SSC MTS 2023 Exam Begins on 1st Sept’: Check Havaldar Application Status, Admit Card, Syllabus, New Pattern, FAQs

SSC MTS 2023 Exam Begins on 1st Sept’: Check the answers to frequently asked questions (FAQs) for SSC MTS Havaldar 2023 exam like vacancies, eligibility, exam pattern, syllabus, salary, exam centres, selection process, admit card and application status details.

SSC MTS Havaldar 2023 Exam Begins on 1st Sept: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct exam for recruitment of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission), a General Central Service Group 'C' Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various govt ministries/departments/ offices and Havaldar (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) under Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance from September 1 to 14, 2023.

For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled and answered questions that are frequently asked by the candidates for the SSC MTS 2023 exam and recruitment process. So, let’s look at those SSC MTS frequently asked questions (FAQs) and their answers in detail: 

1. When was the SSC MTS 2023 Recruitment Notification Released?

Answer: The official notification for SSC MTS 2023 recruitment was released on June 30, 2023. Final selection and allocation of ministries/ departments/ offices to the candidates qualified in the document verification will be made on the basis of their performance in Session-II of CBE and the preference of posts/ departments confirmed by them at the time of Document Verification. For the post of Havaldar, the final selection will be based on performance in Session II of CBE and subject to qualifying in PET/ PST.

2. How many Vacancies have been announced under SSC MTS 2023 Recruitment?

Answer: The Staff Selection Commission has announced 1558 vacancies (approx.) under the SSC MTS 2023 recruitment drive.

3. What are the Important Dates for the SSC MTS 2023 Exam?

Answer: Let's look at the important dates of the SSC MTS 2023 exam:

Important Dates for the SSC MTS 2023 Exam

SSC MTS 2023 Exam

Important Dates

Issue of Notification

June 30, 2023

Opening and Closing of Online Application

June 30 to July 21, 2023

SSC MTS Tier 1 Application Status 2023

August 21, 2023

SSC MTS Tier-1 Admit Card 2023

August 21, 2023

SSC MTS Tier-1 Exam Date 2023

September 1 to 14, 2023

4. What is the Age Limit for SSC MTS 2023 Recruitment?

Answer: The age limit for all the posts is as follows:

Post Name

Age Limit (As on August 1, 2023)

MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue)

18-25 years

(candidates born not before August 2, 1998 and not later than August 1, 2005) 

Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and a few posts of MTS

18-27 years

(candidates born not before August 2, 1996
and not later than August 1, 2005)

There shall be age relaxation on the upper age limit of the reserved categories as shared below:

S. No.

Category

Age Limit Relaxation

(Upper Age)

1

Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe

5 years

2

Other Backward Classes (OBC)

3 years

3

Person with Disabilities (PwD)

General

10 years

OBC

13 years

SC/ ST

15 Years

5

Ex-Servicemen

3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on closing date of receipt of online application

6

Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof

General/ OBC

3 years

SC/ ST

8 years

7

Central Government Civilian Employees: Who have rendered not less than 3 years regular and continuous service as on closing date for receipt of online applications

General/ OBC

Upto 40 years of age

SC/ ST

Upto 45 years of age

8

Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially separated and who are not remarried

General/ OBC

Up to 35 years of age

SC/ ST

Up to 40 years of age

5. What are the Educational Qualifications required for the SSC MTS 2023 Exam?

Answer: The candidates should have passed the matriculation examination (10th pass) or equivalent from a recognized Board

6. What is the Selection Process for SSC MTS 2023 Recruitment?

Answer: The SSC MTS 2023 Exam will consist of a Computer Based Examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) (only for the post of Havaldar), and Document Verification.

7. What is the SSC MTS 2023 Tier-1 Exam Pattern?

Answer: The SSC MTS 2023 exam is an objective multiple-choice exam that will be conducted in online mode:

SSC MTS Havaldar Exam Pattern 2023

Part

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Session-I

I

Numerical and Mathematical Ability

20

60

45 Minutes (60 Minutes for candidates eligible for scribes) 

II

Reasoning Ability and Problem-Solving

20

60

Session II

I

General Awareness

25

75

45 Minutes (60 Minutes for candidates eligible for scribes)

II

English Language and Comprehension

25

75

 

Note:

  • The computer-based test will be conducted in two sessions, i.e., Session-I and Session-II, both sessions will be mandatory to be attempted. Not attempting any session will disqualify the candidate.
  • The exam duration of each session will be 45 minutes.

