for which candidates under the age limit of 18 to 27 years can apply for SSC CGL 2020-21 Exam.

Get SSC CGL 2020-21 Study Material for Free

SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment for Age Limit 20-27 Years as on 1st Jan 2021

So, let’s look at the various posts under for candidates belonging to the 20-27 years category under SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment Process:

Know the Eligibility Criteria for SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment

Abbreviation used:

Nature of Physical Disabilities: OA-One Arm affected, OL-One Leg affected, OAL-One Arm and one Leg affected, BL-Both Legs affected, B-Blind, LV-Low Vision, PDPartially Deaf, D-Deaf, PB-Partially Blind, HH-Hearing Handicapped.

Physical Requirements: S-Sitting, ST-Standing, W-Walking, MF-Manipulation by Fingers, RW-Reading and Writing, SE-Seeing, C-Communication, H-Hearing, SP-Speaking.

Get Latest updates on SSC CGL 2020-21 Exam

Upper Age Limit Relaxation

Permissible relaxation in upper age limit as well as category-codes for claiming age relaxation as on the date of reckoning, i.e., 1st January 2021 is as follows:

Category Age Relaxation OBC 3 years SC/ST 5 years PwD + Gen 10 years PwD + OBC 13 years PwD + SC/ST 15 years Ex-Servicemen 3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof 3 years Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof (SC/ ST) 8 years Permissible relaxation in upper age limit for Group C posts only Central Govt. Civilian Employees who have rendered not less than 3 years regular and continuous service as on closing date for receipt of application Up to 40 years of age Central Govt. Civilian Employees (SC/ST) who have rendered not less than 3 years regular and continuous service as on closing date for receipt of application Up to 45 years of age Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially separated and who are not remarried Up to 35 years of age Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially separated and who are not remarried (SC/ ST) Up to 40 years of age

Know the SSC CGL 2020-21 Exam Preparation Tips and Strategy

Note: For Group ‘B’ Gazetted posts, age relaxation up to a maximum of 5 years in the case of ex-servicemen including Commissioned Officers and ECOs/ SSCOs who have rendered at least 5 years Military Service as on closing date of receipt of applications and have been released.

Know the Complete SSC CGL Syllabus 2020-21: Tier I, II, III and IV with Exam Pattern

Below are the Important Registration & Exam dates for SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment:

SSC CGL 2020-21 Exam Important Dates SSC CGL 2020-21 Online Application 29th December 2020 to 31st January 2021 Last date for receipt of application 31st January 2021 (11:30 PM) Last date for making online fee payment 2nd February 2021 (11:30 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 4th February 2021 (11:30 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 6th February 2021 (During Working Hours of Bank) SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-I 29th May to 7th June 2021 SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-II Exam To be notified later SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-III (Des) Exam To be notified later SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-IV Exam To be notified later

Get SSC 2021 Exam Calendar

The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. Their admission at all the stages of the examination will be purely provisional, subject to their satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. If on verification, at any time before or after the online examination, it is found that they do not fulfill any of the eligibility conditions, their candidature for the examination will be cancelled by the Commission.

5 Daily Routine Practices for cracking SSC CGL 2020-21 Exam

So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above mentioned age limit and posts before applying for SSC CGL 2020-21 Posts.