TISS Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 21 Teaching Posts @tissedu, Check Eligibility & Appplication Process Here

TISS Recruitment 2020: Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 10 July 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application for TISS Recruitment 2020: 16 June 2020

Last date for submission of online application for TISS Recruitment 2020: 10 July 2020

TISS Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Professor - 7 Posts

Associate Professor - 6 Posts

Assistant Professor - 8 Posts

TISS Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria for Teaching Posts

Educational Qualification:

Professor - Candidates holding a PhD degree, with at least 55% marks in Postgraduate Degree in the concerned discipline.

Associate Professor - Candidates holding PhD Degree in the concerned/ relevant disciplines and having Postgraduate Degree with at least 55% marks from a recognized University.

Assistant Professor - Candidates holding Postgraduate degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/ subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

TISS Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale - Minimum qualifications and Pay (as per 7th CPC): As per UGC Regulations, 2018 and subsequent amendments thereof.

Selection Criteria for Teaching Posts

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Interview.

Download TISS Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for TISS Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online at tiss.edu on or before 10 July 2020. Candidates can check the hyperlinks for more details.

