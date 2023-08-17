SSC CHSL 2023 Tier 1 Exam Concluded: Check Minimum Qualifying Cutoff, Passing Marks Categorywise

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2023 Concluded: The Staff Selection Commission held the SSC CHSL Tier 1 2023 exam from August 2 to 17, 2023 across the country in online mode. In order to qualify in the SSC CHSL exam, candidates need to attain the prescribed minimum marks in each tier and paper. Additionally, they are required to exceed the cut-off marks to advance to the subsequent round of the selection procedure. The candidates who have participated in the SSC CHSL Tier-1 examination can find the minimum qualifying marks provided here.

Check SSC CHSL Expected Cutoff Marks Postwise 2023

SSC CHSL Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023

The minimum qualifying marks for the SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam are only for passing the exam and do not ensure a candidate's final selection. The SSC CHSL cut-off scores vary by category and position. These cut-off values are published subsequent to the announcement of Tier 1 results. The category-specific minimum qualifying scores for the computer-based SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam are as stated below:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks UR 30% OBC/EWS 25% All other categories 20%

The marks scored by candidates in Computer Based Examinations, if conducted in multiple shifts, will be normalized and such normalized scores will be used to determine final merit and cut-off marks. The SSC CHSL cut-off marks will be determined on factors like applicant count and categories. A few significant factors are outlined below for reference:

Number of Aspirants attempting the exam

Total Number of Vacancies

Difficulty level of Exam

Marks Obtained in the exam

Category of Aspirants.

SSC CHSL Previous Year Cut-Off Marks Post-wise

Let’s look at the post-wise SSC CHSL cut-off marks 2022 for different categories:

Category SSC CHSL Tier-1 Cut off 2022 Marks UR 140.18226 SC 112.86061 ST 104.78368 OBC 140.12370 EWS 131.40838 ESM 55.58610 OH 107.63592 HH 65.89994 VH 89.87114 PwD – Other 56.41375

SSC CHSL Merit List 2023

Candidates will be shortlisted for Tier-II Examination on the basis of their performance in the Tier-I Examination. Normalized scores of candidates will be used to determine merit and for final selection. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of the overall performance of candidates in the Tier-II Examination only. Merit List will be prepared on the basis of aggregate marks scored in Section-I & Section-II of Tier-II examination only subject to qualifying Section-III (both modules) of Tier-II as per the qualifying standards fixed by the Commission.