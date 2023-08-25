SSC MTS 2023 Exam Begins on 1st Sept’: Check Havaldar Application Status, Admit Card, Syllabus, New Pattern, FAQs

SSC MTS Havaldar 2023 Exam Begins on 1st Sept: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct exam for recruitment of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission), a General Central Service Group 'C' Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various govt ministries/departments/ offices and Havaldar (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) under Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance from September 1 to 14, 2023.
|SSC MTS Result Updates 2023
|
Download SSC MTS Result 2023 and Merit List Statewise
Check SSC MTS Result 2023 Under 2 Age Groups
Check SSC MTS Expected Cutoff Marks Sessionwise 2023
For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled and answered questions that are frequently asked by the candidates for the SSC MTS 2023 exam and recruitment process. So, let’s look at those SSC MTS frequently asked questions (FAQs) and their answers in detail:
1. When was the SSC MTS 2023 Recruitment Notification Released?
Answer: The official notification for SSC MTS 2023 recruitment was released on June 30, 2023. Final selection and allocation of ministries/ departments/ offices to the candidates qualified in the document verification will be made on the basis of their performance in Session-II of CBE and the preference of posts/ departments confirmed by them at the time of Document Verification. For the post of Havaldar, the final selection will be based on performance in Session II of CBE and subject to qualifying in PET/ PST.
|SSC MTS Exam Updates 2023
|
Download SSC MTS Havaldar Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023 PDF
Check SSC MTS 2023 Exam Preparation Strategy
Check SSC MTS Eligibility Criteria 2023
Check SC MTS Havaldar Salary 2023
2. How many Vacancies have been announced under SSC MTS 2023 Recruitment?
Answer: The Staff Selection Commission has announced 1558 vacancies (approx.) under the SSC MTS 2023 recruitment drive.
3. What are the Important Dates for the SSC MTS 2023 Exam?
Answer: Let's look at the important dates of the SSC MTS 2023 exam:
|
Important Dates for the SSC MTS 2023 Exam
|
SSC MTS 2023 Exam
|
Important Dates
|
Issue of Notification
|
June 30, 2023
|
Opening and Closing of Online Application
|
June 30 to July 21, 2023
|
SSC MTS Tier 1 Application Status 2023
|
August 21, 2023
|
SSC MTS Tier-1 Admit Card 2023
|
August 21, 2023
|
SSC MTS Tier-1 Exam Date 2023
|
September 1 to 14, 2023
4. What is the Age Limit for SSC MTS 2023 Recruitment?
Answer: The age limit for all the posts is as follows:
|
Post Name
|
Age Limit (As on August 1, 2023)
|
MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue)
|
18-25 years
(candidates born not before August 2, 1998 and not later than August 1, 2005)
|
Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and a few posts of MTS
|
18-27 years
(candidates born not before August 2, 1996
There shall be age relaxation on the upper age limit of the reserved categories as shared below:
|
S. No.
|
Category
|
Age Limit Relaxation
(Upper Age)
|
1
|
Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe
|
5 years
|
2
|
Other Backward Classes (OBC)
|
3 years
|
3
|
Person with Disabilities (PwD)
|
General
|
10 years
|
OBC
|
13 years
|
SC/ ST
|
15 Years
|
5
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on closing date of receipt of online application
|
6
|
Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof
|
General/ OBC
|
3 years
|
SC/ ST
|
8 years
|
7
|
Central Government Civilian Employees: Who have rendered not less than 3 years regular and continuous service as on closing date for receipt of online applications
|
General/ OBC
|
Upto 40 years of age
|
SC/ ST
|
Upto 45 years of age
|
8
|
Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially separated and who are not remarried
|
General/ OBC
|
Up to 35 years of age
|
SC/ ST
|
Up to 40 years of age
5. What are the Educational Qualifications required for the SSC MTS 2023 Exam?
Answer: The candidates should have passed the matriculation examination (10th pass) or equivalent from a recognized Board
6. What is the Selection Process for SSC MTS 2023 Recruitment?
Answer: The SSC MTS 2023 Exam will consist of a Computer Based Examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) (only for the post of Havaldar), and Document Verification.
