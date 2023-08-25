SSC CHSL Result Date 2023 Tier 1: Check Tier 2 Exam Date, New Session-wise Exam Pattern

SSC CHSL Result Date 2023 Tier 1: Check when the Staff Selection Commission will release the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2023. Also, check the SSC CHSL Tier-2 exam dates, session-wise new exam pattern, and syllabus.

SSC CHSL Result Date 2023 Tier 1: The Staff Selection Commission will release the SSC CHSL Tier-1 result 2023 soon at its official website, ssc.nic.in. The SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam was held online from August 2 to 17, 2023 across different exam centres, for the recruitment of 1600 vacancies (approx.) under Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO) posts in different govt ministries/ departments/ organizations. So, let’s look at the expected release date on which SSC CHSL Tier-1 result 2023.

SSC CHSL Tier-1 Result Date 2023 (Tentative)

On August 19, 2023, the SSC CHSL Tier-1 Answer Key was released. The candidates viewed the response sheet and question paper as well as raised objections (if any) till August 22, 2023. It is expected that the SSC CHSL Tier-1 result 2023 will be released in September 2023. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) releases the results after the completion of each tier-wise exam. The candidates are shortlisted for the next round after clearing the previous round. Candidates can check the result from the direct link to the official SSC CHSL website, ssc.nic.in, as and when the results are announced.

SSC CHSL Tier-2 Exam Date 2023: Check Session-wise Exam Pattern 2023

As per the official notification, the SSC CHSL Tier-2 exam 2023 will be held on November 2, 2023. The SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-II exam comprises objective-type, multiple-choice questions, except for Module II of Section III. The questions will be asked in English and Hindi except for Module II (i.e. English Language and Comprehension module) in Section II as per the SSC CHSL paper pattern. As per the SSC CHSL Marking Scheme, there will be a negative marking of 1 mark for each incorrect answer in Section I, Section II, and Module-I of Section III.

Session Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Session-I Section-I: Module-I: Mathematical Abilities Module-II: Reasoning and General Intelligence. 30 30 Total = 60 60*3 = 180 1 hour (for each section) (1 hour and 20 minutes for the candidates eligible for scribe) Section-II: Module-I: English Language and Comprehension Module II: General Awareness 40 20 Total = 60 60*3 = 180 Section-III: Module-I: Computer Knowledge Module 15 15*3= 45 15 Minutes (20 minutes for the candidates eligible for scribe) Session-II Section-III: Module-II: Skill Test/ Typing Test Module Part A: Skill Test for DEOs. - 15 Minutes (20 minutes for the candidates eligible for scribe) Part B: Typing Test for LDC/ JSA. - 10 Minutes (15 minutes for the candidates eligible for scribe)

Note:

It will be compulsory for the candidates to ace all the sections of Tier II.

Module-I of Section-III, i.e., computer knowledge test is compulsory but qualifying in nature.

The Skill Test is mandatory for Data Entry Operators. The data entry speed of 8,000 key depressions per hour on the computer will be adjudged based on the correct entry of words/ key depressions as per the assigned passage. The duration of the exam will be 15 minutes and printed matter in English comprising about 2000-2200 key depressions will be allotted to each candidate who will have to enter the same in the Computer.

The typing test is applicable for other posts, i.e., LDC/ JSA. The medium of the typing test will be Hindi or English. Candidates choosing English medium must have a typing speed of 35 words per minute (w.p.m.) and those selecting Hindi medium must have a typing speed of 30 words per minute (w.p.m.). 35 w.p.m. and 30 w.p.m. correspond to about 10500 key depressions per hour and about 9000 key depressions per hour respectively. The speed will be adjudged on the typing accuracy on the computer of an assigned text passage in 10 minutes.

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Syllabus 2023

Candidates who will participate in the upcoming CBT Tier II exam must be familiar with the official syllabus. Check out the SSC CHSL syllabus for Tier II shared below.

Subject SSC CHSL Syllabus Module-I of Section-I (Mathematical Abilities) Number Systems, Fundamental arithmetical operations, Algebra, Geometry, Mensuration, Trigonometry, Statistics and probability Module II of Section I (Reasoning and General Intelligence) Semantic Analogy, Symbolic operations, Venn Diagrams, Symbolic/ Number Classification, Semantic Series, Figural Pattern-folding and completion, Number Series, Embedded figures, Figural Series, Space Orientation, Drawing inferences, Figural Classification, Emotional Intelligence, Word Building, Social Intelligence, Symbolic/ Number Analogy, Trends, Figural Analogy, Semantic Classification, Punched hole/ pattern-folding & unfolding, Critical Thinking, Problem Solving, Coding and Decoding, Numerical operations, etc. Module-I of Section II (English Language And Comprehension) Vocabulary, grammar, sentence structure, Synonyms/ Homonyms, Antonyms, Spellings/ Detecting misspelled words, Idioms and phrases, One-word substitution, synonyms, antonyms, and their correct usage; Shuffling of Sentence parts, Shuffling of Sentences in a passage, Cloze Passage, Improvement of Sentences, Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs, Spot the Error, Fill in the Blanks, Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration, Comprehension Passage. Module II of Section II (General Awareness) Questions based on India and its neighboring countries especially about History, Economic Scene, Culture, Geography, General policy, and scientific research. Module-I of Section-III of Paper-I (Computer Proficiency) Computer basics, software, working with Internet and e-mail, and basics of networking and cyber security.

Candidates will be shortlisted for the Tier-II Examination based on their performance in the Tier-I Examination. Normalized scores of candidates will be used to determine merit and for final selection. In Tier II, all the candidates will be required to appear in all three sections. In Tier II, it will be mandatory for the candidates to qualify for all the sections. Based on the aggregate performance in Section I and Section II of the Tier-II Examination, candidates will be shortlisted for evaluation in Section III of the Tier-II Examination. The candidates who are not qualified in Section-I + Section-II will not be eligible for evaluation of Section-III and they will not be considered for further selection process.