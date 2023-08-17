SSC CHSL 2023 Tier 1 Exam Concluded: Check Minimum Qualifying Cutoff, Passing Marks Categorywise

SSC CHSL 2023 Tier 1 Exam Concluded: Check the category-wise minimum qualifying and passing marks for the SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam 2023. Also, download the expected and previous year's cut-off marks.

SSC CHSL 2023 Tier 1 Exam Concluded
SSC CHSL 2023 Tier 1 Exam Concluded

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2023 Concluded: The Staff Selection Commission held the SSC CHSL Tier 1 2023 exam from August 2 to 17, 2023 across the country in online mode. In order to qualify in the SSC CHSL exam, candidates need to attain the prescribed minimum marks in each tier and paper. Additionally, they are required to exceed the cut-off marks to advance to the subsequent round of the selection procedure. The candidates who have participated in the SSC CHSL Tier-1 examination can find the minimum qualifying marks provided here.

Check SSC CHSL Expected Cutoff Marks Postwise 2023

SSC CHSL Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023

The minimum qualifying marks for the SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam are only for passing the exam and do not ensure a candidate's final selection. The SSC CHSL cut-off scores vary by category and position. These cut-off values are published subsequent to the announcement of Tier 1 results. The category-specific minimum qualifying scores for the computer-based SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam are as stated below:

Career Counseling

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

UR

30%

OBC/EWS

25%

All other categories

20%

The marks scored by candidates in Computer Based Examinations, if conducted in multiple shifts, will be normalized and such normalized scores will be used to determine final merit and cut-off marks. The SSC CHSL cut-off marks will be determined on factors like applicant count and categories. A few significant factors are outlined below for reference:

  • Number of Aspirants attempting the exam
  • Total Number of Vacancies
  • Difficulty level of Exam
  • Marks Obtained in the exam
  • Category of Aspirants.
SSC CHSL 2023 Exam Updates

Download SSC CHSL 2023 Question Paper with Answer Key PDF

Download SSC CHSL 2023 History GK Question Paper Answer Key PDF

Download SSC CHSL 2023 Geography GK Question Paper Answer Key PDF

Download SSC CHSL 2023 Indian Polity GK Question Paper Answer Key PDF

Download SSC CHSL 2023 General Science GK Question Paper Answer Key PDF

Check SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2nd August 2023

Check SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 3rd August 2023

Check SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 4th August 2023

Check SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 7th August 2023

Download SSC CHSL Previous Year Question Papers with Solution PDF

Check SSC CHSL Tier-1 Admit card and Application Status Details

SSC CHSL Previous Year Cut-Off Marks Post-wise

Let’s look at the post-wise SSC CHSL cut-off marks 2022 for different categories:

Category 

SSC CHSL Tier-1 Cut off 2022 Marks

UR

140.18226

SC

112.86061

ST

104.78368

OBC

140.12370

EWS

131.40838

ESM

55.58610

OH

107.63592

HH

65.89994

VH

89.87114

PwD – Other

56.41375

SSC CHSL Merit List 2023

Candidates will be shortlisted for Tier-II Examination on the basis of their performance in the Tier-I Examination. Normalized scores of candidates will be used to determine merit and for final selection. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of the overall performance of candidates in the Tier-II Examination only. Merit List will be prepared on the basis of aggregate marks scored in Section-I & Section-II of Tier-II examination only subject to qualifying Section-III (both modules) of Tier-II as per the qualifying standards fixed by the Commission.

Also Read

Download SSC CHSL 2023 New Exam Pattern & Syllabus PDF

Check SSC CHSL 2023 Job Profile, Salary, Promotion Detail

Check SSC CHSL Eligibility Criteria 2023 in Detail

Check SSC CHSL 2023 Exam Preparation Strategy

Check SSC CHSL 2023 Data Entry Operator DEO Recruitment Details

Check SSC CHSL LDC/JSA Govt Post Recruitment 2023 Details

FAQ

Q1. What would be the minimum qualifying or passing marks category-wise in the SSC CHSL Tier-1 Exam 2023?

The minimum qualifying mark for the SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam category-wise is UR-30%, OBC/EWS-25%, and other categories-20%.

Q2. What are the factors responsible for determining the SSC CHSL Cut-Off Marks 2023?

Some of the factors responsible for influencing the SSC CHSL cut-off marks are the number of aspirants, the total number of vacancies, exam level, categories, etc.

Q3. What is next after the declaration of the SSC CHSL cut-off marks?

After the SSC CHSL cut-off is announced, all the qualified candidates will be shortlisted for the next selection round, i.e., Tier II stage.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next