7. What is the SSC MTS 2023 Tier-1 Exam Pattern?
Answer: The SSC MTS 2023 exam is an objective multiple-choice exam that will be conducted in online mode:
|
SSC MTS Havaldar Exam Pattern 2023
|
Part
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Session-I
|
I
|
Numerical and Mathematical Ability
|
20
|
60
|
45 Minutes (60 Minutes for candidates eligible for scribes)
|
II
|
Reasoning Ability and Problem-Solving
|
20
|
60
|
Session II
|
I
|
General Awareness
|
25
|
75
|
45 Minutes (60 Minutes for candidates eligible for scribes)
|
II
|
English Language and Comprehension
|
25
|
75
|
Note:
- The computer-based test will be conducted in two sessions, i.e., Session-I and Session-II, both sessions will be mandatory to be attempted. Not attempting any session will disqualify the candidate.
- The exam duration of each session will be 45 minutes.
8. In how many languages SSC MTS 2023 exam will be held?
Answer: The medium of the exam will be English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages. The following are the languages in which the SSC MTS question paper will be set.
|
LANGUAGES FOR SSC MTS HAVADAR CBE
|
S. No.
|
Language
|
Code
|
1
|
Hindi
|
01
|
2
|
English
|
02
|
3
|
Assamese
|
03
|
4
|
Bengali
|
04
|
5
|
Gujarati
|
05
|
6
|
Kannada
|
06
|
7
|
Konkani
|
07
|
8
|
Malayalam
|
08
|
9
|
Manipuri (also Meitei or Meithei)
|
09
|
10
|
Marathi
|
10
|
11
|
Odia (Oriya)
|
11
|
12
|
Punjabi
|
12
|
13
|
Tamil
|
13
|
14
|
Telugu
|
14
|
15
|
Urdu
|
15
9. What is the SSC MTS 2023 Syllabus?
Answer: Let’s look at the subject-wise SSC MTS syllabus 2023:
|
SSC MTS Havaldar Syllabus
|
Subject
|
SSC MTS Havaldar Topics
|
Numerical and Mathematical Ability
|
Integers and Whole Numbers
LCM and HCF
Decimals and Fractions
Relationship between numbers
Fundamental Arithmetic Operations and BODMAS
Percentage
Ratio and Proportions
Work and Time
Direct and inverse Proportions
Averages
Simple Interest
Profit and Loss
Discount
Area and Perimeter of Basic Geometric Figures
Distance and Time
Lines and Angles
Interpretation of simple Graphs and Data, Square, and Square roots, etc
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Alpha-Numeric Series
Coding and Decoding
Analogy
Following Directions
Similarities and Differences
Jumbling
Problem-Solving and Analysis
Non-verbal Reasoning based on diagrams
Age Calculations
Calendar and Clock, etc
|
English
|
Vocabulary
Fill in the Blanks
Question Tag
Proverbs
Voice
Verbs
Vocabulary
Error Spotting
Tenses
One Word Substitution
Article
Synonyms and Antonyms
Sentence Structure
Narration
Punctuation
Reading Comprehension
Spelling
Phrases.
|
General Awareness
|
Current Affairs
History
Books & Authors
Important Dates
National/International Awards
Constitution of India
Geography
Scientific Progress/Development
Civics
Economics
General Science
Art & Culture
11. Will there be any Negative Marking in the SSC MTS 2023 Exam?
Answer: There will be no negative marking in Session I. In Session II, there will be a negative marking of one mark for each wrong answer. Candidates are, therefore, advised to keep this in mind while answering the questions.
12. Where have the SSC MTS 2023 Application Status and Admit Cards been released?
Answer: The application status & admit cards have been released on the regional websites of the Staff Selection Commission.
