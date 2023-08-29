SSC MTS Exam 2023 Begins on Sep 1: Check Shift Timings, Test Centre Guidelines, Last Minute Tips

SSC MTS Exam 2023 Begins on September 1: Check SSC MTS Havaldar exam last-minute preparation tips 2023 along with the paper shift timings and test centre guidelines to be followed from September 1 to 14, 2023.

SSC MTS Exam 2023 Begins on September 1: As the SSC MTS Havaldar 2023 exam is around the corner, candidates must follow the last-minute preparation tips and strategies for adequate revision. This will help them to maximize their scores in the computer-based exam, which will be conducted from September 1 to 14, 2023. The SSC MTS Havaldar 2023 exam comprises four sections, i.e., Numerical and Mathematical Ability, Reasoning Ability and Problem Solving, General Awareness, and English Language and Comprehension.

As per the past trend and exam analysis, the questions asked in the computer-based test were easy to moderate level. Hence, one can anticipate questions to be moderate in forthcoming exams. In this article, we have compiled the best SSC MTS last minute preparation tips and tricks to ace the upcoming exam in one attempt.

SSC MTS 2023 Exam Timings: Check Havaldar Test Centre Guidelines

The SSC MTS Havaldar 2023 exam will be conducted by the commission in three shifts.

Shifts SSC MTS Reporting Time SSC MTS Shift Timing 2023 Shift 1 7.45 AM to 8.30 PM 09.00 AM -10.30 AM Shift 2 10.45 PM to 11.30 PM 12.00 PM - 01.30 PM Shift 3 01.45 PM to 2.30 PM 03.00 PM - 04.30 PM

Here are the instructions that candidates must adhere to to ensure the smooth progression of the examination process:

Arrive at the examination center a minimum of 45 minutes before the commencement of the exam. This time buffer will allow you to complete the necessary security protocols and locate your assigned seating.

Carry your admit card, the original form of identification, and any permissible writing materials. Permissible writing tools encompass a ballpoint pen, pencil, eraser, and sharpener.

Prohibited items, including calculators, logarithm tables, and mobile phones, are not to be brought along. Any such items will be taken away by the supervisor overseeing the exam.

Record your responses on the provided optical response sheet. It is important to refrain from writing anything on the actual question paper.

Should you require any form of assistance, do not hesitate to approach the invigilator or the center supervisor. They are readily available to extend their support.

SSC MTS Last Minute Preparation Tips 2023

Every year, more than lakhs of candidates appear in the exam, but only a few are declared successful owing to smart work, dedication, and the right preparation strategy. Thus, aspirants should follow the expert-recommended SSC MTS last-minute preparation tips to crack the exam.

1. Revision of Important Topics

Candidates must jot down important topics in a separate notebook and revise them thoroughly. At the time of covering the topics, they should note down all the important concepts, formulas, and short-cut techniques to smoothen their revision strategy. This will also enable them to remember all the important details for a definite period.

2. Refer Few Books

The next SSC MTS last-minute tip is to use a few books for every subject during the preparation. With this, they should avoid studying any new chapter/topic in the last leg of the preparation. Furthermore, they must use expert-recommended topics to revise the massive syllabus. Reading too many books can lead to confusion about concepts and unnecessary stress & exam pressure.

3. Time Management Techniques

Candidates must focus on improving their time management skills when practicing questions from previous year papers and test series. The duration of the SSC MTS exam is 45 minutes for each session. It is essential to strike a balance between all the sections instead of spending too much time on one section. This strategy can increase their qualifying chances in the exam.

Moreover, they should follow the SSC MTS preparation strategy, solve easy sections first, and then opt for the difficult ones. To attempt 150+ questions with full accuracy, one should follow the right SSC MTS last-minute preparation tips. Here, we have shared the section-wise time duration to attempt the SSC MTS Question Paper in the stipulated time period.

Section Time Duration for Attempting Questions Numerical and Mathematical Ability 20-25 minutes Reasoning Ability and Problem Solving 20-25 minutes General Awareness 20-25 minutes English Language and Comprehension 20-25 minutes

4. Solve Mock Tests and Sample Papers

Mock tests and sample papers are some of the best SSC MTS last-minute tips to analyze their preparation level. After attempting the mock tests, they must check their mistakes and weak points. The mock test series provides insights into the types of questions that can be asked in the exam and helps them improve their solving speed, accuracy, and overall time management skills.

5. Practice Previous Year's Papers

The next SSC MTS last-minute preparation tip is to attempt unlimited questions from previous question papers to understand the changes in trends every year, competition level, and topics asked over the past years. Hence, they should attempt at least the past 5 years of SSC MTS previous year question papers to score the best marks in the exam.

SSC MTS Last Minute Study Plan 2023

As the SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff exam is approaching, the candidates must adhere to the best SSC MTS Last Minute Preparation Tips and time-table to crack the upcoming exam with flying colors. Here, we have shared the SSC MTS last-minute study plan for the ease of the candidates.

Section Daily Study Hours Numerical and Mathematical Ability 3.5-4 hours Reasoning Ability and Problem Solving 2.5-3 hours General Awareness 1.5-2 hours English Language and Comprehension 1.5-2 hours

SSC MTS Section-Wise Last Minute Preparation Tips 2023

Here are the SSC MTS last-minute preparation tips for all the subjects discussed below for the reference of the candidates.

SSC MTS Last Minute Preparation Tips for Numerical and Mathematical Ability

The SSC MTS Numerical Ability is a difficult and time-consuming section of the exam. Let’s discuss the SSC MTS last-minute tips for numerical ability as follows:

Revise all the important formulas, tables, short-cut techniques, etc., to attempt a good number of questions in less time.

Some important topics for Numerical Ability are LCM and HCF, Basic Geometric Figures, Interpretation of simple Graphs and Data, Percentage, Ratio and Proportions, Work and Time, etc.

Solve mock papers and previous papers to increase their question-solving speed and accuracy in the actual exam.

SSC MTS Last Minute Preparation Tips for Reasoning

The SSC MTS reasoning section assesses the candidate's general learning ability. Here are some of the best SSC MTS last-minute tips for reasoning as follows.

Solving scoring topics first, such as Coding and Decoding, Analogy, Alpha-Numeric Series, age Calculations, Calendar and Clock, etc

Discover the best approach so that they can accurately solve the maximum number of questions.

Practice questions from previous year's papers to improve their analytical skills, logical thinking ability skills, and problem-solving skills.

SSC MTS Last Minute Preparation Tips for General Awareness

General Awareness is one of the highest-scoring sections of the SSC MTS 2023 exam. Let’s discuss the SSC MTS last-minute tips for the General Awareness section:

Remember to read newspapers and current affairs magazines to stay informed about worldwide updates and events.

This section comprises questions from history, geography, art and culture, civics, economics, general science, and environmental studies up to 10th Standard.

They should attempt current affairs quizzes from reliable sources for quick revision.

SSC MTS Last Minute Preparation Tips for English Language and Comprehension

The English Language is one of the scoring sections of the SSC MTS 2023 exam, as it checks the candidate’s basic understanding of the English Language. Let’s discuss the SSC MTS last-minute tips for the English Comprehension section are discussed below: