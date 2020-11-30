SSC CPO SI Sub-Inspector 2020 Exam Expected Cutoff Marks: Check Paper-1 Minimum Qualifying Marks for Delhi Police & CAPF Posts & Previous Cutoff for Male & Female Candidates

SSC CPO SI Sub-Inspector 2020 Exam Expected Cutoff Marks: Candidates, who have appeared for the SSC CPO SI 2020 Paper-1 Online Exam from 23rd to 26th November 2020, can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the Computer Based Exam (CBE) we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (Delhi Police & CAPF) 2020 Exam. Only those candidates, who have scored above the cut off marks fixed by the Commission in Paper-I would be required to appear in the Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).

SSC CPO SI (Sub-Inspector) Delhi Police & CAPF Paper-1 Online Exam (23rd to 26th November 2020)

SSC CPO SI 2020 Computer Based Exam (CBE) was an online-based examination comprising of four sections having 200 questions (50 questions in each section) which accounted for a total of 200 marks (maximum 50 marks in each section). The time duration for Paper-I was 2 hours. Below is the Exam Pattern:

SSC CPO SI 2020 Paper-1 Minimum Qualifying Marks

SSC will decide the minimum qualifying marks of the online exam through the normalization method. Minimum qualifying marks in Paper-I and Paper-II (without adding bonus marks to NCC certificate holders) are as follows::

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks (%) General (UR) 30% OBC/EWS 25% SC/ST/Other Categories 20%

On the basis of their performance in Paper-I (including bonus marks in the case of NCC certificate holders), candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in PET/ PST Examination. The Commission shall have the discretion to fix different cut-off marks in each part of Paper-I taking into consideration among others, category-wise vacancies and category-wise number of candidates.

Expected Cut-Off for SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (Delhi Police & CAPF) 2020 Paper-1

The online exam consisted of Moderate Level Questions under four sections - General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension. Also, There was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for Sub-Inspector (Delhi Police & CAPF) 2020 Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for SSC CPO SI 2020 Online Exam (Out of 200 Marks) Category Male Candidates Female Candidates General 100 to 105 Marks 100 to 110 Marks OBC 90 to 100 Marks 95 to 100 Marks EWS 85 to 95 Marks 90 to 100 Marks SC 70 to 80 Marks 75 to 85 Marks ST 70 to 75 Marks 70 to 80 Marks

Previous Cut-Off for SSC CPO SI Paper-1

The Official cut-off for SSC CPO 2019-20 Paper-I exam was released on 14th February 2020. The Cut-Off table and selected list of Candidates for both Male & Female candidates are given below:

The year-wise cut off for SSC CPO Paper I for male candidates is given below

SSC CPO Previous Cut-Off (Paper-1) for Male Candidates Category 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 General 85.00 88.25 89.75 117.25 140.08 OBC 70.00 74.00 77.00 102.00 133.36 SC 63.25 68.00 67.75 90.25 111.17 ST 59.25 65.00 67.25 90.00 111.17 Ex-Servicemen 40.00 63.00 30.00 43.00 70.00

The year-wise cut off for SSC CPO Paper I for Female candidates is given below:

SSC CPO Previous Cut-Off (Paper-1) for Female Candidates Category 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 General 81.85 83.00 83.50 112.50 137.60 OBC 68.00 70.75 69.50 97.75 127.51 SC 61.00 62.00 60.25 84.75 99.50 ST 54.00 60.00 58.25 81.00 110.31 Ex-Servicemen – – 30.00 – –

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

Phase-II: Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) - On the basis of their performance in Paper-I, candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in PET/ PST Examination. The Commission shall have the discretion to fix different minimum qualifying marks in each part of Paper-I taking into consideration among others, category-wise vacancies and category-wise number of candidates.

Phase-III: Paper-II Objective Multiple Choice Type - This will be an online-based examination consisting of 200 marks in 2 hour of time duration. This exam will test your English Language & Comprehension skills.

