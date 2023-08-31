SSC CHSL Merit List 2023 PDF Download @ssc.nic.in: Tier 1 Result to be out soon

SSC CHSL Merit List 2023 PDF Download @ssc.nic.in: The Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2023 exam for the recruitment of 1600 vacancies under Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO) posts in different govt ministries/ departments/ organizations between August 2 to 17, 2023 across different exam centres. Based on the marks scored in the SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam 2023 candidates will be shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in the SSC CHSL Tier-2 exam 2023.
SSC CHSL Merit List 2023: PDF Download Region-wise
Candidates will be shortlisted for the SSC CHSL Tier-II Examination on the basis of their performance in the Tier-I Examination. Normalized scores of candidates will be used to determine merit and for final selection. There may be separate category-wise cut-offs in Tier-I and subsequent Tiers for different posts, i.e., (i) DEO/ DEO Grade 'A' in Department/ Ministry (ii) DEO/ DEO Grade 'A' except in Department/ Ministry and (iii) LDC/ JSA.
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the merit list of the SSC CHSL 2023 online exam at its regional websites:
|
SSC Region and States/ UTs under the jurisdiction of the Region
|
Regional Websites
|
Central Region (CR)/ Bihar and Uttar Pradesh
|
www.ssc-cr.org
|
Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Jharkhand, Odisha, Sikkim and West Bengal
|
www.sscer.org
|
Karnataka, Kerala Region (KKR)/ Lakshadweep, Karnataka and Kerala
|
www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in
|
Madhya Pradesh Sub-Region (MPR)/ Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh
|
www.sscmpr.org
|
North Eastern Region (NER)/ Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura
|
www.sscner.org.in
|
Northern Region (NR)/ NCT of Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand
|
www.sscnr.net.in
|
North Western Sub-Region (NWR)/ Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab
|
www.sscnwr.org
|
Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana
|
www.sscsr.gov.in
|
Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra
|
www.sscwr.net
Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC CHSL 2023 Exam Category-wise
The minimum qualifying marks for the SSC CHSL Tier 1 computer-based examinations are as follows:
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
UR
|
30%
|
OBC/EWS
|
25%
|
All other categories
|
20%
SSC CHSL Final Merit List 2023
The SSC CHSL final Merit list will be prepared on the basis of the overall performance of candidates in the SSC CHSL Tier-II Examination only. Merit List will be prepared on the basis of aggregate marks scored in Section-I & Section-II of Tier-II examination only subject to qualifying Section-III (both modules) of Tier-II as per the qualifying standards fixed by the Commission. In the event of a tie in scores of candidates in the Tier-II examination, merit will be decided by applying the following criteria, one after another in the given order, till the tie is resolved:
- Marks scored in Section-I of Tier-II Examination.
- Date of birth, with older candidates placed higher.
- Alphabetical order in which the names of the candidates appear.
The final selection of candidates, in each category, will be made on the basis of ‘overall performance in Tier-II Examination’ and ‘preference of posts’ exercised by them. Once the candidate has been given his first available preference, as per his/her merit, he/she will not be considered for any other option.