SSC CGL 2021 Registration @ssc.nic.in: Candidates between age group 20-27 years are eligible to apply for all posts under SSC Combined Graduate Level 2021 Recruitment
SSC CGL 2021 Registration @ssc.nic.in: Eligible Candidates between the age group of 20 to 27 years can apply for the posts given in the article in detail till 31st January 2021.
SSC CGL 2021 Registration @ssc.nic.in: SSC CGL 2020-21 Online Registration has been commenced will last till 31st January 2021. Candidates under five age groups can apply for various Group “B” and Group “C” posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Govt. of India as given below in the table:
|
S. No.
|
Age Limit as on 1st January 2021
|
Remarks
|
1
|
Candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1994 and not later than 1st January 2003
|
2
|
20-27 years
|
Candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1994 and not later than 1st January 2001
|
3
|
Candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1991 and not later than 1st January 2001
|
4
|
Candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1991 and not later than 1st January 2003
|
5
|
Upto 32 years
|
Candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1989 and not later than 1st January 2003
Know how to apply online for SSC CGL 2020-21 Exam
In this article, we are going to give the details of the post for which candidates under the age limit of 18 to 27 years can apply for SSC CGL 2020-21 Exam.
Get SSC CGL 2020-21 Study Material for Free
SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment for Age Limit 20-27 Years as on 1st Jan 2021
So, let’s look at the various posts under for candidates belonging to the 20-27 years category under SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment Process:
|
SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment
|
Name of Post/ Name of Ministry/ Department/ Office/ Cadre
|
Classification of Posts/ Nature of Physical Disabilities permissible for the post
|
Pay Level-8 (Rs 47600 to 151100)/ Grade Pay-4800
|
Assistant AUDIT Officer in Indian Audit & Accounts Department under CAG
|
Group “B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial)/
OH (OA, OL, BL) & HH
|
Assistant ACCOUNTS Officer in Indian Audit & Accounts Department under CAG
|
Group “B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial)/
OH (OA, OL, BL) & HH
|
Pay Level-7 (Rs 44900 to 142400)/ Grade Pay-4600
|
Assistant Section Officer in CENTRAL SECRETARIAT SERVICE
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH
|
Assistant SECTION Officer in INTELLIGENCE BUREAU
|
Group “B”/
Post not identified suitable for
PwD candidates
|
Assistant Section Officer
in MINISTRY OF RAILWAY
|
Group “B”/
B, LV, FD (Fully Deaf), HH (Hard of Hearing, OA, OL, OAL, BL, MW (Muscular Weakness), Leprosy cured, Dwarfism, Acid Attack Victims, & (OA, LV), (OL, LV), (OA, HH), (OL,HH) and (LV, HH)
|
Assistant Section Officer in MINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH
|
Assistant Section Officer in AFHQ (Armed Forces Headquarters)
|
Group “B”/
B, LV, Deaf, HH, OA, OL, OAL, BL, Cerebral Palsy, Leprosy cured, Dwarfism, Acid Attack Victims, Muscular Dystrophy, Specific Learning Disability, Multiple Disabilities from amongst above except Deaf-Blindness
|
Assistant in Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH
|
Assistant in Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV &
HH
|
Assistant Section Officer in Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV &
HH
|
Inspector of Income Tax in CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes)
|
Group “C”/
OA, OL, BL, OAL, HH
|
Inspector (Central Excise) in CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, OAL, HH
|
Inspector (Preventive Officer) in CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, OAL, HH
|
Inspector (Examiner) in CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, OAL, HH
|
Assistant Enforcement Officer in DIRECTORATE OF ENFORCEMENT, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE
|
Group “B”/
Post not identified suitable for
PwD candidates
|
Sub Inspector in CENTRAL BUREAU OF
INVESTIGATION
|
Group “B”/
Post not identified suitable for
PwD candidates
|
Inspector Posts in DEPARTMENT OF POST
|
Group “B”/
LV, Hard of Hearing (HH), OA, OL, OAL, Leprosy cured, Dwarfism, Acid Attack Victims and multiple disabilities from amongst disabilities mentioned above
|
Inspector in CENTRAL BUREAU OF
NARCOTICS
|
Post not identified suitable for
PwD candidates
|
Pay Level-6 (Rs 35400 to 112400)/ Grade Pay - 4200
|
Assistant in Other Ministries/
Departments/ Organizations
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH
|
Assistant [Geological Survey of India (GSI)]
|
OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH, BLOA, Acid Attack Victims (AV), AV+HH, HH+OA, HH+OLA, AV+B, AV+LV
|
Assistant/ Superintendent in Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organisations
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH
|
Divisional Accountant in Offices under C&AG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India)
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, OAL, BL, PD & D