8. In how many languages SSC MTS 2023 exam will be held?

Answer: The medium of the exam will be English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages. The following are the languages in which the SSC MTS question paper will be set. 

LANGUAGES FOR SSC MTS HAVADAR CBE

S. No.

Language

Code

1

Hindi

01

2

English

02

3

Assamese

03

4

Bengali

04

5

Gujarati

05

6

Kannada

06

7

Konkani

07

8

Malayalam

08

9

Manipuri (also Meitei or Meithei)

09

10

Marathi

10

11

Odia (Oriya)

11

12

Punjabi

12

13

Tamil

13

14

Telugu

14

15

Urdu

15

9. What is the SSC MTS 2023 Syllabus?

Answer: Let’s look at the subject-wise SSC MTS syllabus 2023:

SSC MTS Havaldar Syllabus 

Subject

SSC MTS Havaldar Topics

Numerical and Mathematical Ability

Integers and Whole Numbers

LCM and HCF

Decimals and Fractions

Relationship between numbers

Fundamental Arithmetic Operations and BODMAS

Percentage

Ratio and Proportions

Work and Time

Direct and inverse Proportions

Averages

Simple Interest

Profit and Loss

Discount

Area and Perimeter of Basic Geometric Figures

Distance and Time

Lines and Angles

Interpretation of simple Graphs and Data, Square, and Square roots, etc

Reasoning Ability

Alpha-Numeric Series

Coding and Decoding

Analogy

Following Directions

Similarities and Differences

Jumbling

Problem-Solving and Analysis

Non-verbal Reasoning based on diagrams

Age Calculations

Calendar and Clock, etc

English

Vocabulary

Fill in the Blanks

Question Tag

Proverbs

Voice

Verbs

Vocabulary

Error Spotting

Tenses 

One Word Substitution

Article

Synonyms and Antonyms

Sentence Structure

Narration

Punctuation

Reading Comprehension

Spelling

Phrases.

General Awareness

Current Affairs

History

Books & Authors

Important Dates

National/International Awards

Constitution of India

Geography

Scientific Progress/Development

Civics

Economics

General Science 

Art & Culture

11. Will there be any Negative Marking in the SSC MTS 2023 Exam?

Answer: There will be no negative marking in Session I. In Session II, there will be a negative marking of one mark for each wrong answer. Candidates are, therefore, advised to keep this in mind while answering the questions. 

12. Where have the SSC MTS 2023 Application Status and Admit Cards been released?

Answer: The application status & admit cards have been released on the regional websites of the Staff Selection Commission.

13. Where are SSC MTS 2023 Exam Centres Located?

Answer: Details about the Examination Centres and Regional Offices under whose jurisdiction these Examination Centres are located are as follows:

SSC Region and States/ UTs under the jurisdiction of the Region

Examination Centres and Centre Code

Central Region (CR)/ Bihar and Uttar Pradesh

Agra (3001), Allahabad (3003), Bareilly (3005), Gorakhpur (3007), Kanpur (3009), Lucknow (3010) Meerut(3011), Varanasi (3013), Bhagalpur (3201), Muzaffarpur (3205), Patna (3206)

Eastern Region (ER)/

Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Jharkhand, Odisha, Sikkim and West Bengal

Gangtok (4001), Ranchi (4205), Barasat (4402), Berhampore (WB) (4403), Chinsurah (4405), Jalpaiguri (4408), Kolkata (4410), Malda (4412), Midnapur (4413), Siliguri (4415), Berhampore (Odisha) (4602), Bhubaneshwar (4604), Cuttack (4605), Keonjhargarh (4606), Sambalpur (4609), Port Blair (4802)

Karnataka, Kerala Region (KKR)/ Lakshadweep,

Karnataka and Kerala

Bangalore (9001), Dharwar (9004), Gulbarga (9005), Mangalore (9008), Mysore (9009), Kochi (9204), Kozhikode(Calicut) (9206), Thiruvananthapuram (9211), Thrissur (9212)

