SSC CPO SI Sub-Inspector 2020 Exam Expected Cutoff Marks: Check Paper-1 Minimum Qualifying Marks for Delhi Police & CAPF Posts & Previous Cutoff for Male & Female Candidates

SSC CPO SI Sub-Inspector 2020 Exam Expected Cutoff Marks: Candidates, who have appeared for the SSC CPO SI 2020 Paper-1 Online Exam from 23rd to 26th November 2020, can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the Computer Based Exam (CBE) we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (Delhi Police & CAPF) 2020 Exam. Only those candidates, who have scored above the cut off marks fixed by the Commission in Paper-I would be required to appear in the Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).
SSC CPO SI (Sub-Inspector) Delhi Police & CAPF Paper-1 Online Exam (23rd to 26th November 2020)
SSC CPO SI 2020 Computer Based Exam (CBE) was an online-based examination comprising of four sections having 200 questions (50 questions in each section) which accounted for a total of 200 marks (maximum 50 marks in each section). The time duration for Paper-I was 2 hours. Below is the Exam Pattern:
|
SSC CPO SI (Sub-Inspector) 2020 Exam Pattern
|
Subjects
|
Number of Questions (1 mark each)
|
Time Duration
|
50
|
2 Hours
|
50
|
50
|
50
|
Total
|
200
SSC CPO SI 2020 Paper-1 Minimum Qualifying Marks
SSC will decide the minimum qualifying marks of the online exam through the normalization method. Minimum qualifying marks in Paper-I and Paper-II (without adding bonus marks to NCC certificate holders) are as follows::
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks (%)
|
General (UR)
|
30%
|
OBC/EWS
|
25%
|
SC/ST/Other Categories
|
20%
On the basis of their performance in Paper-I (including bonus marks in the case of NCC certificate holders), candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in PET/ PST Examination. The Commission shall have the discretion to fix different cut-off marks in each part of Paper-I taking into consideration among others, category-wise vacancies and category-wise number of candidates.
Expected Cut-Off for SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (Delhi Police & CAPF) 2020 Paper-1
The online exam consisted of Moderate Level Questions under four sections - General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension. Also, There was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for Sub-Inspector (Delhi Police & CAPF) 2020 Exam:
|
Expected Cut-Off for SSC CPO SI 2020 Online Exam (Out of 200 Marks)
|
Category
|
Male Candidates
|
Female Candidates
|
General
|
100 to 105 Marks
|
100 to 110 Marks
|
OBC
|
90 to 100 Marks
|
95 to 100 Marks
|
EWS
|
85 to 95 Marks
|
90 to 100 Marks
|
SC
|
70 to 80 Marks
|
75 to 85 Marks
|
ST
|
70 to 75 Marks
|
70 to 80 Marks
Previous Cut-Off for SSC CPO SI Paper-1
The Official cut-off for SSC CPO 2019-20 Paper-I exam was released on 14th February 2020. The Cut-Off table and selected list of Candidates for both Male & Female candidates are given below:
The year-wise cut off for SSC CPO Paper I for male candidates is given below
|
SSC CPO Previous Cut-Off (Paper-1) for Male Candidates
|
Category
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
General
|
85.00
|
88.25
|
89.75
|
117.25
|
140.08
|
OBC
|
70.00
|
74.00
|
77.00
|
102.00
|
133.36
|
SC
|
63.25
|
68.00
|
67.75
|
90.25
|
111.17
|
ST
|
59.25
|
65.00
|
67.25
|
90.00
|
111.17
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
40.00
|
63.00
|
30.00
|
43.00
|
70.00
The year-wise cut off for SSC CPO Paper I for Female candidates is given below:
|
SSC CPO Previous Cut-Off (Paper-1) for Female Candidates
|
Category
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
General
|
81.85
|
83.00
|
83.50
|
112.50
|
137.60
|
OBC
|
68.00
|
70.75
|
69.50
|
97.75
|
127.51
|
SC
|
61.00
|
62.00
|
60.25
|
84.75
|
99.50
|
ST
|
54.00
|
60.00
|
58.25
|
81.00
|
110.31
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
–
|
–
|
30.00
|
–
|
–
After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:
- Phase-II: Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) - On the basis of their performance in Paper-I, candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in PET/ PST Examination. The Commission shall have the discretion to fix different minimum qualifying marks in each part of Paper-I taking into consideration among others, category-wise vacancies and category-wise number of candidates.
- Phase-III: Paper-II Objective Multiple Choice Type - This will be an online-based examination consisting of 200 marks in 2 hour of time duration. This exam will test your English Language & Comprehension skills.
- Phase-IV: Medical Examination and Document Verification - On the basis of their performance in Paper-I and Paper-II, candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in Medical Examination. Candidates, who are successful in Medical Examination, will be called for detailed Document Verification.