|
Sub Inspector in National Investigation Agency (NIA)
|
Group “B”/
Post not identified suitable for
PwD candidates
|
Junior Statistical Officer in M/o Statistics & Programme Implementation
|
Group “B”/
Post identified for individuals
with nature of disability*
|
Statistical Investigator Grade-II in Registrar General of India
|
Group “B”/
Post identified for individuals
with nature of disability*
|
Pay Level-5 (Rs 29200 to 92300)/ Grade Pay-2800
|
Auditor in Offices under C&AG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India)
|
Group “C”/
OA, OL, OAL, BL & HH
|
Auditor in Other Ministry/ Departments
|
Group “C”/
OA, OL, BL & HH
|
Auditor in Offices under CGDA (Controller General of Defence Accounts)
|
Group “C”/
OA, OL, BL, HH & VH
|
Accountant in Offices under C&AG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India)
|
Group “C”/
OA, OL, OAL, BL & HH
|
Accountant/ Junior Accountant in Other Ministry/ Departments
|
Group “C”/
OA, OL, OAL, BL, HH
|
Pay Level-4 (Rs 25500 to 81100)/ Grade Pay-2400
|
Senior Secretariat Assistant/ Upper Division Clerks in Central Govt. Offices/
Ministries other than CSCS cadres
|
Group “C”/
OA, OL, BL, OAL, B, LV, HH
|
Group “C”/
BL, OL, PD, D, PB, B, OA, OAL
|
Tax Assistant in CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)
|
Group “C”/
OL, OA, BL, OAL, B, LV, HH
|
Sub-Inspector in Central Bureau of
Narcotics
|
Group “C”/
Post not identified suitable for PwD candidate
Know the Eligibility Criteria for SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment
Abbreviation used:
Nature of Physical Disabilities: OA-One Arm affected, OL-One Leg affected, OAL-One Arm and one Leg affected, BL-Both Legs affected, B-Blind, LV-Low Vision, PDPartially Deaf, D-Deaf, PB-Partially Blind, HH-Hearing Handicapped.
Physical Requirements: S-Sitting, ST-Standing, W-Walking, MF-Manipulation by Fingers, RW-Reading and Writing, SE-Seeing, C-Communication, H-Hearing, SP-Speaking.
Get Latest updates on SSC CGL 2020-21 Exam
Upper Age Limit Relaxation
Permissible relaxation in upper age limit as well as category-codes for claiming age relaxation as on the date of reckoning, i.e., 1st January 2021 is as follows:
|
Category
|
Age Relaxation
|
OBC
|
3 years
|
SC/ST
|
5 years
|
PwD + Gen
|
10 years
|
PwD + OBC
|
13 years
|
PwD + SC/ST
|
15 years
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date
|
Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof
|
3 years
|
Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof (SC/ ST)
|
8 years
|
Permissible relaxation in upper age limit for Group C posts only
|
Central Govt. Civilian Employees who have rendered not less than 3 years regular and continuous service as on closing date for receipt of application
|
Up to 40 years of age
|
Central Govt. Civilian Employees (SC/ST) who
have rendered not less than 3 years regular and
continuous service as on closing date for receipt of application
|
Up to 45 years of age
|
Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially
separated and who are not remarried
|
Up to 35 years of age
|
Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially
separated and who are not remarried (SC/ ST)
|
Up to 40 years of age
Know the SSC CGL 2020-21 Exam Preparation Tips and Strategy
Note: For Group ‘B’ Gazetted posts, age relaxation up to a maximum of 5 years in the case of ex-servicemen including Commissioned Officers and ECOs/ SSCOs who have rendered at least 5 years Military Service as on closing date of receipt of applications and have been released.
Know the Complete SSC CGL Syllabus 2020-21: Tier I, II, III and IV with Exam Pattern
Below are the Important Registration & Exam dates for SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment:
|
SSC CGL 2020-21 Exam
|
Important Dates
|
SSC CGL 2020-21 Online Application
|
29th December 2020 to 31st January 2021
|
Last date for receipt of application
|
31st January 2021 (11:30 PM)
|
Last date for making online fee payment
|
2nd February 2021 (11:30 PM)
|
Last date for generation of offline Challan
|
4th February 2021 (11:30 PM)
|
Last date for payment through Challan
|
6th February 2021 (During Working Hours of Bank)
|
SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-I
|
29th May to 7th June 2021
|
SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-II Exam
|
To be notified later
|
SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-III (Des) Exam
|
To be notified later
|
SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-IV Exam
|
To be notified later
The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. Their admission at all the stages of the examination will be purely provisional, subject to their satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. If on verification, at any time before or after the online examination, it is found that they do not fulfill any of the eligibility conditions, their candidature for the examination will be cancelled by the Commission.
5 Daily Routine Practices for cracking SSC CGL 2020-21 Exam
So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above mentioned age limit and posts before applying for SSC CGL 2020-21 Posts.