13. Where are SSC MTS 2023 Exam Centres Located?
Answer: Details about the Examination Centres and Regional Offices under whose jurisdiction these Examination Centres are located are as follows:
|
SSC Region and States/ UTs under the jurisdiction of the Region
|
Examination Centres and Centre Code
|
Central Region (CR)/ Bihar and Uttar Pradesh
|
Agra (3001), Allahabad (3003), Bareilly (3005), Gorakhpur (3007), Kanpur (3009), Lucknow (3010) Meerut(3011), Varanasi (3013), Bhagalpur (3201), Muzaffarpur (3205), Patna (3206)
|
Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Jharkhand, Odisha, Sikkim and West Bengal
|
Gangtok (4001), Ranchi (4205), Barasat (4402), Berhampore (WB) (4403), Chinsurah (4405), Jalpaiguri (4408), Kolkata (4410), Malda (4412), Midnapur (4413), Siliguri (4415), Berhampore (Odisha) (4602), Bhubaneshwar (4604), Cuttack (4605), Keonjhargarh (4606), Sambalpur (4609), Port Blair (4802)
|
Karnataka, Kerala Region (KKR)/ Lakshadweep,
Karnataka and Kerala
|
Bangalore (9001), Dharwar (9004), Gulbarga (9005), Mangalore (9008), Mysore (9009), Kochi (9204), Kozhikode(Calicut) (9206), Thiruvananthapuram (9211), Thrissur (9212)
|
Madhya Pradesh Sub-Region (MPR)/ Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh
|
Bhopal (6001), Chindwara (6003), Guna (6004), Gwalior (6005), Indore (6006), Jabalpur (6007), Khandwa (6009), Ratlam (6011), Satna (6014), Sagar (6015), Ambikapur (6201), Bilaspur (6202), Jagdalpur (6203), Raipur (6204), Durg (6205)
|
North Eastern Region (NER)/ Arunachal Pradesh,
Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura
|
Itanagar (5001), Dibrugarh (5102), Guwahati (Dispur) (5105), Jorhat (5107), Silchar (5111), Kohima (5302), Shillong (5401), Imphal (5501), Churachandpur (5502), Agartala (5601), Aizwal (5701)
|
Northern Region (NR)/ NCT of Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand
|
Almora (2001), Dehradun (2002), Haldwani (2003), Srinagar (Uttarakhand) (2004), Haridwar (2005), Delhi (2201), Ajmer (2401), Alwar (2402), Bharatpur (2403), Bikaner (2404), Jaipur (2405), Jodhpur (2406), Kota (2407), Sriganganagar (2408), Udaipur (2409)
|
North Western Sub-Region (NWR)/ Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab
|
Anantnag (1001), Baramula (1002), Jammu (1004), Leh (1005), Rajouri (1006), Srinagar(J&K) (1007), Kargil (1008), Dodda (1009), Hamirpur (1202), Shimla (1203), Bhathinda (1401), Jalandhar (1402), Patiala (1403), Amritsar ( 1404), Chandigarh (1601)
|
Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana
|
Guntur (8001), Kurnool (8003), Rajahmundry (8004), Tirupati (8006), Vishakhapatnam (8007), Vijaywada (8008), Chennai (8201), Coimbatore (8202), Madurai (8204), Tiruchirapalli (8206), Tirunelveli (8207), Puducherry (8401), Hyderabad (8601), Nizamabad (8602), Warangal (8603)
|
Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra
|
Ahmedabad (7001), Vadodara (7002), Rajkot (7006), Surat (7007), Bhavnagar (7009), Kutch (7010), Amravati (7201), Aurangabad (7202), Kolhapur (7203), Mumbai (7204), Nagpur (7205), Nanded (7206), Nashik (7207), Pune (7208), Thane (7210), Bhandara (7211), Chandrapur (7212), Akola (7213), Jalgaon (7214), Ahmednagar (7215), Alibaug (7216), Panaji (7801)
14. What is the current Pay Scale and Salary Structure for the SSC MTS Posts after the 7th Pay Commission?
Answer: Check out the table below to learn about the SSC MTS Salary Structure.
|
Area
|
Grade Pay-1800
|
Grade Pay-1800
|
Grade Pay-1800
|
Cities
|
X (Tier I)
|
Y (Tier-II)
|
Z (Tier-III)
|
Basic Pay
|
Rs 18000
|
Rs 18000
|
Rs 18000
|
HRA
|
Rs 4320
|
Rs 2880
|
Rs 1440
|
DA
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Traveling Allowances
|
Rs 1350
|
Rs 900
|
Rs 900
|
Gross Salary
|
Rs 23670
|
Rs 21780
|
Rs 20340
|
NPS
|
Rs 1800
|
Rs 1800
|
Rs 1800
|
CGHS
|
Rs 125
|
Rs 125
|
Rs 125
|
CGEGIS
|
Rs 1500
|
Rs 1500
|
Rs 1500
|
Deduction
|
Rs 3425
|
Rs 3425
|
Rs 3425
|
SSC MTS In-Hand Salary
|
Rs 20245
|
Rs 18355
|
Rs 16915
15. When will the SSC MTS 2023 Answer Key be released?
Answer: SSC officially will release the answer keys of the SSC MTS exam on their website after 10 to 15 days of the successful completion of the respective exams. Candidates can calculate their approximate marks and expected rank based on the answer key released by SSC.