SSC GD Constable 2018 Medical Exam: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the Review Medical Exam (RME) and Detailed Medical Exam (DME) of Constable (GD) Exam 2018 due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. All candidates who were going to appear in SSC GD Constable 2018 Medical Exam are advised to stay tune on ssc.nic.in for more updates.

According to the notice released on SSC Website, In view of coronavirus widespread, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has decided to conduct SSC Constable 2018 Medical Exam after situation improves. Revised dates for Review Medical Exam and Detailed Medical Exam will be conveyed in advance.

The commission will release new admit cards for SSC GD Constable 2018 Medical Exam (RME/DME) on its website. All candidates are advised to regularly visit on CRPF and SSC Website for latest exam updates.

Notice

The commission will recruit around 60210 vacancies of Constable (General Duty) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA & SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles (AR) through this recruitment process out of which 50699 Vacancies are for male candidates and 9511 Vacancies are female candidates. The written test result was announced on 20 June 2029 held between 11 February to 11 March 2019.

