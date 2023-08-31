SSC CHSL Merit List 2023 PDF Download @ssc.nic.in: Tier 1 Result to be out soon

SSC CHSL Merit List 2023 PDF Download @ssc.nic.in: The Staff Selection Commission will soon release the SSC CHSL result 2023 in pdf format at the official website. The SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2023 was held in online mode for the recruitment of 1600 vacancies.

SSC CHSL Merit List 2023 PDF Download @ssc.nic.in: The Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2023 exam for the recruitment of 1600 vacancies under Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO) posts in different govt ministries/ departments/ organizations between August 2 to 17, 2023 across different exam centres. Based on the marks scored in the SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam 2023 candidates will be shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in the SSC CHSL Tier-2 exam 2023.

SSC CHSL Merit List 2023: PDF Download Region-wise

Candidates will be shortlisted for the SSC CHSL Tier-II Examination on the basis of their performance in the Tier-I Examination. Normalized scores of candidates will be used to determine merit and for final selection. There may be separate category-wise cut-offs in Tier-I and subsequent Tiers for different posts, i.e., (i) DEO/ DEO Grade 'A' in Department/ Ministry (ii) DEO/ DEO Grade 'A' except in Department/ Ministry and (iii) LDC/ JSA.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the merit list of the SSC CHSL 2023 online exam at its regional websites:

SSC Region and States/ UTs under the jurisdiction of the Region

Regional Websites

Central Region (CR)/ Bihar and Uttar Pradesh

www.ssc-cr.org

Eastern Region (ER)/

Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Jharkhand, Odisha, Sikkim and West Bengal

www.sscer.org

Karnataka, Kerala Region (KKR)/ Lakshadweep, Karnataka and Kerala

www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in

Madhya Pradesh Sub-Region (MPR)/ Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh

www.sscmpr.org

North Eastern Region (NER)/ Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura

www.sscner.org.in

Northern Region (NR)/ NCT of Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand

www.sscnr.net.in

North Western Sub-Region (NWR)/ Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab

www.sscnwr.org

Southern Region (SR)/

Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana

www.sscsr.gov.in

Western Region (WR)/

Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra

www.sscwr.net

Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC CHSL 2023 Exam Category-wise

The minimum qualifying marks for the SSC CHSL Tier 1 computer-based examinations are as follows:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

UR

30%

OBC/EWS

25%

All other categories

20%

SSC CHSL Final Merit List 2023

The SSC CHSL final Merit list will be prepared on the basis of the overall performance of candidates in the SSC CHSL Tier-II Examination only. Merit List will be prepared on the basis of aggregate marks scored in Section-I & Section-II of Tier-II examination only subject to qualifying Section-III (both modules) of Tier-II as per the qualifying standards fixed by the Commission. In the event of a tie in scores of candidates in the Tier-II examination, merit will be decided by applying the following criteria, one after another in the given order, till the tie is resolved:

  • Marks scored in Section-I of Tier-II Examination.
  • Date of birth, with older candidates placed higher.
  • Alphabetical order in which the names of the candidates appear.

The final selection of candidates, in each category, will be made on the basis of ‘overall performance in Tier-II Examination’ and ‘preference of posts’ exercised by them. Once the candidate has been given his first available preference, as per his/her merit, he/she will not be considered for any other option.

FAQ

Q1. Where will the SSC CHSL Merit List 2023 be released?

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the merit list of SSC CHSL 2023 online exam on its regional websites

Q2. What are the shortlisting criteria for deciding the SSC CHSL Merit List 2023?

Candidates will be shortlisted for the SSC CHSL Tier-II Examination on the basis of their performance in the Tier-I Examination. Normalized scores of candidates will be used to determine merit and for final selection.

Q3. What is next after the declaration of the SSC CHSL Tier-1 Result 2023?

After the SSC CHSL Tier-1 result is announced, all the qualified candidates will be shortlisted for the next selection round, i.e., the SSC CHSL Tier-2 exam.
