SSC MTS 2023 Exam Begins on 1st Sept’: Check Havaldar Application Status, Admit Card, Syllabus, New Pattern, FAQs

SSC MTS 2023 Exam Begins on 1st Sept’ : Check the answers to frequently asked questions (FAQs) for SSC MTS Havaldar 2023 exam like vacancies, eligibility, exam pattern, syllabus, salary, exam centres, selection process, admit card and application status details.

SSC MTS Havaldar 2023 Exam Begins on 1st Sept: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct exam for recruitment of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission), a General Central Service Group 'C' Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various govt ministries/departments/ offices and Havaldar (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) under Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance from September 1 to 14, 2023.

For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled and answered questions that are frequently asked by the candidates for the SSC MTS 2023 exam and recruitment process. So, let’s look at those SSC MTS frequently asked questions (FAQs) and their answers in detail:

1. When was the SSC MTS 2023 Recruitment Notification Released?

Answer: The official notification for SSC MTS 2023 recruitment was released on June 30, 2023. Final selection and allocation of ministries/ departments/ offices to the candidates qualified in the document verification will be made on the basis of their performance in Session-II of CBE and the preference of posts/ departments confirmed by them at the time of Document Verification. For the post of Havaldar, the final selection will be based on performance in Session II of CBE and subject to qualifying in PET/ PST.

2. How many Vacancies have been announced under SSC MTS 2023 Recruitment?

Answer: The Staff Selection Commission has announced 1558 vacancies (approx.) under the SSC MTS 2023 recruitment drive.

3. What are the Important Dates for the SSC MTS 2023 Exam?

Answer: Let's look at the important dates of the SSC MTS 2023 exam:

Important Dates for the SSC MTS 2023 Exam SSC MTS 2023 Exam Important Dates Issue of Notification June 30, 2023 Opening and Closing of Online Application June 30 to July 21, 2023 SSC MTS Tier 1 Application Status 2023 August 21, 2023 SSC MTS Tier-1 Admit Card 2023 August 21, 2023 SSC MTS Tier-1 Exam Date 2023 September 1 to 14, 2023

4. What is the Age Limit for SSC MTS 2023 Recruitment?

Answer: The age limit for all the posts is as follows:

Post Name Age Limit (As on August 1, 2023) MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue) 18-25 years (candidates born not before August 2, 1998 and not later than August 1, 2005) Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and a few posts of MTS 18-27 years (candidates born not before August 2, 1996

and not later than August 1, 2005)

There shall be age relaxation on the upper age limit of the reserved categories as shared below:

S. No. Category Age Limit Relaxation (Upper Age) 1 Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe 5 years 2 Other Backward Classes (OBC) 3 years 3 Person with Disabilities (PwD) General 10 years OBC 13 years SC/ ST 15 Years 5 Ex-Servicemen 3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on closing date of receipt of online application 6 Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof General/ OBC 3 years SC/ ST 8 years 7 Central Government Civilian Employees: Who have rendered not less than 3 years regular and continuous service as on closing date for receipt of online applications General/ OBC Upto 40 years of age SC/ ST Upto 45 years of age 8 Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially separated and who are not remarried General/ OBC Up to 35 years of age SC/ ST Up to 40 years of age

5. What are the Educational Qualifications required for the SSC MTS 2023 Exam?

Answer: The candidates should have passed the matriculation examination (10th pass) or equivalent from a recognized Board

6. What is the Selection Process for SSC MTS 2023 Recruitment?

Answer: The SSC MTS 2023 Exam will consist of a Computer Based Examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) (only for the post of Havaldar), and Document Verification.

7. What is the SSC MTS 2023 Tier-1 Exam Pattern?

Answer: The SSC MTS 2023 exam is an objective multiple-choice exam that will be conducted in online mode:

SSC MTS Havaldar Exam Pattern 2023 Part Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Session-I I Numerical and Mathematical Ability 20 60 45 Minutes (60 Minutes for candidates eligible for scribes) II Reasoning Ability and Problem-Solving 20 60 Session II I General Awareness 25 75 45 Minutes (60 Minutes for candidates eligible for scribes) II English Language and Comprehension 25 75

Note:

The computer-based test will be conducted in two sessions, i.e., Session-I and Session-II, both sessions will be mandatory to be attempted. Not attempting any session will disqualify the candidate.

