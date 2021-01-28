SSC CGL 2021 Online Registration Process ends on 31st Jan: Know How to Apply Online @ssc.nic.in for SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2021 Exam

SSC CGL 2021 Online Registration Process ends on 31st Jan @ssc.nic.in: SSC will conduct the Computer Based Examination (CBE) for various Group “B” and Group “C” posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India from 29th May to 7th June 2021.

Below are the Important Registration & Exam dates SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment:

SSC CGL 2020-21 Exam Important Dates SSC CGL 2020-21 Online Application 29th December 2020 to 31st January 2021 Last date for receipt of application 31st January 2021 (11:30 PM) Last date for making online fee payment 2nd February 2021 (11:30 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 4th February 2021 (11:30 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 6th February 2021 (During Working Hours of Bank) SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-I 29th May to 7th June 2021 SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-II Exam To be notified later SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-III (Des) Exam To be notified later SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-IV Exam To be notified later

SSC CGL 2020-21 Eligibility Criteria

How to Apply Online for SSC CGL 2020-21 Exam?

For the ease of the candidates, we have listed down the step by step process and some relevant information needed while filling the application form. The application can be filled in online mode only. Let’s look at the Application Process for the various posts under SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment Drive:

Step-1: Go to SSC Official website

Go to the official website of Staff Selection Commission – www.ssc.nic.in, and click on the link ‘Apply’ highlighted in the image given below:

Step-2: Click on the link ‘Apply’ under ‘CGL’ Category

A new page will open where the candidates need to click on the link ‘Apply’ placed alongwith the Exam name ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020’.

Step-3: Login as New User

After clicking on the apply link, candidates will be redirected to the home page where they have to login as a new user to apply for the SSC CGL 2020-21 Exam:

Mode of Communication: Candidates should have a valid personal e-mail ID and mobile number. It should be kept active during the entire recruitment process. Registration number, password, and all other important communication will be sent on the same registered e-mail ID.

Step-4: Fill in the Basic Details

The website will take you the link where you have to fill the online application form. Candidates should apply only once for one post. Candidates will have to apply for each category of post separately and also pay fee for each category. Before proceeding with One-Time Registration, keep the following information/ documents ready:

Mobile Number (to be verified through OTP).

(to be verified through OTP). Email ID (to be verified through OTP).

(to be verified through OTP). Aadhaar Number. If Aadhaar Number is not available, please give one of the following ID Numbers. (You will be required to show the original document at a later stage):

Voter ID Card PAN Passport Driving License School/ College ID Employer ID (Govt./ PSU/ Private)

Information about the Board, Roll Number and Year of Passing the Matriculation (10th)

Disability Certificate Number, if you are a person with benchmark disability.

Step-5: Fill in the Additional Details

Give your preference for Examination Centers . A candidate may give option for three centres, in the order of priority, within the same region. Choice for all the three Centers must be given in the order of preference. No request for change of Centre of Examination will be considered later under any circumstances. Hence, the candidates should select the centers carefully and indicate the same correctly in their applications.

. A candidate may give option for three centres, in the order of priority, within the same region. Choice for all the three Centers must be given in the order of preference. No request for change of Centre of Examination will be considered later under any circumstances. Hence, the candidates should select the centers carefully and indicate the same correctly in their applications. If you are seeking age relaxation , select appropriate age- relaxation category.

, select appropriate age- relaxation category. Indicate your highest educational qualification .

. Provide information on whether you belong to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). This is applicable for only un-reserved candidates.

Step-6: Uploading of Scanned copy of Photograph and Signature

Candidates should upload the scanned (digital) image of their photograph and signature as per the process to be shared by SSC in Official Notification.

Photograph: Scanned colour passport size photograph in JPEG format (20 KB to 50 KB). Image dimension of the photograph should be about 3.5 cm (width) x 4.5 cm (height)

Signature: Scanned signature in JPEG format (10 to 20 KB) Image dimension of the signature should be about 4.0 cm (width) x 3.0 cm (height)

Note: Applications with blurred photograph and signature will be rejected.

Step-7: Application Fee

Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. The category wise examination fee payable is as under:

Category Applicable Fee General/ OBC/ EWS Rs. 100 Women, SC, ST, PwD, & Ex-Servicemen Nil

Online fee can be paid by the candidates up to 2nd February 2021 (11:30 PM). However, candidates who wish to make the cash payment through Challan of SBI, may make the payment in cash at the Branches of SBI within the working hours of bank up to 6th February 2021 provided the Challan has been generated by them before 4th February 2021 (11:30 PM).

Step-8: Final Submission of Application

Complete your declaration by clicking on “I agree” check box, fill up captcha code. Preview and verify the information provided by you and ‘Submit’ the Application. Before clicking on “Final submit”, make sure that you have filled all the details properly photograph and signatures are uploaded properly by checking previews of photograph and signature. After successful submission of online application, candidates must take a printout of the application form for submitting the same along with the requisite documents, duly self-attested, as and when called for by the Commission after the conduct of Computer Based Examination.