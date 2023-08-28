SSC MTS Previous Year Question Papers with Solution PDF: Download Havaldar Solved Papers with Answer Keys

SSC MTS Previous Year Question Papers PDF Download: The SSC MTS 2023 exam is going to be held in online mode from September 1 to 14, 2023. The Staff Selection Commission conducts this exam to recruit Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission), a General Central Service Group 'C' Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various govt ministries/departments/ offices and Havaldar (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) under Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance. Aspirants preparing for the SSC MTS exam must refer to the previous year's papers to understand the exam pattern, syllabus, and difficulty level of questions. Practicing Previous Year Papers can help you in many ways in your exam preparation.
In this article, we have shared the section-wise and date-wise previous year's question papers of the SSC MTS exam along with solutions:
SSC MTS Previous Year Paper Subject-wise with Solution: Download PDF
Candidates are advised to start their practice by solving the previous year's question papers of the SSC MTS exam. It will help them increase their pace of solving all four sections within a reasonable time which will eventually lead them to scoring high marks:
|
SSC MTS Previous Year Papers
|
Links
|
SSC MTS July 5 2022 Shift 1
|
SSC MTS July 5 2022 Shift 2
|
SSC MTS July 5 2022 Shift 3
|
SSC MTS July 6 2022 Shift 1
|
SSC MTS July 6 2022 Shift 2
|
SSC MTS July 6 2022 Shift 3
|
SSC MTS July 7 2022 Shift 1
|
SSC MTS July 7 2022 Shift 2
|
SSC MTS July 7 2022 Shift 3
|
SSC MTS July 8 2022 Shift 1
|
SSC MTS July 8 2022 Shift 2
|
SSC MTS July 8 2022 Shift 3
|
SSC MTS July 11 2022 Shift 1
|
SSC MTS July 11 2022 Shift 2
|
SSC MTS July 11 2022 Shift 3
|
SSC MTS July 18 2022 Shift 1
|
SSC MTS July 18 2022 Shift 2
|
SSC MTS July 18 2022 Shift 3
|
SSC MTS July 19 2022 Shift 1
|
SSC MTS July 19 2022 Shift 2
|
SSC MTS July 19 2022 Shift 3
|
SSC MTS July 26 2022 Shift 1
|
SSC MTS July 26 2022 Shift 2
|
SSC MTS July 26 2022 Shift 3
|
SSC MTS October 14 2021 Shift 1
|
SSC MTS October 14 2021 Shift 2
|
SSC MTS October 14 2021 Shift 3
|
SSC MTS October 18 2021 Shift 1
|
SSC MTS October 18 2021 Shift 2
|
SSC MTS October 18 2021 Shift 3
|
SSC MTS October 20 2021 Shift 1
|
SSC MTS October 20 2021 Shift 2
|
SSC MTS October 20 2021 Shift 3
|
SSC MTS October 22 2021 Shift 1
|
SSC MTS October 22 2021 Shift 2
|
SSC MTS October 22 2021 Shift 3
|
SSC MTS October 27 2021 Shift 1
|
SSC MTS October 27 2021 Shift 2
|
SSC MTS October 27 2021 Shift 3
|
SSC MTS 14 MAY 2017 Shift 1
|
SSC MTS 14 MAY 2017 Shift 2
|
SSC MTS Tier II 28th Jan 2018 English
|
SSC MTS Tier II 28th Jan 2018 Hindi
|
SSC MTS 23 FEB 2014
|
SSC MTS 16 FEB 2014
|
SSC MTS 24 March 2013
|
SSC MTS 17 March 2013 Hindi
|
SSC MTS 10 March 2013 English
|
SSC MTS 10 March 2013 Hindi
Benefits of Practicing SSC MTS Previous Year Papers
One of the essential resources for candidates preparing for the SSC MTS exam is the previous year's question papers. These papers serve as valuable study material as they provide insights into the exam pattern, question types, and difficulty level.
1. Understanding of New SSC MTS Online Exam Pattern 2023
SSC MTS previous year papers give candidates a clear understanding of the exam pattern and structure. They can learn about the number of sections, marks distribution, and time duration for each section. SSC MTS 2023 Tier-1 exam is an objective multiple-choice exam that will be conducted in online mode:
|
SSC MTS Havaldar Exam Pattern 2023
|
Part
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Session-I
|
I
|
Numerical and Mathematical Ability
|
20
|
60
|
45 Minutes (60 Minutes for candidates eligible for scribes)
|
II
|
Reasoning Ability and Problem-Solving
|
20
|
60
|
Session II
|
I
|
General Awareness
|
25
|
75
|
45 Minutes (60 Minutes for candidates eligible for scribes)
|
II
|
English Language and Comprehension
|
25
|
75
|
2. Understanding Types of Questions Asked in the SSC MTS Exam
Through a review of past year papers, candidates can pinpoint the most commonly encountered question formats in various segments such as General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language.
3. Understanding the Difficulty Level of the SSC MTS Exam
Examining past year's papers assists candidates in assessing the level of difficulty of the questions posed in the test. This insight supports the development of a preparation strategy, allowing them to concentrate on particular topics as needed.
4. Time Management
Engaging with previous year's papers in practice enables candidates to enhance their time management abilities. Successfully solving papers within the allocated time frame is pivotal for achieving success in the real exam.
5. Identifying Weak Areas
Reviewing papers from the preceding year assists candidates in pinpointing their areas of weakness. This empowers them to focus on those specific topics during their preparation, leading to an enhancement in their overall performance.
6. Self-Assessment
Practicing the previous year's papers of SSC MTS in conditions similar to the exam enables candidates to evaluate their readiness and how well they perform. It also brings attention to the areas that require improvement.
7. Online Practice
Frequent practice using the previous year's papers online replicates the real exam environment. This aids in diminishing anxiety on exam day and enhancing self-assurance.
Previous year papers of SSC MTS hold immense value for exam-preparing candidates. Consistent practice with these papers can greatly increase the likelihood of a candidate's success, enabling them to secure the government job they aspire for.
