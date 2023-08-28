SSC MTS Previous Year Question Papers with Solution PDF: Download Havaldar Solved Papers with Answer Keys

SSC MTS Previous Year Question Papers with Solution PDF: Download SSC MTS Havaldar previous year's question papers with answer keys. SSC MTS exam 2023 is going to be held from September 1 to 14 in online mode. So, start practicing the solved SSC MTS previous year's paper.

SSC MTS Previous Year Question Papers PDF Download: The SSC MTS 2023 exam is going to be held in online mode from September 1 to 14, 2023. The Staff Selection Commission conducts this exam to recruit Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission), a General Central Service Group 'C' Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various govt ministries/departments/ offices and Havaldar (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) under Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance. Aspirants preparing for the SSC MTS exam must refer to the previous year's papers to understand the exam pattern, syllabus, and difficulty level of questions. Practicing Previous Year Papers can help you in many ways in your exam preparation.

In this article, we have shared the section-wise and date-wise previous year's question papers of the SSC MTS exam along with solutions:

SSC MTS Previous Year Paper Subject-wise with Solution: Download PDF

Candidates are advised to start their practice by solving the previous year's question papers of the SSC MTS exam. It will help them increase their pace of solving all four sections within a reasonable time which will eventually lead them to scoring high marks:

SSC MTS Previous Year Papers

Links

SSC MTS July 5 2022 Shift 1 

Download PDF

SSC MTS July 5 2022 Shift 2 

Download PDF

SSC MTS July 5 2022 Shift 3 

Download PDF

SSC MTS July 6 2022 Shift 1 

Download PDF

SSC MTS July 6 2022 Shift 2

Download PDF

SSC MTS July 6 2022 Shift 3

Download PDF

SSC MTS July 7 2022 Shift 1

Download PDF

SSC MTS July 7 2022 Shift 2 

Download PDF

SSC MTS July 7 2022 Shift 3

Download PDF

SSC MTS July 8 2022 Shift 1

Download PDF

SSC MTS July 8 2022 Shift 2 

Download PDF

SSC MTS July 8 2022 Shift 3

Download PDF

SSC MTS July 11 2022 Shift 1

Download PDF

SSC MTS July 11 2022 Shift 2

Download PDF

SSC MTS July 11 2022 Shift 3 

Download PDF

SSC MTS July 18 2022 Shift 1 

Download PDF

SSC MTS July 18 2022 Shift 2 

Download PDF

SSC MTS July 18 2022 Shift 3

Download PDF

SSC MTS July 19 2022 Shift 1

Download PDF

SSC MTS July 19 2022 Shift 2

Download PDF

SSC MTS July 19 2022 Shift 3 

Download PDF

SSC MTS July 26 2022 Shift 1

Download PDF

SSC MTS July 26 2022 Shift 2

Download PDF

SSC MTS July 26 2022 Shift 3

Download PDF

SSC MTS October 14 2021 Shift 1 

Download PDF

SSC MTS October 14 2021 Shift 2

Download PDF

SSC MTS October 14 2021 Shift 3

Download PDF

SSC MTS October 18 2021 Shift 1

Download PDF

SSC MTS October 18 2021 Shift 2

Download PDF

SSC MTS October 18 2021 Shift 3

Download PDF

SSC MTS October 20 2021 Shift 1

Download PDF

SSC MTS October 20 2021 Shift 2

Download PDF

SSC MTS October 20 2021 Shift 3

Download PDF

SSC MTS October 22 2021 Shift 1

Download PDF

SSC MTS October 22 2021 Shift 2

Download PDF

SSC MTS October 22 2021 Shift 3

Download PDF

SSC MTS October 27 2021 Shift 1

Download PDF

SSC MTS October 27 2021 Shift 2

Download PDF

SSC MTS October 27 2021 Shift 3

Download PDF

SSC MTS 14 MAY 2017 Shift 1

DOWNLOAD PDF

SSC MTS 14 MAY 2017 Shift 2

DOWNLOAD PDF

SSC MTS Tier II 28th Jan 2018 English

DOWNLOAD PDF

SSC MTS Tier II 28th Jan 2018 Hindi

DOWNLOAD PDF

SSC MTS 23 FEB 2014

DOWNLOAD PDF

SSC MTS 16 FEB 2014

DOWNLOAD PDF

SSC MTS 24 March 2013

DOWNLOAD PDF

SSC MTS 17 March 2013 Hindi

DOWNLOAD PDF

SSC MTS 10 March 2013 English

DOWNLOAD PDF

SSC MTS 10 March 2013 Hindi

DOWNLOAD PDF

Benefits of Practicing SSC MTS Previous Year Papers

One of the essential resources for candidates preparing for the SSC MTS exam is the previous year's question papers. These papers serve as valuable study material as they provide insights into the exam pattern, question types, and difficulty level.

1. Understanding of New SSC MTS Online Exam Pattern 2023

SSC MTS previous year papers give candidates a clear understanding of the exam pattern and structure. They can learn about the number of sections, marks distribution, and time duration for each section. SSC MTS 2023 Tier-1 exam is an objective multiple-choice exam that will be conducted in online mode:

SSC MTS Havaldar Exam Pattern 2023

Part

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Session-I

I

Numerical and Mathematical Ability

20

60

45 Minutes (60 Minutes for candidates eligible for scribes) 

II

Reasoning Ability and Problem-Solving

20

60

Session II

I

General Awareness

25

75

45 Minutes (60 Minutes for candidates eligible for scribes)

II

English Language and Comprehension

25

75

 

2. Understanding Types of Questions Asked in the SSC MTS Exam

Through a review of past year papers, candidates can pinpoint the most commonly encountered question formats in various segments such as General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language.

3. Understanding the Difficulty Level of the SSC MTS Exam

Examining past year's papers assists candidates in assessing the level of difficulty of the questions posed in the test. This insight supports the development of a preparation strategy, allowing them to concentrate on particular topics as needed.

4. Time Management

Engaging with previous year's papers in practice enables candidates to enhance their time management abilities. Successfully solving papers within the allocated time frame is pivotal for achieving success in the real exam.

5. Identifying Weak Areas

Reviewing papers from the preceding year assists candidates in pinpointing their areas of weakness. This empowers them to focus on those specific topics during their preparation, leading to an enhancement in their overall performance.

6. Self-Assessment

Practicing the previous year's papers of SSC MTS in conditions similar to the exam enables candidates to evaluate their readiness and how well they perform. It also brings attention to the areas that require improvement.

7. Online Practice

Frequent practice using the previous year's papers online replicates the real exam environment. This aids in diminishing anxiety on exam day and enhancing self-assurance.

Previous year papers of SSC MTS hold immense value for exam-preparing candidates. Consistent practice with these papers can greatly increase the likelihood of a candidate's success, enabling them to secure the government job they aspire for.

FAQ

Q1. How to download the SSC MTS Previous Year Papers PDF?

Candidates can download the SSC MTS Previous Year Papers in PDF format from this article.

Q2. What are the chances of getting repeated questions from the SSC MTS previous year's papers?

There is a probability that the same type of questions from SSC MTS Previous Year Question Papers might come this year too.

Q3. How does practicing the SSC MTS Previous Year Question Paper help the candidates?

Practising SSC MTS Previous Year Question Papers will help the candidates understand the exam pattern and difficulty level of questions.