Madhya Pradesh Sub-Region (MPR)/ Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (6001), Chindwara (6003), Guna (6004), Gwalior (6005), Indore (6006), Jabalpur (6007), Khandwa (6009), Ratlam (6011), Satna (6014), Sagar (6015), Ambikapur (6201), Bilaspur (6202), Jagdalpur (6203), Raipur (6204), Durg (6205)

North Eastern Region (NER)/ Arunachal Pradesh,

Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura

Itanagar (5001), Dibrugarh (5102), Guwahati (Dispur) (5105), Jorhat (5107), Silchar (5111), Kohima (5302), Shillong (5401), Imphal (5501), Churachandpur (5502), Agartala (5601), Aizwal (5701)

Northern Region (NR)/ NCT of Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand

Almora (2001), Dehradun (2002), Haldwani (2003), Srinagar (Uttarakhand) (2004), Haridwar (2005), Delhi (2201), Ajmer (2401), Alwar (2402), Bharatpur (2403), Bikaner (2404), Jaipur (2405), Jodhpur (2406), Kota (2407), Sriganganagar (2408), Udaipur (2409)

North Western Sub-Region (NWR)/ Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab

Anantnag (1001), Baramula (1002), Jammu (1004), Leh (1005), Rajouri (1006), Srinagar(J&K) (1007), Kargil (1008), Dodda (1009), Hamirpur (1202), Shimla (1203), Bhathinda (1401), Jalandhar (1402), Patiala (1403), Amritsar ( 1404), Chandigarh (1601)

Southern Region (SR)/

Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana

Guntur (8001), Kurnool (8003), Rajahmundry (8004), Tirupati (8006), Vishakhapatnam (8007), Vijaywada (8008), Chennai (8201), Coimbatore (8202), Madurai (8204), Tiruchirapalli (8206), Tirunelveli (8207), Puducherry (8401), Hyderabad (8601), Nizamabad (8602), Warangal (8603)

Western Region (WR)/

Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra

Ahmedabad (7001), Vadodara (7002), Rajkot (7006), Surat (7007), Bhavnagar (7009), Kutch (7010), Amravati (7201), Aurangabad (7202), Kolhapur (7203), Mumbai (7204), Nagpur (7205), Nanded (7206), Nashik (7207), Pune (7208), Thane (7210), Bhandara (7211), Chandrapur (7212), Akola (7213), Jalgaon (7214), Ahmednagar (7215), Alibaug (7216), Panaji (7801)

14. What is the current Pay Scale and Salary Structure for the SSC MTS Posts after the 7th Pay Commission?

Answer: Check out the table below to learn about the SSC MTS Salary Structure.

Area

Grade Pay-1800

Grade Pay-1800

Grade Pay-1800

Cities

X (Tier I)

Y (Tier-II)

Z (Tier-III)

Basic Pay

Rs 18000

Rs 18000

Rs 18000

HRA

Rs 4320

Rs 2880

Rs 1440

DA

-

-

-

Traveling Allowances

Rs 1350

Rs 900

Rs 900

Gross Salary

Rs 23670

Rs 21780

Rs 20340

NPS

Rs 1800

Rs 1800

Rs 1800

CGHS

Rs 125

Rs 125

Rs 125

CGEGIS

Rs 1500

Rs 1500

Rs 1500

Deduction

Rs 3425

Rs 3425

Rs 3425

SSC MTS In-Hand Salary

Rs 20245

Rs 18355

Rs 16915

15. When will the SSC MTS 2023 Answer Key be released?

Answer: SSC officially will release the answer keys of the SSC MTS exam on their website after 10 to 15 days of the successful completion of the respective exams. Candidates can calculate their approximate marks and expected rank based on the answer key released by SSC.

FAQ

Q1. What are the SSC MTS 2023 Exam Dates?

The SSC MTS 2023 exam will be held from September 1 to 14, 2023 in online mode.

Q2. What is the selection process under SSC MTS Recruitment 2023?

SSC MTS 2023 Exam will consist of a Computer Examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) (only for the post of Havaldar), and Document Verification.

Q3. Where have the SSC MTS 2023 Admit Cards and Application Status been released?

The SSC MTS 2023 application status and admit cards have been released on the regional websites of the Staff Selection Commission.