The exam duration of each session will be 45 minutes.

8. In how many languages SSC MTS 2023 exam will be held?

Answer: The medium of the exam will be English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages. The following are the languages in which the SSC MTS question paper will be set.

LANGUAGES FOR SSC MTS HAVADAR CBE S. No. Language Code 1 Hindi 01 2 English 02 3 Assamese 03 4 Bengali 04 5 Gujarati 05 6 Kannada 06 7 Konkani 07 8 Malayalam 08 9 Manipuri (also Meitei or Meithei) 09 10 Marathi 10 11 Odia (Oriya) 11 12 Punjabi 12 13 Tamil 13 14 Telugu 14 15 Urdu 15

9. What is the SSC MTS 2023 Syllabus?

Answer: Let’s look at the subject-wise SSC MTS syllabus 2023:

SSC MTS Havaldar Syllabus Subject SSC MTS Havaldar Topics Numerical and Mathematical Ability Integers and Whole Numbers LCM and HCF Decimals and Fractions Relationship between numbers Fundamental Arithmetic Operations and BODMAS Percentage Ratio and Proportions Work and Time Direct and inverse Proportions Averages Simple Interest Profit and Loss Discount Area and Perimeter of Basic Geometric Figures Distance and Time Lines and Angles Interpretation of simple Graphs and Data, Square, and Square roots, etc Reasoning Ability Alpha-Numeric Series Coding and Decoding Analogy Following Directions Similarities and Differences Jumbling Problem-Solving and Analysis Non-verbal Reasoning based on diagrams Age Calculations Calendar and Clock, etc English Vocabulary Fill in the Blanks Question Tag Proverbs Voice Verbs Vocabulary Error Spotting Tenses One Word Substitution Article Synonyms and Antonyms Sentence Structure Narration Punctuation Reading Comprehension Spelling Phrases. General Awareness Current Affairs History Books & Authors Important Dates National/International Awards Constitution of India Geography Scientific Progress/Development Civics Economics General Science Art & Culture

11. Will there be any Negative Marking in the SSC MTS 2023 Exam?

Answer: There will be no negative marking in Session I. In Session II, there will be a negative marking of one mark for each wrong answer. Candidates are, therefore, advised to keep this in mind while answering the questions.

12. Where have the SSC MTS 2023 Application Status and Admit Cards been released?

Answer: The application status & admit cards have been released on the regional websites of the Staff Selection Commission.

13. Where are SSC MTS 2023 Exam Centres Located?

Answer: Details about the Examination Centres and Regional Offices under whose jurisdiction these Examination Centres are located are as follows:

14. What is the current Pay Scale and Salary Structure for the SSC MTS Posts after the 7th Pay Commission?

Answer: Check out the table below to learn about the SSC MTS Salary Structure.

Area Grade Pay-1800 Grade Pay-1800 Grade Pay-1800 Cities X (Tier I) Y (Tier-II) Z (Tier-III) Basic Pay Rs 18000 Rs 18000 Rs 18000 HRA Rs 4320 Rs 2880 Rs 1440 DA - - - Traveling Allowances Rs 1350 Rs 900 Rs 900 Gross Salary Rs 23670 Rs 21780 Rs 20340 NPS Rs 1800 Rs 1800 Rs 1800 CGHS Rs 125 Rs 125 Rs 125 CGEGIS Rs 1500 Rs 1500 Rs 1500 Deduction Rs 3425 Rs 3425 Rs 3425 SSC MTS In-Hand Salary Rs 20245 Rs 18355 Rs 16915

15. When will the SSC MTS 2023 Answer Key be released?

Answer: SSC officially will release the answer keys of the SSC MTS exam on their website after 10 to 15 days of the successful completion of the respective exams. Candidates can calculate their approximate marks and expected rank based on the answer key released by SSC.